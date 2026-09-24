Travel Compression Socks Market Value Expected To Grow At 8.3% CAGR, Reaching $3.36 Billion By 2030

Travel Compression Socks Market Outlook

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Travel Compression Socks Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The travel compression socks market has been witnessing remarkable growth, driven by increasing awareness of venous health and the needs of travelers. As people seek better comfort and preventive care during long trips, the demand for these specialized socks continues to rise. Let's explore the current market size, key factors influencing its growth, leading regions, and future market trends.

Steady Growth in Travel Compression Socks Market Size

The market for travel compression socks has shown strong expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $2.27 billion in 2025 to $2.45 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This upward trend during the historical period stems from several factors, including the increasing incidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), the rise in long-distance travel and air traffic volumes, heightened awareness about venous health disorders, broader retail availability of medical compression products, and the growing adoption of preventive healthcare habits.

Download a free sample of the travel compression socks market report:



Forecasted Market Size Growth and Emerging Opportunities

Looking ahead, the travel compression socks market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $3.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Key contributors to this expansion will include the rising demand for wearable healthcare solutions designed for prevention, the growing elderly population needing circulation-support products, advances in personalized medical textile manufacturing, and the growing penetration of online sales channels for healthcare products. Additionally, increasing awareness of travel-related health risks and wellness options will further boost market growth. Trends to watch include the growing popularity of preventive compression wear among frequent travelers, the use of medically approved socks for post-surgical recovery, the rise of compression socks geared toward athletic performance and muscle recovery, and e-commerce driven personalized sizing and fitting services.

Understanding Travel Compression Socks and Their Benefits

Travel compression socks are specially crafted garments that apply measured pressure to the legs to enhance blood flow and reduce swelling during prolonged inactivity, such as on flights or long road trips. By supporting healthy circulation in the lower limbs, these socks help alleviate discomfort and fatigue and lower the risk of serious conditions like deep vein thrombosis. Their use is especially important during extended periods of sitting, making them a valuable item for travelers concerned about vascular health.

View the full travel compression socks market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=paid&utm_campaign=Sep_PR

Impact of Increasing Long-Distance Travel on Market Growth

One of the major growth drivers for the travel compression socks market is the surge in long-distance travel and air traffic worldwide. This term refers to the movement of passengers and cargo over significant distances, particularly by aircraft operating across domestic and international routes. Rising disposable incomes have enabled more individuals to afford leisure travel, business trips, and international tourism, all contributing to increased air travel demand. Travel compression socks play a vital role in these scenarios by improving leg circulation during extended travel, helping to reduce swelling, discomfort, and the risk of DVT. For instance, data released by Eurostat in November 2024 showed that in 2023, air travel within the European Union reached 973 million passengers-an increase of 19.3% from 2022-highlighting the growing scale of this market driver.

Regional Market Outlook in Travel Compression Socks Industry

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest market for travel compression socks. However, over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth. The market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and opportunities in this sector.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Travel Compression Socks Market Value Expected To Grow At 8.3% CAGR, Reaching $3.36 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 25, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.