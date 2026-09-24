Frontotemporal Dementia Market Is Projected To Grow At 15% CAGR By 2036 Owing To Rising Disease Burden And Advancements In Gene-Based Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Frontotemporal Dementia are witnessing significant growth driven by the rising prevalence of FTD, increasing disease awareness and diagnosis, growing opportunities in gene therapy, advances in precision medicine, and the development of targeted disease-modifying approaches. Additionally, the emergence of therapies such as PBFT02 (Passage Bio), DNL593, VES001, AVB-101, TPN-101, and others is expected to further transform the Frontotemporal Dementia treatment landscape.

(Albany, New York) – September 24, 2026 –

Recent Developments in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market



In April 2026, Denali Therapeutics announced that Takeda had decided to terminate its collaboration agreement with Denali relating to the co-development and co-commercialization of DNL593.

As of April 2026, Denali Therapeutics announced that enrollment in the Phase I/II study of DNL593 in FTD-GRN had been completed with 40 participants, with biomarker and other study data expected by the end of 2026.

As reported in Passage Bio's 2026 annual report, the company planned to report updated interim safety and biomarker data from Dose 2 of the upliFT-D trial evaluating PBFT02 in FTD-GRN patients and seek regulatory feedback on a registrational trial design.

In February 2026, Prevail Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly, announced the discontinuation of the PR006/PROCLAIM development program for FTD with GRN variants because of a lack of compelling efficacy in the studied patient population.

In November 2025, Vesper Bio announced a USD 2.5 million strategic investment from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration through their Treat FTD Fund.

In October 2025, Alector announced that its Phase III INFRONT-3 trial of latozinemab (AL001) for progranulin mutation-related FTD failed to meet its primary clinical endpoint of slowing disease progression, despite showing biomarker improvement, resulting in discontinuation of further studies. In June 2025, Passage Bio reported updated biomarker data from its ongoing Phase I/II upliFT-D trial evaluating PBFT02 for FTD associated with GRN mutations.

What is Frontotemporal Dementia?

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by progressive impairment in behavior, executive functioning, language, and other cognitive functions. It is among the most common causes of dementia in individuals younger than 65 years of age.

FTD is a heterogeneous group of disorders associated primarily with abnormal accumulation of proteins such as tau and TDP-43. The major clinical presentations include behavioral variant Frontotemporal Dementia (bvFTD) and Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA).

Behavioral variant FTD is characterized by early changes in personality, behavior, emotional regulation, empathy, and executive functioning. PPA primarily affects language and communication abilities. Motor symptoms may also occur in some patients.

Diagnosis can be challenging because FTD symptoms can overlap with psychiatric disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions. There is no single definitive diagnostic test. Clinical assessment, neuropsychological testing, MRI, and FDG-PET are used to support diagnosis and rule out alternative conditions.

Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation

The Frontotemporal Dementia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current FTD patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Frontotemporal Dementia market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of FTD in the 7MM were approximately 130,300 in 2025 and are expected to rise throughout the forecast period. The bvFTD subtype accounted for the highest proportion of cases in the 7MM.

The report also highlights that diagnosed FTD cases include a larger proportion of non-mutated cases, while approximately 40% are associated with mutations, emphasizing the significant but heterogeneous genetic component of the disease.

Current Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment Landscape

There are currently no FDA-approved disease-modifying therapies for FTD. Consequently, treatment is primarily focused on managing symptoms and supporting patients and caregivers.

Pharmacological management may include antidepressants and antipsychotics to address behavioral and emotional symptoms such as agitation, impulsivity, depression, and other psychiatric manifestations.

Non-pharmacological interventions are also important. Speech and language therapy can support patients with communication difficulties, particularly those with PPA. Behavioral interventions, occupational therapy, caregiver counseling, and supportive care can help maintain functioning and improve quality of life.

Cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists have demonstrated limited or inconsistent efficacy in FTD and may worsen symptoms in some patients, further highlighting the need for therapies specifically targeting FTD disease mechanisms.

Frontotemporal Dementia Unmet Needs

Lack of disease-modifying therapies: There are currently no approved therapies capable of curing, slowing, or reversing FTD.

Challenges in early and accurate diagnosis: Significant symptom overlap with other neurological and psychiatric conditions can delay diagnosis.

Lack of reliable biomarkers: There remains a need for biomarkers that can facilitate earlier diagnosis, monitor disease progression, and support clinical trial development.

High clinical and genetic heterogeneity: The diversity of genetic mutations, pathological mechanisms, and clinical presentations complicates the development of broadly effective targeted therapies.

High clinical development attrition: Late-stage clinical failures and program discontinuations demonstrate the challenges associated with developing effective disease-modifying therapies for FTD.

Need for precision treatments: Therapies targeting specific genetic drivers, including GRN and C9orf72, could potentially address defined patient populations and represent an important area of future research.

Scope of the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Frontotemporal Dementia current symptomatic treatments and emerging disease-modifying therapies

FTD Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging FTD drugs, market drivers, barriers, and market outlook

Key Companies: Passage Bio, Denali Therapeutics, Vesper Bio, AviadoBio, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, and others

Key Therapies: PBFT02, DNL593, VES001, AVB-101, TPN-101, and others

Market Size: Approximately USD 120 million in 2025 across the 7MM

Growth Rate: Approximately 15% CAGR during 2026–2036

US Market: Approximately USD 80 million in 2025

Epidemiology: Total diagnosed prevalent, type-specific, mutation-specific, and gene-specific cases

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, KOL insights, reimbursement, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, and therapy uptake

Forecast Period: 2026–2036 Geographies: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Table of Contents

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Frontotemporal Dementia Market is Projected to Grow at 15% CAGR by 2036 Owing to Rising Disease Burden and Advancements in Gene-Based Therapies | DelveInsight

(Albany, New York) – September 24, 2026 – The market dynamics for Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) are witnessing significant growth driven by the rising prevalence of FTD, increasing disease awareness and diagnosis, growing opportunities in gene therapy, advances in precision medicine, and the development of targeted disease-modifying approaches. Additionally, the emergence of therapies such as PBFT02 (Passage Bio), DNL593 (Denali Therapeutics), VES001 (Vesper Bio), AVB-101 (AviadoBio), TPN-101 (Transposon Therapeutics), and others is expected to further transform the Frontotemporal Dementia treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report, “DelveInsight's Frontotemporal Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Frontotemporal Dementia, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, competitive landscape, and emerging therapies across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Frontotemporal Dementia Market



The 7MM Frontotemporal Dementia market size was approximately USD 120 million in 2025.

The FTD market is projected to grow at approximately 15% CAGR during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for the largest FTD market size in the 7MM, with approximately USD 80 million in 2025, representing nearly 70% of the total 7MM market.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of FTD across the 7MM were approximately 130,300 in 2025 and are expected to increase during the forecast period.

FTD represents an estimated 10–20% of all dementia cases.

Approximately 60% of people with FTD are between 45 and 64 years of age, highlighting the relatively young age at which the disorder commonly occurs.

The behavioral variant of FTD (bvFTD) represented the highest proportion of FTD cases across the 7MM, while language-variant FTD, including primary progressive aphasia, represented a smaller proportion.

In the US, approximately 40% of C9orf72 gene-specific FTD cases were observed in 2025, followed by FTD associated with GRN (progranulin) mutations.

There are currently no FDA-approved disease-modifying therapies to cure, slow, or reverse FTD.

Leading Frontotemporal Dementia companies include Passage Bio, Denali Therapeutics, Vesper Bio, AviadoBio, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, and others. Promising FTD therapies in clinical development include PBFT02, DNL593, VES001, AVB-101, TPN-101, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Frontotemporal Dementia Market

Rising FTD Prevalence: The increasing prevalence of FTD, particularly among middle-aged adults, represents an important driver of market growth. DelveInsight estimates that the United States had approximately 130,300 diagnosed prevalent FTD cases in 2025, with the patient population expected to increase through 2036. Improved awareness and diagnosis are also expected to contribute to greater identification of patients.

Growing Opportunities in Gene Therapy: Gene therapy represents a significant area of innovation in FTD, particularly for genetically defined disease. Emerging approaches are targeting genetic drivers such as GRN and C9orf72, with strategies including gene replacement and other precision approaches designed to address underlying disease mechanisms.

Increasing Focus on Precision Medicine: The heterogeneous nature of FTD has encouraged the development of therapies targeting specific genetic and molecular mechanisms. Gene therapies, protein replacement approaches, antisense oligonucleotides, small molecules, and neuroinflammation-targeting therapies are being investigated as potential disease-modifying strategies.

Growing Need for Disease-Modifying Therapies: Current FTD management is predominantly symptomatic because no approved disease-modifying therapy is currently available. This substantial unmet need is encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop treatments that could potentially alter disease progression rather than only manage behavioral or psychiatric symptoms.

Frontotemporal Dementia Competitive Landscape

Several Frontotemporal Dementia therapies in development include PBFT02 (Passage Bio), DNL593 (Denali Therapeutics), VES001 (Vesper Bio), AVB-101 (AviadoBio), TPN-101 (Transposon Therapeutics), and other emerging candidates.

PBFT02, developed by Passage Bio, is an AAV1-based gene replacement therapy designed to deliver a modified DNA sequence encoding the granulin (GRN) gene. The therapy is being evaluated in Phase I/II clinical development for FTD associated with GRN and C9orf72 mutations.

DNL593, developed by Denali Therapeutics, is an investigational intravenously administered, brain-penetrant progranulin replacement therapy enabled by Denali's Protein Transport Vehicle technology. The approach is intended to increase progranulin levels within the central nervous system by facilitating transport across the blood-brain barrier.

VES001, developed by Vesper Bio, is an oral sortilin inhibitor designed to increase progranulin levels through modulation of intracellular trafficking pathways. AVB-101, developed by AviadoBio, is an intrathalamically administered gene-replacement therapy being investigated in FTD-GRN.

Recent Developments in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market



In April 2026, Denali Therapeutics announced that Takeda had decided to terminate its collaboration agreement with Denali relating to the co-development and co-commercialization of DNL593.

As of April 2026, Denali Therapeutics announced that enrollment in the Phase I/II study of DNL593 in FTD-GRN had been completed with 40 participants, with biomarker and other study data expected by the end of 2026.

As reported in Passage Bio's 2026 annual report, the company planned to report updated interim safety and biomarker data from Dose 2 of the upliFT-D trial evaluating PBFT02 in FTD-GRN patients and seek regulatory feedback on a registrational trial design.

In February 2026, Prevail Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly, announced the discontinuation of the PR006/PROCLAIM development program for FTD with GRN variants because of a lack of compelling efficacy in the studied patient population.

In November 2025, Vesper Bio announced a USD 2.5 million strategic investment from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration through their Treat FTD Fund.

In October 2025, Alector announced that its Phase III INFRONT-3 trial of latozinemab (AL001) for progranulin mutation-related FTD failed to meet its primary clinical endpoint of slowing disease progression, despite showing biomarker improvement, resulting in discontinuation of further studies. In June 2025, Passage Bio reported updated biomarker data from its ongoing Phase I/II upliFT-D trial evaluating PBFT02 for FTD associated with GRN mutations.

What is Frontotemporal Dementia?

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by progressive impairment in behavior, executive functioning, language, and other cognitive functions. It is among the most common causes of dementia in individuals younger than 65 years of age.

FTD is a heterogeneous group of disorders associated primarily with abnormal accumulation of proteins such as tau and TDP-43. The major clinical presentations include behavioral variant Frontotemporal Dementia (bvFTD) and Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA).

Behavioral variant FTD is characterized by early changes in personality, behavior, emotional regulation, empathy, and executive functioning. PPA primarily affects language and communication abilities. Motor symptoms may also occur in some patients.

Diagnosis can be challenging because FTD symptoms can overlap with psychiatric disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions. There is no single definitive diagnostic test. Clinical assessment, neuropsychological testing, MRI, and FDG-PET are used to support diagnosis and rule out alternative conditions.

Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation

The Frontotemporal Dementia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current FTD patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Frontotemporal Dementia market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of FTD in the 7MM were approximately 130,300 in 2025 and are expected to rise throughout the forecast period. The bvFTD subtype accounted for the highest proportion of cases in the 7MM.

The report also highlights that diagnosed FTD cases include a larger proportion of non-mutated cases, while approximately 40% are associated with mutations, emphasizing the significant but heterogeneous genetic component of the disease.

Current Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment Landscape

There are currently no FDA-approved disease-modifying therapies for FTD. Consequently, treatment is primarily focused on managing symptoms and supporting patients and caregivers.

Pharmacological management may include antidepressants and antipsychotics to address behavioral and emotional symptoms such as agitation, impulsivity, depression, and other psychiatric manifestations.

Non-pharmacological interventions are also important. Speech and language therapy can support patients with communication difficulties, particularly those with PPA. Behavioral interventions, occupational therapy, caregiver counseling, and supportive care can help maintain functioning and improve quality of life.

Cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists have demonstrated limited or inconsistent efficacy in FTD and may worsen symptoms in some patients, further highlighting the need for therapies specifically targeting FTD disease mechanisms.

Frontotemporal Dementia Unmet Needs

Lack of disease-modifying therapies: There are currently no approved therapies capable of curing, slowing, or reversing FTD.

Challenges in early and accurate diagnosis: Significant symptom overlap with other neurological and psychiatric conditions can delay diagnosis.

Lack of reliable biomarkers: There remains a need for biomarkers that can facilitate earlier diagnosis, monitor disease progression, and support clinical trial development.

High clinical and genetic heterogeneity: The diversity of genetic mutations, pathological mechanisms, and clinical presentations complicates the development of broadly effective targeted therapies.

High clinical development attrition: Late-stage clinical failures and program discontinuations demonstrate the challenges associated with developing effective disease-modifying therapies for FTD.

Need for precision treatments: Therapies targeting specific genetic drivers, including GRN and C9orf72, could potentially address defined patient populations and represent an important area of future research.

Scope of the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Frontotemporal Dementia current symptomatic treatments and emerging disease-modifying therapies

FTD Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging FTD drugs, market drivers, barriers, and market outlook

Key Companies: Passage Bio, Denali Therapeutics, Vesper Bio, AviadoBio, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, and others

Key Therapies: PBFT02, DNL593, VES001, AVB-101, TPN-101, and others

Market Size: Approximately USD 120 million in 2025 across the 7MM

Growth Rate: Approximately 15% CAGR during 2026–2036

US Market: Approximately USD 80 million in 2025

Epidemiology: Total diagnosed prevalent, type-specific, mutation-specific, and gene-specific cases

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, KOL insights, reimbursement, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, and therapy uptake

Forecast Period: 2026–2036 Geographies: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Table of Contents

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

To know more about Frontotemporal Dementia companies working in the treatment market, visit @