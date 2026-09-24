Huntington's Disease Market Is Projected To Grow At 14% CAGR By 2036 Owing To Advancements In Gene And RNA-Based Therapies Delveinsight

(Albany, New York) – September 24, 2026 – The market dynamics for Huntington's Disease are witnessing significant growth driven by the advancements in gene and RNA-based therapies, rising disease awareness and improved diagnostics, strong pipeline of emerging therapies, increasing research investments in rare neurological disorders, and supportive regulatory incentives. Additionally, the emergence of therapies such as SKY-0515 (Skyhawk Therapeutics), Votoplam/ PTС518 (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), Pridopidine, ANX005 (tanruprubart), and others is expected to further transform the Huntington's Disease treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report, “DelveInsight's Huntington's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Huntington's Disease, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, competitive landscape, and emerging therapies across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Huntington's Disease Market

Key Factors Driving the Huntington's Disease Market

Advancements in Gene and RNA-Based Therapies: Increasing research into gene-silencing, RNA-targeting, antisense oligonucleotide, and other genetic approaches is creating significant opportunities in the Huntington's Disease market. These approaches aim to reduce mutant huntingtin protein expression and potentially address the underlying mechanism of disease rather than only treating symptoms.

Rising Awareness and Improved Diagnostics: Advances in genetic testing and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals are supporting improved identification of Huntington's Disease. Predictive genetic testing can identify individuals carrying the disease-causing HTT mutation, supporting earlier recognition and management of individuals at risk.

Strong Pipeline of Emerging Therapies: The Huntington's Disease clinical pipeline is expanding with therapies targeting mutant huntingtin and other disease mechanisms. Candidates such as SKY-0515 and PTC518 are advancing through clinical development and could potentially shift the treatment paradigm toward disease modification.

Increasing Research Investment in Rare Neurological Disorders: Growing investment from biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, research organizations, patient advocacy groups, and other stakeholders is accelerating the development of novel therapies for Huntington's Disease.

Supportive Regulatory Incentives: Orphan drug designations, accelerated regulatory pathways, and other incentives for rare disease development are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to invest in innovative Huntington's Disease therapies.

Huntington's Disease Competitive Landscape

Several Huntington's Disease drugs in development include SKY-0515 (Skyhawk Therapeutics), Votoplam/PTC518 (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), Pridopidine, ANX005 (tanruprubart), and other emerging therapies.

SKY-0515, developed by Skyhawk Therapeutics, is an orally administered investigational small-molecule RNA modulator developed using the company's SKYSTAR platform. It is designed to therapeutically reduce both HTT protein and PMS1 protein, with PMS1 being associated with somatic CAG repeat expansion. The therapy is being evaluated in the Phase II/III FALCON-HD trial.

Votoplam (PTC518) is an investigational small-molecule splicing modifier that promotes inclusion of a novel pseudoexon containing a premature termination codon, resulting in degradation of HTT mRNA and subsequent reduction of huntingtin protein. The Phase II PIVOT-HD study demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in blood HTT protein levels at Week 12.

ANX005 (tanruprubart) represents another emerging therapy evaluated within the Huntington's Disease pipeline. The broader pipeline reflects increasing interest in approaches designed to intervene in disease biology rather than simply control chorea and psychiatric symptoms.

Recent Developments in the Huntington's Disease Market



In January 2026, Skyhawk Therapeutics reported positive results from a nine-month interim analysis of its Phase I trial evaluating SKY-0515 in Huntington's Disease.

In September 2025, Skyhawk Therapeutics announced positive results from the first interim analysis of the Part C patient cohort in its Phase I clinical trial of SKY-0515. At Day 84, patients receiving SKY-0515 demonstrated dose-dependent reductions in mutant huntingtin protein in blood, including a 62% reduction at the 9 mg dose.

In March 2025, PTC Therapeutics announced results from the Phase II PIVOT-HD study of PTC518/votoplam in Stage 2 and Stage 3 Huntington's Disease patients. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a reduction in blood HTT protein levels at Week 12 with p<0.0001, along with favorable safety and tolerability.

In December 2024, Novartis announced a global license and collaboration agreement with PTC Therapeutics for PTC518, an HTT mRNA splice modulator with potential as an oral disease-modifying treatment for Huntington's Disease.

In May 2024, Teva Pharmaceuticals announced that the US FDA approved AUSTEDO XR, providing a once-daily treatment option with four new tablet strengths for adults with tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's Disease chorea. In August 2023, the FDA approved INGREZZA capsules from Neurocrine Biosciences for the treatment of chorea in adults with Huntington's Disease.

What is Huntington's Disease?

Huntington's Disease is a rare, inherited, progressive brain disorder caused by a mutation in the HTT gene on chromosome 4, resulting in the production of abnormal huntingtin protein and progressive damage to nerve cells.

The disease follows an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern, meaning that an individual who inherits the faulty gene is expected to develop the disease. Symptoms generally emerge during adulthood and can include involuntary movements or chorea, cognitive decline, depression, irritability, and other psychiatric manifestations.

Diagnosis is based on clinical evaluation, family history, genetic testing using blood samples, and imaging techniques such as CT or MRI scans. Although there is currently no cure, treatment focuses on controlling symptoms and providing supportive care as the disease progresses.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Huntington's Disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Huntington's Disease patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Huntington's Disease market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease

Age-specific Cases of Huntington's Disease

Stage-specific Cases of Huntington's Disease Total Treated Cases of Huntington's Disease

According to DelveInsight, the total prevalent Huntington's Disease population in the United States was approximately 44,000 cases in 2025, while the EU4 and UK collectively accounted for approximately 37,000 cases. These populations are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Secondary data cited by DelveInsight suggest that Huntington's Disease is more prevalent among older populations. In the 7MM, individuals aged ≥60 years accounted for approximately 50% of total cases in 2025.

Stage-specific epidemiology also indicates that fewer patients are identified in the advanced Stage IV and Stage V categories. In Japan, approximately 80 Stage IV cases and 20 Stage V cases were estimated in 2025.

Current Huntington's Disease Treatment Landscape

There is currently no cure or approved disease-modifying therapy for Huntington's Disease. Treatment is therefore primarily focused on controlling motor, psychiatric, cognitive, and behavioral symptoms and improving quality of life.

Deutetrabenazine (AUSTEDO) is a VMAT2 inhibitor approved for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's Disease. In May 2024, the FDA approved AUSTEDO XR as a once-daily treatment option.

Valbenazine (INGREZZA) is another selective VMAT2 inhibitor. The FDA approved INGREZZA capsules in August 2023 for the treatment of chorea in adults with Huntington's Disease. Its approval was supported by data from the KINECT-HD Phase III study and the KINECT-HD2 open-label extension.

Tetrabenazine is also used for the management of Huntington's Disease chorea and is available in generic form.

Antidepressants, antipsychotics, and mood stabilizers may be used to manage psychiatric and behavioral symptoms. Supportive interventions such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy also play an important role in maintaining function and independence.

Huntington's Disease Unmet Needs

Lack of disease-modifying therapies: Current treatments primarily manage symptoms, while no approved therapy is currently available to slow or reverse the underlying neurodegenerative process.

Inadequate treatment for cognitive decline: Cognitive deterioration is a major component of Huntington's Disease, yet treatment options specifically addressing cognitive decline remain limited.

Psychiatric and behavioral burden: Depression, irritability, behavioral changes, and other psychiatric manifestations can substantially affect patients and caregivers, creating an ongoing need for improved management strategies.

Delayed diagnosis and predictive challenges: Although genetic testing can identify the HTT mutation, the timing and implications of predictive testing create important clinical and personal considerations.

Need for validated biomarkers: The development of disease-modifying therapies is complicated by the need for reliable biomarkers and standardized clinical endpoints capable of demonstrating meaningful disease modification.

Challenges in CNS drug development: Targeting the central nervous system, achieving adequate distribution, demonstrating long-term efficacy, and managing clinical trial recruitment in a relatively small patient population remain significant development challenges.

Scope of the Huntington's Disease Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Huntington's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Huntington's Disease Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging Huntington's Disease drugs, market drivers, barriers, and market outlook

Key Companies: Teva Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Skyhawk Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Roche, UniQure Biopharma, and others

Key Therapies: AUSTEDO, INGREZZA, SKY-0515, Votoplam (PTC518), Pridopidine, ANX005, and others

Market Size: Approximately USD 320 million in 2025 across the 7MM

Growth Rate: 14% CAGR during 2026–2036

Epidemiology: Total prevalent, diagnosed prevalent, age-specific, stage-specific, and treated cases

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, KOL insights, reimbursement, unmet needs, market drivers, barriers, and therapy uptake

Forecast Period: 2026–2036 Geographies: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

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About DelveInsight

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