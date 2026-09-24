Atopic Dermatitis Market Poised For Growth As Targeted Therapies And JAK Inhibitors Expand Treatment Landscape

MENAFN - GetNews) Key Atopic Dermatitis companies such as Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Almirall, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Galderma, Maruho, AbbVie, Pfizer, LEO Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Incyte Corporation, Torii Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

(Albany, New York) – 24th Sep 2026 – DelveInsight's "Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Atopic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report



The atopic dermatitis market size was found to be ~USD 13,100 million across the leading markets (the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan) in 2025, and is projected to reach ~USD 28,000 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% (2026–2036).

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) from AbbVie has gained strong traction in the market, supported by head-to-head trials versus DUPIXENT demonstrating statistically significant superiority on stringent endpoints such as EASI-90 and minimal itch, positioning it as a leading therapy ranking second in the market.

Amlitelimab (KY1005), Sanofi's fully human, non-T cell depleting monoclonal antibody targeting OX40L, is advancing through Phase III, with the company targeting regulatory submission in H2 2026. Ongoing research continues to explore JAK inhibitors and IL-targeted agents as treatment focus shifts from broad-spectrum biologics toward more targeted therapies with expanded pediatric indications.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview

Atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by redness, irritation, dryness, and persistent itching. Although it frequently begins during childhood, AD can affect individuals of any age. Approximately 25% of cases may remain undiagnosed or be misdiagnosed, contributing to delays in appropriate treatment and increased disease burden. Treatment options include emollients, topical corticosteroids (TCS), and topical calcineurin inhibitors (TCIs), while moderate-to-severe disease may require systemic immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, or phototherapy. The 2017 approval of dupilumab (DUPIXENT) significantly transformed AD management, with indications subsequently expanding across multiple pediatric and adult age groups.

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Atopic Dermatitis Market Key Growth Drivers



The overall prevalence of atopic dermatitis is increasing, particularly among females, serving as a primary driver of market expansion. In the US, there were ~33,120,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis in 2025, projected to increase by 2036.

Recent approvals of JAK inhibitors like RINVOQ, CIBINQO, and OPZELURA have given a boost to other key players developing JAK inhibitors for this indication; despite carrying a black box warning, these drugs offer fair competition to DUPIXENT and are capturing a growing market share.

With increasing diagnoses in younger populations, there is significant potential for therapies tailored to children and adolescents, particularly long-term safety-focused biologics. Increased public awareness, improved access to health services, reimbursements, and financial support may further boost market accessibility of emerging drugs. Emerging competitive activity includes drugs such as Rocatinlimab, Amlitelimab, Orismilast, and Ucenprubart currently in clinical trials, though Kyowa Kirin announced the termination of all clinical trials for rocatinlimab on March 3, 2026.

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology



Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis

Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Age

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Severity Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Gender

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Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

Treatment goals center on reducing inflammation and pruritus, restoring and maintaining the skin barrier, preventing flares, minimizing infections, and improving quality of life and sleep. Foundational therapy includes regular emollient use and topical corticosteroids as first-line anti-inflammatory treatment during flares, with topical calcineurin inhibitors or PDE-4 inhibitors used for sensitive areas or long-term control.

For moderate-to-severe disease, systemic treatments are used, including biologics such as dupilumab and tralokinumab targeting type 2 inflammation, and oral JAK inhibitors such as upadacitinib and abrocitinib for rapid itch and inflammation control, though these require monitoring for safety risks. Adjunctive measures include antihistamines, antimicrobial therapy for secondary infections, and phototherapy.

Atopic Dermatitis Drug Analysis

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ): AbbVie

RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ is a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor indicated for adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with other systemic drug products, including biologics. In January 2022, the US FDA approved RINVOQ for this indication. The company recently announced topline results of the LEVEL UP studies (Phase III/IV) and plans to present results at a future medical congress.

Amlitelimab (KY1005): Sanofi

Amlitelimab (SAR445229, KY1005) is a fully human, non-T cell depleting monoclonal antibody that blocks OX40L, a key immune regulator, aiming to normalize the overactive immune system without depleting T cells. It has potential to be a first- or best-in-class treatment across immune-mediated diseases, with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis as its anchor indication. Per the Q4 2026 presentation, Sanofi plans to release remaining Phase III data in H2 2026 and is targeting regulatory submission within the same timeframe.

Atopic Dermatitis Approved Therapies



Lebrikizumab (EBGLYSS) – Roche/Eli Lilly and Company/Almirall – IL-13 inhibitor, monoclonal antibody, SC; marketed US: 2024, EU: 2023, JP: 2024

Nemolizumab (MITCHGA/NEMLUVIO) – Chugai Pharmaceutical/Galderma/Maruho – IL-31 inhibitor, monoclonal antibody, SC; marketed US: 2024, EU: 2025, JP: 2022 Abrocitinib (CIBINQO) – Pfizer – JAK-1 selective inhibitor, small molecule, Oral; marketed US: 2022, EU: 2021, JP: 2021

Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies



Amlitelimab (KY1005) – Kymab/Sanofi – Phase III, OX40 inhibitor, monoclonal antibody, IV/SC; anticipated US launch 2027

Bosakitug – Biosion – Phase II, TSLP inhibitor, monoclonal antibody, SC Orismilast – UNION Therapeutics – Phase II, PDE4 inhibitor, small molecule, Oral

Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook

For most patients, emollients and prescription topical therapies are sufficient for control, while those with more severe or widespread disease may require phototherapy or systemic therapies. Topical corticosteroids have been used for decades, while pimecrolimus and tacrolimus serve as steroid-sparing agents. PDE-4 inhibitors offer an alternative topical option for pruritus, and phototherapy remains efficacious for atopic itch.

DUPIXENT (dupilumab), the first FDA-approved targeted systemic treatment, was approved in the EU in 2017 and Japan in 2018. Tralokinumab (ADBRY/ADTRALZA) became the second biologic indicated for atopic dermatitis in December 2021, and the first to target IL-13 in the US specifically.

According to estimates, the United States captured the largest market size of atopic dermatitis at ~USD 9,000 million in 2025. In 2025, DUPIXENT generated the highest revenue among all atopic dermatitis therapies in the United States. Regional dynamics show the US leading in revenue, while Japan and EU markets demonstrate steady growth reflecting increasing diagnosis rates and broader pediatric access.

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Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Historical Year: 2022–2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Base Year: 2026

Geographies Covered: US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan

Key Companies: Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Almirall, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Galderma, Maruho, AbbVie, Pfizer, LEO Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Incyte Corporation, Torii Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Therapies: Lebrikizumab, Nemolizumab, Upadacitinib, Abrocitinib, Tralokinumab, Difamilast, Baricitinib, Dupilumab, Amlitelimab, Orismilast, Bempikibart, and others

Table of Content

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Atopic Dermatitis

Treatment Guidelines of Atopic Dermatitis

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Atopic Dermatitis

Patient Journey of Atopic Dermatitis

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Drugs

Atopic Dermatitis: 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Atopic Dermatitis

SWOT Analysis of Atopic Dermatitis

KOL Views of Atopic Dermatitis

Market Access and Reimbursement of Atopic Dermatitis

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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