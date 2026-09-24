MENAFN - GetNews)Businesses searching for an Orange County PR agency, PR firm in Orange County, or Southern California public relations agency increasingly want more than short-term publicity. They want media coverage that strengthens how their company appears when potential customers, partners, investors, and other audiences research them online.

SM MEDIA Association, operating under SM MEDIA LLC, is an Orange County and Southern California public relations agency helping entrepreneurs, executives, companies, and growing brands get featured in media while building stronger digital authority.

Founded by entrepreneur Sean Mourey, SM MEDIA Association develops public relations campaigns around media coverage, founder positioning, company announcements, strategic storytelling, and long-term online credibility.

The agency serves businesses throughout Orange County and Southern California while working with clients nationwide.

An Orange County PR Agency Focused on Getting Businesses Featured

One of the primary reasons companies search for a PR agency in Orange County is to get themselves, their founders, or their businesses featured in credible media.

SM MEDIA Association works with clients to identify stories that can become:



Founder profiles

Company announcements

Executive features

Industry commentary

Business expansion stories

Product or service launches

Thought-leadership articles

Milestone announcements Brand features

The process begins with understanding what makes the business worth talking about.

For one company, that may be rapid growth.

For another, it may be the founder's background.

A business may be entering a new market, launching a product, introducing a new business model, expanding across the United States, or bringing a different perspective to its industry.

SM MEDIA Association develops the narrative and public relations strategy around that story.

PR Services for Irvine, Newport Beach and Orange County Businesses

Orange County is home to a large and diverse business community spanning Irvine, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Laguna Beach, and surrounding Southern California markets.

Companies throughout the region operate across industries including technology, finance, real estate, professional services, e-commerce, healthcare, construction, consumer products, hospitality, and entrepreneurship.

SM MEDIA Association helps Orange County companies build public visibility beyond their immediate geographic market.

A business can be headquartered in Irvine or Newport Beach while serving customers throughout California, the United States, or internationally.

That is why SM MEDIA Association approaches public relations as both a local authority strategy and a broader national media strategy.

What Makes SM MEDIA Association Different From a Traditional PR Firm?

Traditional public relations often focuses primarily on generating attention.

SM MEDIA Association puts additional emphasis on what happens after someone discovers the company.

A prospective customer may see an advertisement, receive a referral, hear about a company through social media, or meet its founder at an event.

The next thing that person often does is search.

They may search the company name.

They may search the founder.

They may ask Google for information.

Increasingly, they may also use AI-powered search platforms to research the business.

SM MEDIA Association develops media campaigns intended to create stronger publicly available information around its clients.

That is what the agency refers to as digital authority.

Building Searchable Authority Through Public Relations

Media coverage can become much more than something a company posts on social media for a few days.

A published article may become part of a company's broader online footprint.

Businesses can use media coverage within:

Sales presentations

Company websites

Press pages

Investor materials

Email campaigns

Founder biographies

Social media content

Speaking applications

Partnership discussions

Advertising funnels

Client proposals

The objective is to create a body of credible information that continues supporting the business after the original publication date.

For companies looking for an Orange County public relations firm, this can be particularly valuable because local credibility and national visibility can work together.

SM MEDIA Association and Southern California Public Relations

SM MEDIA Association serves entrepreneurs, executives, startups, professional service firms, consumer brands, and established companies throughout Southern California.

The agency's work centers around public relations, media strategy, executive positioning, founder branding, strategic content, and digital authority.

Rather than treating each media feature as an isolated placement, SM MEDIA Association works to create a consistent narrative around the company or individual.

A founder profile might establish leadership.

A company announcement can communicate momentum.

An industry article can demonstrate expertise.

Additional media coverage can reinforce those themes.

Together, those assets help create a clearer online identity.

Public Relations in the Era of Google and AI Search

How people research companies is changing.

Traditional Google searches remain important, but customers increasingly use artificial intelligence platforms and conversational search tools to discover companies, compare service providers, and understand businesses.

There is no legitimate way for any PR agency to guarantee that a particular company will appear first in Google or be recommended by every AI platform.

However, businesses can improve the amount of useful, credible, and consistent public information available about them.

That includes strong company pages, accurate business information, useful content, founder profiles, media articles, public profiles, and other third-party references.

SM MEDIA Association builds public relations campaigns with that larger digital footprint in mind.

Who Is Sean Mourey?

Sean Mourey is the founder of SM MEDIA Association and SM MEDIA LLC.

His background across entrepreneurship, branding, digital marketing, sales, and public relations helped shape the agency's approach to modern media strategy.

Instead of viewing PR solely as publicity, Mourey focuses on using media coverage as part of a company's broader credibility and authority strategy.

The question behind many SM MEDIA Association campaigns is simple:

What should someone understand about your company after researching it online?

The agency then develops public relations assets that support that positioning.

Looking for a PR Agency in Orange County?

Businesses searching for an Orange County PR agency, Orange County PR firm, Irvine PR agency, or Southern California PR agency can speak directly with SM MEDIA Association about potential media campaigns.

The agency works with companies that want to get featured, strengthen founder authority, improve their digital presence, announce company developments, or build a stronger body of media coverage.

Book a PR strategy call with SM MEDIA Association:

SM MEDIA Association provides public relations and digital authority services for businesses throughout Orange County, Southern California, and the United States.

About SM MEDIA Association

SM Media is a public relations and digital authority firm that helps entrepreneurs, executives, and growing companies strengthen their online presence through strategic media positioning, press distribution, and brand development. Founded by Sean Mourey, the firm works with clients across a range of industries to develop compelling brand narratives, expand digital visibility, and build a stronger foundation of third-party media coverage.

SM Media's approach centers around three core areas: positioning, distribution, and activation. Rather than treating media coverage as a standalone placement, the firm focuses on building a broader digital presence that can support search visibility, credibility, brand recognition, and long-term authority.

To learn more about SM Media, visit SMMediaAssociation.