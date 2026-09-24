Third Army Corps Uses Ground Robots For Mine Clearance And Assault Support In Operation Vivaldi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Corps' press service reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The main goal of introducing the technology is to replace infantry with robots in the most dangerous areas in order to maximize the protection of Ukrainian troops.

In the Shandryholove area, UGVs cleared 30 kilometers of routes. The robots completed the highly challenging task in just two nights, while two engineer companies would have needed a week to do the same. The main result of the technology's use was that no sappers were killed or injured, according to the statement.

In a statement marking the start of the second stage of Operation Vivaldi, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, Commander of the Third Army Corps, emphasized that protecting personnel through the use of drones remains a key priority when planning and conducting combat operations.

“People often ask: what about our casualties? My answer is that we minimize them in every possible way. During assault operations, UAVs and UGVs always move ahead of the infantry,” Biletskyi said.

The Third Army Corps said it had built and scaled up its UGV deployment system from scratch, from the squad level to the corps level. In open terrain with continuous areas of fire, clearing territory using human resources alone would be impossible. UGVs are now removing about 60% of anti-personnel mines in the corps' area of responsibility, according to the military.

In addition to mine clearance, ground drones are being used to lay mines remotely along routes ahead of enemy advances. A single crew can mine up to 200 meters of terrain per day, isolating combat areas and disrupting the movement of enemy reserves.

UGVs also provide continuous frontline logistics, evacuating wounded soldiers and delivering food, construction materials and equipment while reducing risks to infantry.

Operation: Ukrainian forces deploy ground robots behind enemy lines for first time

The military said Operation Vivaldi in the Donetsk region is ongoing and gaining momentum. During the second phase of the offensive, Third Army Corps troops liberated Shandryholove and Derylove and established full control over Drobysheve. Overall, Ukrainian forces have regained control of 125 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory at this stage, according to the military.

As reported by Ukrinform, Third Army Corps troops used remote mining during Operation Vivaldi and, over two nights, created 400 meters of mine barriers using UGVs.

Illustrative photo: Third Army Corps