CZR Token Completes Certik Smart-Contract Audit Ahead Of October 1 Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent security review completed before the ERC-20 utility token begins trading on CZR Exchange

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





CZR Token CertiK Smart-Contract Audit

CZR Fndn (Foundation) Ltd. ("CZR Foundation"), today announced the completion of a CertiK security audit of the CZR Token smart contract, a technical milestone ahead of the token's scheduled launch on October 1, 2026.

CZR Token ($CZR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token designed to support eligible products, services and reward programmes across the CZR ecosystem. It has a permanently capped maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 CZR and is scheduled to launch exclusively on CZR Exchange through the CZR/USDT spot pair.

CertiK's independent review assessed the smart-contract code for potential vulnerabilities, implementation risks and alignment with established development practices. Completion of the audit gives the public an independent technical resource for evaluating the contract before trading begins.

“Security and transparency have been priorities throughout the development of CZR Token. Completing the CertiK audit before launch gives our community an independent resource for reviewing the token's underlying technology. This is an important step as we prepare to introduce $CZR across the broader CZR ecosystem,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.

The contract has been deployed on Ethereum and its source code publicly verified through Etherscan. It establishes the one-billion maximum supply and includes role-based administrative controls intended to support secure token operations.

The CertiK audit report and verified smart-contract information will be published through CZR Token's official security and transparency channels.

The audit forms part of the September pre-launch phase of the $CZR public roadmap, alongside publishing and verifying the ERC-20 contract, finalising token allocations and treasury wallets, establishing team and advisor vesting contracts, publishing the litepaper, tokenomics and risk disclosures, preparing CZR/USDT liquidity, and completing the CZR Genesis Airdrop.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

About CZR Foundation

CZR Fndn (Foundation) Ltd. ("CZR Foundation") is a British Virgin Islands company and the issuer of CZR Token ($CZR). The foundation administers designated ecosystem and community token allocations, supports transparent token-distribution initiatives and advances programmes intended to expand the responsible use of CZR across participating platforms and services. CZR Foundation is legally separate from the operator of CZR Exchange.

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Important Notice:

CZR Token is not available to persons located in or ordinarily resident in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union or any other jurisdiction in which its offer, sale, acquisition or use would be prohibited or restricted.

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