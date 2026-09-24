Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Meetings On Sidelines Of UNGA81 In New York

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers from several countries on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Meetings with Global Leaders and UN Officials

Jaishankar began the fourth day of UNGA81 engagements with a meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to start Day 4 #UNGA81 with a meeting with PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda." Delighted to start Day 4 #UNGA81 with a meeting with PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda. Our development partnership, capacity building, and climate change cooperation are going forward. India is strongly committed to the success of CHOGM. twitter/7x17bbZsCP - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026

He added that discussions covered India's development partnership, capacity building and climate change cooperation, while highlighting India's commitment to the success of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The External Affairs Minister also met UNOPS Chief Jorge Moreira da Silva at the UN headquarters and appreciated the organisation's contribution in facilitating logistics in challenging situations. Pleased to meet @UNOPS_Chief Jorge Moreira da Silva at @UN HQ. Appreciated the contribution of UNOPS to facilitate logistics in delicate and challenging situations. twitter/fciKIlxkw0 - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026

Discussions with Foreign Ministers

Jaishankar held discussions with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on regional developments and met Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi for talks on West Asia and the Middle East. Good to catch up with @EgyptForeignMin Badr Abdelatty. A useful review of regional developments. twitter/2ZUaCzwXTt - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026 Great to see FM @AymanHsafadi of Jordan #UNGA81. Our discussion on West Asia/Middle East was truly valuable. twitter/89SMPOH5Tq - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026

He also met UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and discussed global challenges, including food and energy issues arising from conflicts, along with bilateral ties. Nice to meet UK FS @Ed_Miliband #UNGA81 Discussed global challenges including in food and energy, resulting from conflicts. Also reviewed our bilateral ties. twitter/waQjDwZxSR - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026

On meeting Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Jaishankar said, "So glad to meet my friend FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. A good discussion on the region and our longstanding bilateral cooperation." So glad to meet my friend FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. A good discussion on the region and our longstanding bilateral cooperation. twitter/bDvWShtUV8 - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026

Jaishankar also shared posts about his meetings with Australian Senator Penny Wong, Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi, Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, Ghana Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Estonia Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. Delighted to bump into @SenatorWong of Australia #UNGA81 twitter/A179DMcwnZ - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026 Pleased to meet President @OrsiYamandu of Uruguay #UNGA81 twitter/5NrrFvPhIo - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026

He said his discussions with Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam focused on bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation, while his meeting with Ghana's Foreign Minister covered ways to deepen ties and current regional and global issues. Pleased to meet FM @IruthishamAdam of Maldives #UNGA81 Reviewed our bilateral ties and our multilateral cooperation. twitter/jlGPWWVrMV - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026 Today at the @UN, a pleasure to interact with FM @S_OkudzetoAblak of Ghana. Discussed deepening our ties. Also talked about current regional and global issues. Look forward to meeting again soon. twitter/d7xdVpHidQ - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026

On his interaction with Estonia Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Jaishankar said they discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict, its implications and multilateral cooperation. Glad to meet FM @Tsahkna of Estonia this afternoon #UNGA81. Talked about the ongoing Ukraine conflict and its implications. Also discussed multilateral cooperation. twitter/rwHDT74NS0 - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026

The meetings covered bilateral relations, regional developments, multilateral cooperation and global challenges. (ANI)

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