MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lion One Engages Global One Media for Digital Investor Communications

September 24, 2026 7:55 PM EDT | Source: Lion One Metals Limited

North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (" Lion One " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. (" Global One Media "), a global investor marketing and media firm, to support the Company's digital investor communications strategy.

Under the engagement, Global One Media will assist the Company with the production of digital investor content, including video interviews and related corporate communications, and the distribution of such content through digital channels and media platforms, with the objective of increasing the Company's visibility among investors across key global markets.

Commenting on the engagement, Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder and CEO of Global One Media, stated: "Today's capital markets are global and digital. Through our international investor media network and distribution channels across North America, Europe, and Asia, our goal is to help Lion One expand its visibility, strengthen its narrative, and connect with a wider global investor audience."

Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One Media may provide additional services to the Company in the future.

The Company also announces that the Board has approved a grant of an aggregate of 1,750,000 stock options ("Options") to various employees, officers, and directors of the Company under the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). The objective of the Omnibus Plan is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Company's long-term objectives. The Options were granted with an exercise price of $0.24 and a 5-year term in accordance with the following vesting schedule: 1/3 of the stock options vesting on the date of the grant; 1/3 of the stock options vesting one year following the grant date; and the remaining 1/3 of the options vesting 2 years following the grant date.

About Global One Media Group

Global One Media ( ) is an investor marketing and digital communications firm that helps publicly traded companies increase market visibility, strengthen investor engagement, and build sustained awareness across global capital markets. Through strategic positioning, premium content creation, and targeted digital distribution across its investor media network, Global One Media connects issuers with key investor audiences across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ian Berzins, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Board Member

Contact Information

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Phone: 1-855-805-1250 (toll free North America)

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This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Lion One Metals Limited