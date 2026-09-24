Accessibility And Tourism For All Comes To Playa Pelada In Guiones, Nosara

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Playa Pelada in Guiones, Nosara, was officially inaugurated as a new accessible beach point-an initiative that combines circular economy and inclusion to help more people enjoy this public space with greater autonomy, safety, and equal opportunities.

At Playa Pelada, the installed modules are removable, each measuring 1.5 meters wide by 3 meters long. Together, they form a 30-meter accessible path over the sand. Additionally, the donation of an amphibious wheelchair will allow users-with appropriate assistance and protocols-to approach the seashore and enter the water.

The initiative was developed through a public-private partnership between the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism Association (RED), through its DONATAPA project, PepsiCo, and with support from the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT). This effort to promote“tourism for all” demonstrates how collaboration between corporations, social organizations, and communities can convert recyclable materials into concrete solutions that generate a positive impact in Costa Rica's communities.

“A benchmark destination like Costa Rica in sustainable tourism must also be an accessible destination across its beaches and services. Incorporating Playa Pelada in Guiones, Nosara, as a new accessible beach represents a concrete example of moving toward more inclusive tourism that expands opportunities for everyone to enjoy our attractions. Furthermore, this progress demonstrates the importance of public-private alliances in eliminating barriers and strengthening a tourism model capable of generating well-being and social progress in communities. From the ICT, we continue to work together and support the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism to strengthen the creation of more accessible beaches through the Dona Tapa program,” stated Marcos V. Borges, Executive President of the Costa Rican Tourism Board.

For her part, Stephanie Sheehy Protti, Executive Director of the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism Association, affirmed that“this partnership proves that a circular economy can translate into real accessibility. The plastic caps collected by PepsiCo are removing barriers at Playa Pelada in Guiones today, while the community's commitment ensures the project remains active and sustainable. Our goal is for enjoying the sea to stop being an exception and become an accessible right for everyone.”

A Partnership Built for Sustainable Impact

“This initiative reflects the spirit of pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), our sustainability strategy that seeks to generate a positive impact for both people and the planet. By transforming plastic caps into accessible infrastructure, we show how the circular economy can become concrete solutions that expand access to public spaces and foster greater inclusion in our communities. At PepsiCo, we are proud to support partnerships like this, which give a new life to recyclable materials and create opportunities for more people to enjoy Costa Rica's beaches on equal terms,” indicated Juan Diego Zuluaga, Costa Rica Franchise Manager at PepsiCo.

As part of this project, PepsiCo-through its Pepsi brand-participated in the recent Picnic Festival, promoting the collection of plastic caps and supporting their transformation into solutions with social and environmental impact. Thanks to this effort, 900 kilos of plastic were transformed into 10 retractable walkway modules, forming a 30-meter path across the sand. Added to this infrastructure is a nationally manufactured amphibious wheelchair provided by RED, designed to facilitate movement over sand as well as entering and exiting the sea for people with reduced mobility, thereby creating more accessible and inclusive spaces.

Project continuity will rely heavily on community involvement. The Nosara Civic Association will manage the equipment and be responsible for its custody, conservation, placement, removal, and maintenance to ensure public availability. Use of the accessible beach point will be free of charge.“I feel very proud to have been part of this process. Heartfelt thanks to the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism and PepsiCo for believing in this project and making it a reality. Today we take another step toward a beach for everyone,” stated Néstor Esquivel, Project Coordinator at the NCA Nosara Conservationist Association.

Additionally, a continuous usage log will be kept to track the project's reach, including the number of users, persons with disabilities, companions, and origins, as well as monitoring the status and maintenance needs of the equipment.

An Initiative Built with the Community

The inauguration brought together community members, local organizations, and partner entities, who were able to test and use the new walkway and amphibious wheelchair. The accessible beach point will be public and free of charge, operating Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Users are recommended to check updated information and usage guidelines in advance with the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism. The amphibious wheelchair requires guidance and assistance for entering and exiting the water.

With this initiative, PepsiCo, the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism, and the ICT demonstrate how collaboration can turn materials into opportunities and convert sustainability into actions that improve quality of life across communities.

DONATAPA is an initiative by the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism Association that collects type 2, 4, and 5 plastics and transforms them into recycled plastic lumber to develop accessibility solutions. Through this model, recyclable materials gain a second life, becoming infrastructure that enables people with disabilities to access beaches and natural spaces across the country.

Press Contacts:

RED COSTARRICENSE DE TURISMO ACCESIBLE

Stephanie Sheehy Protti, Executive Director

... | (+506) 8917 9727

... | (+506) 8836 3444

PEPSICO

Alejandra Aqueche

Country Manager, CCK Agency Guatemala

+502 4223-6969

...

ICT

...

Public Relations National Market and Institutional Press

(+506) 8341 4521

The post Accessibility and Tourism for All Comes to Playa Pelada in Guiones, Nosara appeared first on The Costa Rica News.