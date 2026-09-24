Ivory Ridge Converts Unfinished Basements Into Functional Colorado Springs Living Space

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Colorado Springs contractor uses float framing, radon planning, and code-compliant egress for basement renovation projects.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colorado Springs and El Paso County continue to face housing demand and limited inventory. For homeowners already in the market, that demand can make additional usable space at home a practical consideration. Converting an unfinished basement can create functional, code-compliant living space when site and permitting requirements are addressed.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction, a Colorado Springs-based general contractor, regularly performs basement finishing alongside kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling. The company, led by owner and project manager Sam Gregory and superintendent Aaron Frank, delivers basement finishing projects across El Paso County, Douglas County, and Teller County with construction methods specifically adapted to the environmental and regulatory conditions of the Colorado Springs market.Those conditions are not incidental. Colorado Springs has expansive clay and bentonite soils that can produce seasonal slab movement, and radon is a consideration for below-grade living space. The combination of soil behavior, radon testing, and the 2021 International Residential Code, as adopted by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Code egress requirements means that basement finishing in this market involves technical decisions that directly affect the safety, durability, and long-term value of the completed space.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction addresses the soil challenge through float-framed wall systems. Non-bearing interior partitions are constructed with a void space at the bottom plate so the basement slab can move independently as clay soils expand and contract with seasonal moisture changes. Slip joints at posts and drywall held off the slab complete the assembly. Without this detail, slab movement loads the structure above and produces cracked drywall and misaligned doors within a few seasonal cycles, a pattern that basement remodel contractors in the region see regularly in homes where the original finish work did not account for soil behavior.Radon planning is addressed before drywall is installed, when any needed work is less disruptive. The company checks for passive radon stubs in newer homes, coordinates active sub-slab depressurization systems where testing warrants installation, and seals slab penetrations and sump lids as part of the finish scope. Post-completion testing can document the result for the homeowner and future buyers. When mitigation is needed, addressing it before drywall can avoid a more disruptive retrofit after the space is finished.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction in Colorado Springs, CO considers soil movement, radon, and egress during basement planning because each can influence framing, sealing, and scope decisions before drywall is installed.The 2021 International Residential Code, as adopted by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Code is specific about below-grade sleeping rooms. Every basement bedroom requires an emergency escape opening with at least 5.7 square feet of net clear opening, a minimum clear height of 24 inches, a minimum clear width of 20 inches, and a sill no higher than 44 inches above the finished floor. The window well must provide at least nine square feet of clear area with a minimum 36-inch projection, and wells deeper than 44 inches require permanently affixed ladders or steps. In practice, this means saw-cutting the foundation wall, engineering and installing a structural header, excavating for the well, and tying the well drain into the perimeter drainage system. Ivory Ridge Custom Construction manages the structural detail, the permit, and the exterior grading so water drains away from the foundation rather than into the new well opening.All basement finishing work in Colorado Springs and unincorporated El Paso County is permitted through the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. A basement finish permit requires a floor plan showing room uses, egress locations, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarm placement, along with any new plumbing or electrical work. The project is then inspected in sequence: rough framing, rough electrical, rough plumbing and mechanical, insulation, and a final inspection before the space is legally habitable. Ivory Ridge Custom Construction pulls permits in the company's name, schedules every inspection, and delivers the closed permit record at completion, a detail that matters at resale, since unpermitted finished square footage can be excluded from an appraisal.Basement depth varies by era across Colorado Springs. In Ivory Ridge Custom Construction's experience, homes built from the 1960s through the early 1980s in areas like Rockrimmon, Village Seven, and Skyway commonly have ceiling heights of seven feet to seven feet six inches, which requires careful routing of ductwork, beams, and plumbing drops to maintain usable clearance. In Ivory Ridge Custom Construction's experience, homes built after 2000 in Briargate, Wolf Ranch, Banning Lewis Ranch, Flying Horse, and Lorson Ranch typically have eight- to nine-foot basement walls, allowing a full drywall ceiling with recessed lighting. Garden-level and walkout foundations on the sloped lots common in Monument, Gleneagle, and Black Forest provide above-grade window walls that make the finished space feel like main-floor living area.Across these communities, homeowners convert basements into home theaters, guest suites, home gyms, offices for remote work, wet bars, and ADU-ready units with separate entrances for future rental use. As Colorado Springs homeowners consider more accessory dwelling unit options, basement ADU conversions can be one way to add independent living space. Ivory Ridge Custom Construction builds basement ADUs to full residential code standards and coordinates ADU-specific permitting with the City of Colorado Springs.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction maintains a 5.0 rating across published review platforms and operates with a direct-contact project model in which Gregory and Frank remain involved through every phase. The company holds required local contractor licensing and carries insurance, and serves homeowners across El Paso, Douglas, and Teller Counties.Property owners interested in basement finishing, ADU conversion, or other residential construction services can contact Ivory Ridge Custom Construction at (719) 426-1130 or submit a project inquiry at .About Ivory Ridge Custom ConstructionIvory Ridge Custom Construction is a Colorado Springs-based general contractor specializing in custom home building, residential remodeling, and commercial construction across El Paso County, Douglas County, and Teller County. Learn more about the company's services at .Media ContactIvory Ridge Custom ConstructionAddress: 7222 Commerce Center Dr Suite 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80919Phone: (719) 426-1130Website:

Sam Gregory

Ivory Ridge Custom Construction

+ +1 719-426-1130

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Ivory Ridge Converts Unfinished Basements into Functional Colorado Springs Living Space News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC September 25, 2026, 00:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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