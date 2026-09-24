(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Americas Uranium Corp. Acquires 100% Interest in Treeline Uranium Project, Located in New Mexico, USA September 24, 2026 7:53 PM EDT | Source: Americas Uranium Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Americas Uranium Corp. (CSE: NUCA) (OTCQB: ASRFF) (FSE: WA7) (" Americas Uranium " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2026, it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in the Treeline uranium property (the " Treeline Property " or the " Property ") located in Cibola and McKinley Counties, New Mexico, USA, pursuant to the previously announced Mineral Property Purchase Agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") with Verdera Energy Corp. (" Verdera ") and Verdera's wholly-owned subsidiary, NM Energy Holding Corp. (" NM Energy "). The Acquisition was completed through the Company's newly incorporated wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary, NUCA Energy Corp. The Company's obligations under the Purchase Agreement continue following closing, including its obligation to issue the remaining CDN$1,800,000 in common shares of the Company (each, a " Share ") to Verdera in staged issuances over the 36 months following closing. Nicholas Luksha, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Closing the Treeline acquisition marks an important milestone for Americas Uranium and gives us the opportunity to move from reviewing the historical work to actively advancing exploration on the Property. The Treeline Property has multiple areas that warrant further evaluation and our immediate priority is to bring that information together into a modern geological framework that can guide our next phase of exploration." As part of the Acquisition, the Company has also received a right of first refusal over certain additional property interests in the surrounding area should Verdera seek to sell or transfer those interests. Acquisition Details

In connection with closing of the Acquisition, the Company paid Verdera US$100,000 in cash and issued 701,754 Shares at a deemed price of $0.285 per Share, representing CDN$200,000 of the CDN$2,000,000 aggregate Share consideration payable under the Purchase Agreement. The Shares issued on closing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The remaining CDN$1,800,000 of Share consideration remains payable by the Company through staged issuances as follows:

Date Value of Shares Issued On date that is six months from the closing

date of the Acquisition (the " Closing Date ") CDN$200,000(2) On date that is twelve months from the

Closing Date CDN$200,000(2) On date that is eighteen months from the

Closing Date CDN$200,000(2) On date that is twenty-four months from the

Closing Date CDN$400,000(2) On date that is thirty months from the

Closing Date CDN$400,000(2) On date that is thirty-six months from the

Closing Date CDN$400,000(2) TOTAL: CDN$1,800,000

(1) Share values will be determined by the ten (10) trading day volume weighted average price (" VWAP ") immediately preceding the due date for such issuance, less the maximum allowable discount and subject to any minimum price requirements imposed by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company granted Verdera an aggregate one and one-half percent (1.5%) royalty (the " Vendor Royalty "), with the Company having the right but not the obligation, to purchase one-third (1/3) of the Vendor Royalty at any time following the Closing Date for a one-time payment of CDN$400,000. The Property is also subject to an existing 2% net proceeds royalty on uranium and 2% net smelter returns royalty on other minerals pursuant to a May 15, 2025 royalty deed between Verdera and enCore Energy Corp.

About Americas Uranium Corp.

Americas Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of uranium projects in the Americas, with an emphasis on assets positioned to contribute to the growing need for secure North American uranium supply. The Company's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol NUCA, in the United States under the symbol ASRFF, and in Germany under the symbol WA7.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Nicholas Luksha

President & Chief Executive Officer

Americas Uranium Corp.

For Further Information

Americas Uranium Corp.



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604-838-0184

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's future obligations under the Purchase Agreement, including the timing and completion of the remaining Share issuances to Verdera; the number and deemed issuance price of Shares to be issued in connection with future payments under the Purchase Agreement; the Company's plans for the Treeline Property, including the review, compilation and digitization of historical exploration information; the Company's ability to utilize historical information to plan future exploration work; and the Company's ability to exercise its rights under the Purchase Agreement, including its right to repurchase a portion of the Vendor Royalty and its right of first refusal.

Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, without limitation, that the Company will have sufficient resources to satisfy its ongoing obligations under the Purchase Agreement and undertake its planned exploration activities; that the historical exploration information regarding the Property is sufficiently reliable for the limited purpose of planning future exploration; that market fundamentals will support the viability of mineral exploration; and that future exploration activities can be completed on the timelines and in the manner currently contemplated. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and ongoing international conflicts are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Americas Uranium Corp.