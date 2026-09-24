Parkinson's Disease Platform Advanced Via Exclusive Global Agreement With Tanaist, Inc. Adding Human Cellular Phenotyping For Lunai Bioworks (Nasdaq: LNAI)

MENAFN - GetNews) $LNAI Also Positioned for $400M to $1.2 Billion Program with AI Platform to Meet Battlefield and Homeland Security Issues; Actions Taken to Address Unlawful Short Selling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - September 24, 2026 - Lunai Bioworks (Nasdaq: LNAI ) is an AI-enabled biotechnology company advancing rapid in vivo phenotypic drug discovery across CNS and biodefense applications. The LNAI platform decodes disease in motion, linking patient data, multi-omic layers, and high-throughput in vivo models to reveal therapeutic targets with greater clinical relevance.

Expanding Parkinson's Platform Through Exclusive Tanaist Agreement

LNAI hasannounced an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Tanaist, Inc. that adds human cellular phenotyping to the growing LNAI Parkinson's disease discovery and validation platform. The collaboration is designed to connect patient subtypes identified by BioSymetrics, a wholly owned LNA I subsidiary, using its Augusta AI platform with independent patient cohorts and measurable human cellular biology.

Under the agreement, LNAI has exclusive rights to Tanaist's licensed cellular phenotyping technology in the Parkinson's disease field for programs based on LNAI patient phenoclusters. The companies plan to evaluate whether LNAI clinical and proteomic signatures can be reproduced across agreed Parkinson's cohorts and connected to measurable differences in human cellular biology.

The Tanaist collaboration represents the latest step in the broader LNAI Parkinson's strategy, which combines AI-based analysis of longitudinal patient data with complementary experimental validation systems. Together with the LNAI collaboration with BrainStorm Therapeutics, LNAI is building multiple independent paths to test which AI-derived disease signals are reproducible, biologically meaningful and actionable for therapeutic development.

LNAI previously analyzed longitudinal clinical information and more than 4,500 proteomic probes from more than 650 participants in the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI). The analysis identified three clinically distinct Parkinson's subtypes associated with different patterns of disease progression. The next phase of the LNAI program will examine whether those findings can be reproduced across additional cohorts and whether the observed clinical and proteomic differences correspond to distinct cellular mechanisms.

Advancing From Patient Stratification to Biological Validation.

The agreement provides a framework for LNAI Parkinson's classifiers, biomarkers and therapeutic hypotheses to be evaluated using Tanaist's available retrospective Parkinson's cohorts and human cellular phenotyping capabilities. Individual studies will be conducted under agreed Statements of Work and applicable data-use requirements, with LNAI owning collaboration-generated analyses, biomarker findings and other results as provided under the agreement.

Building an Integrated Parkinson's Discovery and Validation Platform

Together, LNAI computational and experimental capabilities are designed to create a path from patient stratification through biological validation to biomarker and therapeutic target development. Under the agreement, LNAI will own the collaboration-generated results and intellectual property, while Tanaist retains ownership of its underlying platform.

Measures Taken Regarding Six Broker-Dealers Named in Expanded Unlawful Short Selling Issue

LNAI is currently taking measures to counter six broker-dealers who sold short LNAI shares without borrowing or arranging to borrow the underlying securities as required under the federal law known as Regulation SHO. This has resulted in what LNAI asserts are widespread failures to deliver, to enable what would otherwise be lawful short selling, during the period from November 2025 through May 2026.

Launch of National Chemical Defense Consortium Targeting $400M-$1.2B U.S. Countermeasure Programs; 3-Year AI Antidote Development Model

LNAI has formed a national consortium designed to accelerate the discovery and development of chemical countermeasures for emerging battlefield and national security threats. The LNAI Pathfinder Consortium, a national academic–industry alliance designed to consolidate historically siloed U.S. chemical warfare preparedness resources into a unified, execution-ready infrastructure capable of accelerating medical countermeasure development to approximately three years.

For decades, America's chemical defense capabilities have existed in fragmented silos: academic toxicology labs, military research units, federal agencies, and biotech innovators operating independently. LNAI Pathfinder integrates these capabilities into a coordinated framework engineered for speed, capital efficiency, and national readiness.

3-year regulatory pathway, not a 10-year drug timeline

Unlike traditional pharmaceutical development cycles, chemical countermeasures can follow accelerated regulatory pathways.

The LNAI Pathfinder model is structured to:

Demonstrate efficacy in yeast and cell-based systems.

Validate therapeutic effects in FDA-recognized zebrafish models.

Complete two confirmatory animal studies.

Conduct a 50-person Phase I safety study.

The full process can be completed in approximately 36 months.

In many cases, existing FDA-approved drugs may be repurposed, potentially reducing timelines even further.

With rising geopolitical tensions in Iran and across the Middle East, and the rapid integration of AI, autonomous drones, and chemical payload delivery systems, LNAI believes the threat landscape has shifted materially.

The modern battlefield is no longer confined to visible front lines. It is algorithmic. It is airborne. It is chemical.

LNAI Pathfinder represents a strategic response, a scalable national platform positioned for what the Company envisions as a potential "Warp Speed 2" era of chemical preparedness.

Validated countermeasures are typically procured by the U.S. government for national stockpiling programs ranging between $400 million and $1.2 billion per program.

By mobilizing and organizing national capabilities, LNAI Pathfinder positions BioSymetrics to:

Access non-dilutive funding sources Compete for BARDA, DoD, and Homeland Security programs.

Pursue large-scale federal procurement contracts.

Monetize repurposed compounds through rapid deployment pathways.

Diversify revenue beyond traditional biotech development cycles.

The LNAI Consortium leverages BioSymetrics' proprietary AI-enabled phenotypic platform, integrating machine learning analytics with high-throughput vertebrate screening to rapidly identify toxicologic signatures and therapeutic leads. LNAI Pathfinder includes collaboration with nationally recognized experts.

By aligning academic, military, and AI-driven biotech capabilities under a single operational structure, LNAI Pathfinder transitions chemical defense from a fragmented research model into an execution-oriented national preparedness platform.

Core AI Architecture with U.S. Patent Enabling Precision Disease Subtyping

LNAI has announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,369,861, titled "Methods, Systems, and Frameworks for Debiasing Data in Drug Discovery Predictions."

The newly issued patent protects the foundational first step of LNAI proprietary closed-loop disease reverse engineering platform, multimodal data standardization and structural bias removal prior to predictive modeling.

AI-Enabled Biotech Company Advancing Rapid In Vivo Phenotypic Drug Discovery Across CNS and Biodefense Applications.

Exclusive Worldwide Tanaist Agreement Adds Human Cellular Validation to AI-Driven Parkinson's Workflow.

Program Connecting Patient-Derived Subtypes with Disease Mechanisms, Biomarkers and Therapeutic Targets.

Six Broker-Dealers Named in Expanded Unlawful Short Selling Suit.

Definitive Collaboration Agreement with BrainStorm Therapeutics; Initial Parkinson's Disease Data Readout Targeted for First Half of 2027

BioSymetrics White Paper and Agreement for AI-Driven Patient Stratification, Human Translational Validation, Biomarkers and Pharmaceutical Partnering.

National Chemical Defense Consortium Targeting $400M-$1.2B U.S. Countermeasure Programs; 3-Year AI Antidote Development Model.

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About Lunai Bioworks, Inc.

Lunai Bioworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNAI ) is a biology-first AI drug discovery company applying advanced analytics and translational models to identify disease subpopulations, biomarkers and therapeutic opportunities. Through its BioSymetrics subsidiary, Lunai operates the Augusta AI platform across complex neurological and other diseases.

Mission

Lunai Bioworks, Inc is an AI-powered phenomics-driven company focused on oncology, neurology (CNS diseases), and biosecurity/biodefense. It combines patient data, multi-omics, machine learning, and high-throughput in vivo validation (including zebrafish models) to reverse-engineer disease biology, identify targets and biomarkers, and de-risk candidates.

Lunai Bioworks 2011 was incorporated on January 18, 2011 under the laws of the State of Delaware.

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