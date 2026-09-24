UN Delegates Stage Walkout As Netanyahu Begins General Assembly Speech

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Representatives of numerous countries walked out of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) hall as Benjamin Netanyahu began his address in New York City on Thursday, in a protest over Israel's military operations in Palestinian territories, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The Zionist leader continued his address after the walkout, amid widespread international criticism of Israel's conduct in Gaza.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave since October 2023, according to Gaza health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.

--NNN-ANADOLU