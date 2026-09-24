How Much Does An Event App Cost In 2026? Goodbarber Looks Beyond Event Day

MENAFN - GetNews) GoodBarber answers "how much does an event app cost in 2026": $70 a month for native iOS and Android apps with a web version, $36 a month for a web version alone, and a $9-a-month Standby option between editions.

AJACCIO, France - September 24, 2026 - An event app is usually busiest while the event is underway, but its working life is longer. Organizers can use it to build anticipation before opening day, guide attendees through the program on site, then share highlights and prepare the next edition. For anyone asking "how much does an event app cost in 2026", GoodBarber's answer starts there: budget for one app kept across the whole cycle, not for a new launch every year.

One app for the whole event cycle

Before the event, organizers can publish the agenda, speaker and exhibitor profiles, practical details and maps with directions. During it, they can update the program as sessions move, send notifications, give sponsors visibility and let attendees build their own schedule with favorites. Afterwards, they can publish photos and video replays and collect feedback through forms. A "Buy ticket" button can link to the organizer's existing ticketing service.

For a recurring event, the next edition starts from an app that is already built. The design, sections and content structure are in place, and attendees who kept the app can see the new program without a new download.

How much does an event app cost in 2026 with GoodBarber?

GoodBarber's Premium plan lets organizers publish native iOS and Android apps on the App Store and Google Play, together with a web version. It costs $70 per month on monthly billing, or $660 paid yearly. For an event that only needs a web version, the Standard plan costs $36 per month, or $360 paid yearly. One subscription covers one app and includes hosting, a database, content management, analytics and push notifications (30,000 a month on Premium, 10,000 on Standard). It also covers the continuing platform work needed as mobile operating systems and devices change, so organizers do not commission new development for each OS update.

Between editions, organizers can move the project to GoodBarber's Standby offer at $9 per month, billed monthly. The owner can continue to edit the app, while end users see a limited version until the app returns to full service.

Apple and Google developer-account fees are separate when publishing to the stores, as are optional paid extensions and any charges from an external ticketing provider. Prices are GoodBarber's US-dollar rates for its Content Apps plans in September 2026.

Native apps for the busy days

On event days, attendees can turn to the app to check the next session, find their way or see what changed. GoodBarber recommends its native apps, compiled in Swift for iOS and Kotlin for Android, when attendees will rely on the app throughout the event. Installed from the App Store and Google Play, they can stay on attendees' phones from one edition to the next, synchronize content for offline use when the venue connection is weak, and trigger notifications through geofencing and beacons as attendees enter a zone or approach a venue. The web version opens from a link with no store download, which suits a guest who only needs the schedule or a map for a single visit. With Premium, organizers do not have to choose: one back-office publishes both.

"The event day is the high point, but organizers also need to think about the months on either side of it," said Jérôme Granados, Chief Marketing Officer at GoodBarber. "On the day, a native app puts the program, the map and the latest change in attendees' hands. When the event returns, the app can return with it, already built."

For organizers asking "how much does an event app cost in 2026", GoodBarber's answer is $70 per month for native iOS and Android apps with a web version, or $36 per month for a web version alone, on monthly billing, before Apple and Google developer-account fees. Paid yearly, the same plans cost $660 or $360 a year. For the months between editions, GoodBarber's separate Standby offer costs $9 per month, billed monthly. The same app is then updated for the next event instead of being built again:

About GoodBarber

GoodBarber is a Mobile App Builder. Create and publish apps in the App Store and Google Play. Founded in 2011 and based in Ajaccio, France, GoodBarber generates native iOS and Android apps and a web version from one back-office, without coding. Apps built with GoodBarber are downloaded more than 25,000 times a day, and the company has paying customers in 152 countries.

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