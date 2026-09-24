Mydriasis Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2034 Delveinsight Predicts
(Albany, New York) – September 24, 2026 – DelveInsight's“Mydriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the Mydriasis market, covering historical and projected epidemiology, market trends, and developments across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
To explore the Mydriasis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, click here: Mydriasis Market Forecast
Key Highlights of the Mydriasis Market Report
The Mydriasis market was valued at approximately USD 604 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the study period (2020–2034).
September 2024: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP) published complete results from its pivotal Phase 3 trials, MIRA-2 and MIRA-3, evaluating the safety and efficacy of RYZUMVI (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%) for pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, with results published in Ophthalmology.
In 2023, the U.S. market for Mydriasis was around USD 378.6 million, representing roughly 63% of global revenue across the 7MM.
The EU4 and UK market totaled approximately USD 150.4 million, with Germany leading at USD 42.7 million, followed by France (USD 36.5 million) and the UK (USD 28.3 million).
The Japan market was estimated at USD 75.4 million in 2023.
Among existing therapies, topical treatments for surgeries accounted for the largest share, generating around USD 286.2 million in the 7MM, followed by topical treatments for eye exams (USD 183.5 million) and OMIDRIA (USD 112.1 million).
Key Mydriasis Companies: Viatris/Ocuphire Pharma, Eyenovia, Rayner Surgical/Omeros, Eyenovia Inc., Taejoon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.
Key Mydriasis Therapies: RYZUMVI (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%), MYDCOMBI, OMIDRIA, MydCombi, CTO0303-A, and others.
Mydriasis Market growth is expected to accelerate due to rising prevalence, increasing awareness, and the launch of pipeline therapies that will redefine Mydriasis treatment dynamics.
Mydriasis Overview
Mydriasis is the dilation of the pupils, occurring naturally or induced for medical purposes. It is typically achieved with mydriatic agents (eye drops or irrigation solutions) during eye exams or ophthalmic surgeries, allowing better visualization of the retina, optic nerve, and internal eye structures. Mydriasis is crucial for diagnosing cataracts, glaucoma, retinal disorders, and for performing surgeries such as cataract removal and refractive procedures. While temporary, pupil dilation may also indicate certain medical or neurological conditions.
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Mydriasis Epidemiology
The epidemiology section examines historical, current, and forecasted trends in the 7MM from 2020–2034, helping identify factors driving disease prevalence. It also analyzes diagnosed patient populations and future projections.
Mydriasis Epidemiology Segmentation:
Total prevalence of Mydriasis
Prevalent cases by severity
Gender-specific prevalence
Diagnosed cases of episodic and chronic Mydriasis
Download the report to explore factors influencing Mydriasis epidemiology trends @ Mydriasis Epidemiology Forecast
Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers uptake of recently launched or upcoming Mydriasis therapies, analyzing patient adoption, drug sales, and market share. It also includes insights into the pipeline landscape, key companies, collaborations, licensing, patents, and emerging therapies.
Mydriasis Therapies and Key Companies:
RYZUMVI (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%): Viatris/Ocuphire Pharma
MYDCOMBI: Eyenovia
OMIDRIA: Rayner Surgical/Omeros
MydCombi: Eyenovia Inc.
CTO0303-A: Taejoon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Discover therapies likely to capture major market share @ Mydriasis Treatment Landscap
Mydriasis Market Drivers
Rising prevalence of eye disorders
Technological advancements
Aging population
Increased awareness of eye health
Growth in ophthalmic surgeries
Mydriasis Market Barriers
High treatment costs
Side effects of mydriatic agents
Limited access in low-resource regions
Competition from alternative therapies
Stringent regulatory requirements
Scope of the Mydriasis Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM (U.S., EU5, Japan)
Key Companies: Viatris/Ocuphire Pharma, Eyenovia, Rayner Surgical/Omeros, Eyenovia Inc., Taejoon Pharma, and others
Therapies: RYZUMVI, MYDCOMBI, OMIDRIA, MydCombi, CTO0303-A, and others
Analysis: Current and emerging therapies, market drivers and barriers, competitive intelligence (SWOT, PESTLE, Porter's Five Forces, BCG), unmet needs, KOL insights, market access, and reimbursement
Explore Mydriasis companies and ongoing studies @ Mydriasis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Contents
Mydriasis Market Report Introduction
Executive Summary
SWOT Analysis
Patient Share Overview
Market Overview at a Glance
Disease Background and Overview
Epidemiology and Patient Population
Country-Specific Patient Population
Current Treatment and Medical Practices
Unmet Needs
Emerging Therapies
Market Outlook
Country-Wise Market Analysis (2020–2034)
Market Access and Reimbursement
Market Drivers
Market Barriers
Appendix
Report Methodology
DelveInsight Capabilities
Disclaimer
About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
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It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
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