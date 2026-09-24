Fitness Tracker Market Accelerates As AI-Enabled Biometric Monitoring Advances Preventive Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per SNS Insider, the Global Fitness Tracker Market is projected to reach USD 378.82 billion by 2035, growing at a 18.07% CAGR, while the U.S. market is projected to reach USD 105.81 billion, advancing at 16.68% CAGR, as AI-enabled biometric monitoring and expanding clinical-grade wearable functionality drive preventive healthcare adoption.

Austin, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Tracker Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The global Fitness Tracker Market was valued at USD 71.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 378.82 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 18.07% during 2026–2035. Demand is being supported by rising health consciousness, growing prevalence of chronic conditions, increasing adoption of preventive healthcare and deeper integration of wearable devices with AI analytics and connected-health ecosystems. Modern fitness trackers increasingly support heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and ECG monitoring alongside conventional activity tracking.









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The U.S. Fitness Tracker Market was valued at approximately USD 22.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 105.81 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 16.68%. Growth is being supported by a technology-oriented consumer base, digital-health regulatory development, expanding clinical integration of wearable monitoring and continued improvements in device functionality and affordability.

The Europe Fitness Tracker Market was valued at approximately USD 17.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 86.46 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 17.00%. The Europe Fitness Tracker Market is driven by increasing health and fitness awareness, rising adoption of wearable technologies, and growing demand for real-time activity and health monitoring.

Why this Market is Gaining Attention in 2026

Preventive Healthcare is Expanding the Role of Fitness Trackers

The fitness tracker opportunity is increasingly connected to preventive and continuous health monitoring rather than exercise tracking alone. Consumers are using wearables to monitor heart rate, sleep quality, blood oxygen, recovery and other physiological indicators that can help identify changes in health status earlier.

As healthcare systems place greater emphasis on proactive disease management, wearable devices are becoming increasingly relevant for consumers, clinicians, employers and insurers seeking continuous health and activity information outside traditional healthcare settings.

Medical-Grade Monitoring is Creating a Parallel Opportunity for Wearable Companies

Fitness trackers are gradually incorporating capabilities that move closer to clinical monitoring, including ECG, blood pressure research, mental-health metrics and emerging glucose-monitoring functionality. Continued advances in biosensors and device miniaturization are expanding the potential range of physiological measurements available through consumer wearables.

This creates possibilities for companies that are able to integrate the consumer usability aspect into their complex health analytics and monitoring capabilities.

AI, Digital Health and Connected Ecosystems Expand the Wearables Opportunity

Opportunities are also increasing via the use of artificial intelligence, health record integration and connected digital health platforms. Artificial intelligence analytics could help interpret information about fitness and wellness, as well as increased interoperability for monitoring activity and physiological trends between visits.

Corporate wellness initiatives together with insurer incentives have enabled these initiatives to gain more acceptance as people can get hold of the devices at cheaper prices and also remain physically active.

Commercial Findings from the Fitness Tracker Market

By Type, Smart Watches Dominated and Smart Bands are the Fastest Growing: The smartwatches had 51.5% market share in the year 2025 owing to its functionalities such as smartphone compatibility, ECG and SpO2, live notifications and advanced health tracking capabilities. The smartbands have the highest growth rate because of its economical nature, lightweight and good acceptability among younger generations, first-time buyers, and emerging countries.

By Application, Running Tracking Dominated and Glucose Monitoring is the Fastest Growing: The Running Tracking accounted for the 25.6% market share in 2025 and the growth was propelled by running groups, marathons, customized training, and utilization of GPS tracking, pedometer, and cadence. The Glucose Monitoring application is currently the fastest growing application and the reasons behind its high growth rate are increase in diabetic cases and non-invasive blood glucose monitoring through wearables.

By Wearing Type, Handwear Dominated and Legwear is the Fastest Growing: The market share of hand wear is estimated to be around 76.2% in the year 2025, owing to the popularity of smart watches and fitness bands worn on the wrists. The leg wear category represents the fastest growing segment on account of sports-oriented applications, such as gait analysis, and cycling power measurement, among others.

By Distribution Channel, Online Dominated while Offline is Growing in Select Markets: The online distribution channel was projected to hold around 68.3% of the market share in 2025 through the benefit of product range, price comparisons, brand marketing, and the increasing penetration of e-commerce. Offline retail will see better growth prospects in certain markets, especially for the older generation and developing countries, where personal assistance and tangible product inspection still matter.

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Regional Digital-Health Adoption is Reshaping Fitness Tracker Demand: The Fitness Tracker Market held by North America is estimated to be about 42.2% of the global market in 2025, owing to the higher awareness among consumers, advanced health care infrastructure, and presence of leading wearables manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region on account of urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, affordable smart bands, and smartphones in China and India.

Who Should be Watching the Fitness Tracker Market?

The market is increasingly relevant across the broader digital-health and wearable technology ecosystem, including:

Wearable device manufacturers → smartwatch brands → digital-health companies → healthcare providers → fitness platforms → insurers → corporate wellness providers → sports technology companies → biosensor developers

For fitness tracker companies, the opportunity extends beyond activity monitoring. Competitive positioning increasingly depends on sensor accuracy, AI analytics, battery performance, clinical functionality, smartphone integration, health-data interoperability and the ability to deliver useful insights from continuous physiological monitoring.

Advanced Health Monitoring and Wearable Innovation Shape the 2026 Market

As consumers seek deeper health insights from wearable devices, technology companies are expanding fitness tracking functionality and entering new geographic markets.



In September 2024, WHOOP entered the Indian market with its wearable fitness and health platform providing real-time insights into recovery, strain, stress and sleep. Throughout 2024, Apple and Samsung continued research and development in advanced fitness tracker capabilities, including blood pressure measurement and mental-health monitoring.

Market Challenge: Expanding Continuous Health Monitoring Without Increasing Privacy and Engagement Risks

Fitness trackers collect sensitive health, biometric and behavioral information, making data privacy a significant adoption concern. Uncertainty around how personal health information may be shared or used by companies, insurers and other third parties can weaken consumer trust.

Long-term engagement presents another challenge, as some users discontinue tracking because of inconsistent data, unmet expectations or technology fatigue. As a result, fitness tracker providers are increasingly competing on privacy protection, sensor accuracy, user experience, sustained engagement and the ability to convert continuous data into meaningful health insights.

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Key Competitors in the Market

Companies covered in the Fitness Tracker Market research include Apple Inc., Google (Fitbit, Inc.), Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fossil Group, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Amazfit (Zepp Health), Polar Electro Oy, HYPE, WHOOP, Inc., Suunto Oy, Withings SA, Coros Wearables Inc., Oura Health Oy, Moov Inc., Sensoria Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Nike, Inc., and Lenovo Group Limited.

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