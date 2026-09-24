Mydriasis Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2034 Delveinsight Predicts

MENAFN - GetNews) This report provides detailed insights into the Mydriasis market, including revenue trends, prevalence, and the evolving treatment landscape. It highlights current and projected market sizes, evaluates the efficacy and development of emerging Mydriasis therapies, and provides an overview of ongoing and upcoming clinical trials that are expected to shape the future of treatment.

(Albany, New York) – September 24, 2026 – DelveInsight's“Mydriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the Mydriasis market, covering historical and projected epidemiology, market trends, and developments across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

To explore the Mydriasis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, click here: Mydriasis Market Forecast

Key Highlights of the Mydriasis Market Report



The Mydriasis market was valued at approximately USD 604 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the study period (2020–2034).

September 2024: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP) published complete results from its pivotal Phase 3 trials, MIRA-2 and MIRA-3, evaluating the safety and efficacy of RYZUMVI (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%) for pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, with results published in Ophthalmology.

In 2023, the U.S. market for Mydriasis was around USD 378.6 million, representing roughly 63% of global revenue across the 7MM.

The EU4 and UK market totaled approximately USD 150.4 million, with Germany leading at USD 42.7 million, followed by France (USD 36.5 million) and the UK (USD 28.3 million).

The Japan market was estimated at USD 75.4 million in 2023.

Among existing therapies, topical treatments for surgeries accounted for the largest share, generating around USD 286.2 million in the 7MM, followed by topical treatments for eye exams (USD 183.5 million) and OMIDRIA (USD 112.1 million).

Key Mydriasis Companies: Viatris/Ocuphire Pharma, Eyenovia, Rayner Surgical/Omeros, Eyenovia Inc., Taejoon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.

Key Mydriasis Therapies: RYZUMVI (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%), MYDCOMBI, OMIDRIA, MydCombi, CTO0303-A, and others. Mydriasis Market growth is expected to accelerate due to rising prevalence, increasing awareness, and the launch of pipeline therapies that will redefine Mydriasis treatment dynamics.

Mydriasis Overview

Mydriasis is the dilation of the pupils, occurring naturally or induced for medical purposes. It is typically achieved with mydriatic agents (eye drops or irrigation solutions) during eye exams or ophthalmic surgeries, allowing better visualization of the retina, optic nerve, and internal eye structures. Mydriasis is crucial for diagnosing cataracts, glaucoma, retinal disorders, and for performing surgeries such as cataract removal and refractive procedures. While temporary, pupil dilation may also indicate certain medical or neurological conditions.

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Mydriasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section examines historical, current, and forecasted trends in the 7MM from 2020–2034, helping identify factors driving disease prevalence. It also analyzes diagnosed patient populations and future projections.

Mydriasis Epidemiology Segmentation:



Total prevalence of Mydriasis

Prevalent cases by severity

Gender-specific prevalence Diagnosed cases of episodic and chronic Mydriasis

Download the report to explore factors influencing Mydriasis epidemiology trends @ Mydriasis Epidemiology Forecast

Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers uptake of recently launched or upcoming Mydriasis therapies, analyzing patient adoption, drug sales, and market share. It also includes insights into the pipeline landscape, key companies, collaborations, licensing, patents, and emerging therapies.

Mydriasis Therapies and Key Companies:



RYZUMVI (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%): Viatris/Ocuphire Pharma

MYDCOMBI: Eyenovia

OMIDRIA: Rayner Surgical/Omeros

MydCombi: Eyenovia Inc. CTO0303-A: Taejoon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Discover therapies likely to capture major market share @ Mydriasis Treatment Landscap

Mydriasis Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of eye disorders

Technological advancements

Aging population

Increased awareness of eye health Growth in ophthalmic surgeries

Mydriasis Market Barriers



High treatment costs

Side effects of mydriatic agents

Limited access in low-resource regions

Competition from alternative therapies Stringent regulatory requirements

Scope of the Mydriasis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM (U.S., EU5, Japan)

Key Companies: Viatris/Ocuphire Pharma, Eyenovia, Rayner Surgical/Omeros, Eyenovia Inc., Taejoon Pharma, and others

Therapies: RYZUMVI, MYDCOMBI, OMIDRIA, MydCombi, CTO0303-A, and others Analysis: Current and emerging therapies, market drivers and barriers, competitive intelligence (SWOT, PESTLE, Porter's Five Forces, BCG), unmet needs, KOL insights, market access, and reimbursement

Explore Mydriasis companies and ongoing studies @ Mydriasis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Mydriasis Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary

SWOT Analysis

Patient Share Overview

Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population

Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Unmet Needs

Emerging Therapies

Market Outlook

Country-Wise Market Analysis (2020–2034)

Market Access and Reimbursement

Market Drivers

Market Barriers

Appendix

Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.