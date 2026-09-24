Reuters Momentum AI Austin Day 1: A New Way To Measure Whether AI Is Actually Paying Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Day one puts business results, customer trust and human leadership at the centre of the enterprise AI agenda

Austin, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise AI is entering its prove-it era. That was the message from day one of Reuters Momentum AI Austin 2026, as executives moved beyond experimentation to confront a harder question: is AI actually delivering measurable business value?

KPMG's Swami Chandrasekaran, Head of AI and Data Labs, offered one answer:“cost per accepted output.” The measure looks beyond the cost of the technology itself to capture what businesses really spend producing usable AI output, including human review, systems for catching errors, and fallback processes when AI fails.

For executives under growing pressure to justify AI budgets, it provides a practical way to distinguish genuine returns from costly experimentation.

Jess Jarvis, Principal at ZS, put the challenge into context:“We're putting AI into our organizations, but we have the same roles, the same organizational structure, the same meetings, the same decision rhythms, the same incentives. Until we redesign that architecture around AI, we're not going to see the full value.”

That focus on measurable impact ran throughout the day. Speakers from AGCO and Ancestry urged businesses to be prepared to kill AI projects that fail to demonstrate value rather than continue funding them out of habit. Executives from AbbVie, Warner Bros. Discovery, UnitedHealthcare and Charles Schwab showed what moving beyond pilots looks like across clinical trials, advertising, healthcare support and customer service.

And some companies are already putting significant numbers behind that shift.

FedEx said more than 200 data and AI use cases developed over six years have contributed to more than $3 billion in cost reductions through its transformation programme. Mars reported roughly 20% top-line growth upside in measured Amazon digital-commerce activity, while Indeed said AI-generated recommendations now account for around 70% of matches.

Across the examples, one theme kept resurfacing: scaling AI isn't simply about deploying better technology. It requires redesigning workflows around specific business outcomes and equipping employees to work differently.

Beyond ROI: AI's next set of challenges

BNY CIO and Global Head of Engineering Leigh-Ann Russell offered a warning alongside the success stories: AI can amplify weaknesses already inside an organisation. Without clear ownership, strong data practices and solid foundations, existing problems can become more visible, and more costly.

That challenge becomes even greater as AI systems gain the ability to act autonomously.

Discussions around AI-driven commerce raised questions about accountability when an automated system, rather than a person, makes a decision affecting a customer. Inside businesses, speakers warned that autonomous agents can spend money and redirect work away from agreed priorities faster than traditional oversight can respond.

The prescription was clear: agents need defined owners, spending limits and measurable links to business outcomes, including the human time required to review and correct their work. Completing a task is not the same as creating value.

Vanessa Parli, Director of Research at Stanford HAI, also cautioned against confusing widespread AI adoption with effective AI adoption, noting that today's systems remain significantly stronger at some tasks than others.

And beneath the discussion of ROI, agents and automation was a decidedly human question: what happens to the workforce?

Alison Moore of Chief argued that leaders must continue to challenge AI recommendations and apply human judgement where data cannot capture context or nuance. Speakers also highlighted the need to protect mentorship, learning and career progression for junior employees as AI reshapes the work traditionally used to develop those skills.

Day one's message was difficult to miss: enterprise AI is moving from“What can we build?” to“What is it actually delivering?”

Day two of Reuters Momentum AI Austin continues on September 25.

About Reuters Events

Reuters Events brings together the leaders shaping the future of global business through world-class summits and unrivalled executive access. Momentum AI is Reuters Events' flagship conference for enterprise AI, convening executives responsible for AI strategy, oversight and implementation at some of the world's largest organisations.

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