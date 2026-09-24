Merkel Cell Carcinoma Incident Cases In The 7MM Projected To Rise From 9.5 Thousand In 2023 Through 2034Merkel Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology

MENAFN - GetNews) MCC is a rare, aggressive neuroendocrine skin cancer that originates from Merkel cells, specialized mechanoreceptors located at the dermo-epidermal junction that play a key role in touch sensation, with MCC highly malignant, exhibiting rapid growth and a tendency for early metastasis despite its rarity.

(Albany, New York) – September 24, 2026 – DelveInsight's "Merkel Cell Carcinoma – Epidemiology Forecast 2034 " report offers an in-depth understanding of MCC, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

To know in detail about the Merkel Cell Carcinoma epidemiology trends, patient segmentation, and diagnostic landscape,

Some of the Key Facts of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Report



DelveInsight's analysis projects that in 2023, there were approximately 5.8 thousand incident cases of MCC in the EU4 and the UK, expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%, reaching a significant value by 2034.

DelveInsight's epidemiology model estimates that in 2023, there were approximately 9.5 thousand total incident cases of MCC across the 7MM, expected to increase by 2034.

In 2023, the US reported the highest number of total incident cases of MCC among the 7MM, with approximately 3.5 thousand cases, projected to grow at a 5% CAGR by 2034.

In 2023, France reported around 1.4 thousand total incident cases of MCC, and Italy reported approximately 450 incident cases in males and 340 in females, with both figures projected to rise by 2034.

In 2023, Germany reported approximately 900 MCC cases in males and 700 in females, and recorded around 980 total metastatic cases (de novo plus recurrent) - the highest MCC case burden among EU4 and the UK that year.

In Japan, around 70% of MCC cases reported in 2023 were associated with Merkel cell polyomavirus (MCPyV), while 30% were linked to UV damage; in Spain, around 80% of cases in 2023 were attributed to MCPyV, while 20% were linked to UV damage.

In 2023, males accounted for 38% of MCC cases in Japan, while females represented 62%, with overall incidence projected to increase by 2034.

In 2023, in Japan, approximately 42% of MCC cases were categorized as Stage I, 13% as Stage II, 37% as Stage III, and 8% as Stage IV, with these stage-specific patterns expected to continue as incidence rises through 2034.

In 2023, the UK reported nearly 560 cases of Stage I MCC, 170 cases of Stage II, 490 cases of Stage III, and 110 cases of Stage IV MCC, all expected to rise by 2034. The increase in MCC cases is anticipated due to advancements in diagnostic techniques and greater awareness, resulting in earlier identification and a higher number of reported cases across the 7MM.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Overview

MCC is a rare, aggressive neuroendocrine skin cancer that originates from Merkel cells, specialized mechanoreceptors located at the dermo-epidermal junction that play a key role in touch sensation, with MCC highly malignant, exhibiting rapid growth and a tendency for early metastasis despite its rarity.

MCC is categorized into two types based on Merkel cell polyomavirus (MCPyV) involvement: virus-positive MCC, which usually exhibits fewer genetic mutations but a stronger immune response and better responsiveness to immunotherapy, and virus-negative MCC, caused primarily by UV-induced DNA damage, characterized by a higher mutational burden, greater aggressiveness, and reduced sensitivity to immune-based treatments.

Sun exposure is a significant risk factor for MCC, which predominantly affects older adults and immunocompromised individuals, such as organ transplant recipients or those with CLL or HIV; diagnosis involves biopsy, histopathological examination, imaging, and molecular tests, with immunohistochemistry using markers like CK20 essential for distinguishing MCC from other malignancies.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology

The MCC epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current MCC patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2021–2034.

MCC Epidemiology Segmentation



Total Incident Cases of MCC

Gender-specific Incident Cases of MCC

Stage-specific Incident Cases of MCC

Etiology-specific Incident Cases of MCC Total Metastatic Cases of MCC

In 2023, EU4 and the UK recorded around 3.3 thousand total metastatic cases (de novo plus recurrent).

Download the report to understand which factors are driving MCC epidemiology trends

Merkel Cell Carcinoma KOL Views

DelveInsight's analysts connected with 20+ KOLs to gather insights, with interviews conducted with 10+ KOLs across the 7MM, including specialists from Johns Hopkins University, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the National Cancer Institute, the University of Duisburg-Essen, the University of Montpellier, the University of L'Aquila, Universidad de Málaga, the University of Manchester, and Saga University.

KOLs from Germany noted that risk factors for MCC include older age, immunosuppression, pre-existing blood cancers, chronic UV exposure, and a history of other skin tumors, with MCC developing through either virus-associated or virus-negative etiology. KOLs from Japan highlighted that the discovery of MCPyV has significantly advanced understanding of MCC pathogenesis, with the virus acting as a pathogen rather than a passenger virus in tumor development.

Discover more about MCC epidemiology insights

Scope of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Report



Study Period: 2021–2034

Coverage: 7MM (United States, EU4 [Germany, France, Italy, and Spain], the United Kingdom, and Japan)

Patient Stratification: Gender-specific, stage-specific, and etiology-specific case segmentation

Diagnostic Assessment: Detailed review of current challenges in establishing diagnosis Additional Coverage: Country-wise epidemiology distribution, KOL insights, and diagnostic guidelines across the 7MM

Contact Information



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Contact Person: Mehul Malhotra

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