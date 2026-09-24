Estonia Imposes Its Own Sanctions On Two Russian Oligarchs Removed From EU Sanctions List

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.

Tsahkna said that on Wednesday, September 23, he signed the relevant order remotely from New York, where he was attending the UN General Assembly.

"Estonia did not support this decision and abstained from the vote. We will now impose national sanctions on both individuals. Russia has not changed course. Neither should we. Pressure through sanctions must continue to grow," Tsahkna said.

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He emphasized that Usmanov and Fridman continue to support Russia's aggression against Ukraine and contribute to its continuation, which is why Estonia is imposing national sanctions on them.

Tsahkna also called on other countries to impose national sanctions on Fridman and Usmanov.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 22 the EU Council decided to extend for 36 months - until September 22, 2029 - restrictive measures against individuals responsible for undermining or threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov were removed from the list.

France had pushed for Usmanov's removal, citing national-security considerations. According to reports, this came under pressure from Azerbaijan following the detention of two French citizens. Latvia, meanwhile, blocked the decision until the member states reached a compromise.

On Wednesday, Azerbaijan pardoned French citizen Martin Ryan, who had been accused of espionage and sentenced to 12 years in prison. This occurred one day after the EU agreed to remove Usmanov from the sanctions list.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius ordered the process of introducing national restrictive measures against the two Russian oligarchs after they were removed from the EU sanctions list.

Both Usmanov and Fridman are Russian citizens and were sanctioned by the EU following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.