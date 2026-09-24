CELH Stockholders Have Rights If You Lost Money Investing In Celsius Holdings, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP Information About Recovering Your Losses

The complaint alleges that defendants misled investors regarding the safety of its Alani Nu drinks for teenagers.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information before the November 3, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

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Why Was Celsius Sued?

According to the complaint, on April 1, 2025, Celsius acquired Alani Nutrition LLC, a maker of highly caffeinated drinks. Defendants represent that the Alani Nu drinks are safe and healthy. Notwithstanding, Plaintiff contends that a single 12-ounce Alani Nu drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, more than twice the 100-milligram daily limit of caffeine recommended for teenagers and children aged 12-17. Despite the risks the Alani Nu drinks present to teens, the Company markets these drinks to these consumers despite asserting their purported commitment not to do so.

The complaint alleges that, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

(i) defendants' products failed to adequately disclose the cardiac risks of consuming Alani Nu products;

(ii) by marketing Alani Nu drinks to consumers under the age of 18, the Company was marketing its products to individuals who were particularly susceptible to known health risks posed by those products;

(iii) the foregoing created a non-speculative risk that Alani Nu consumers would suffer potentially fatal adverse health events;

(iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company's business and reputation; and

(v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Why Did CELH Stock Drop?

The truth began to emerge on April 9, 2026, when NBC News and local news outlet MyRGV (Rio Grande Valley) reported that the family of 17-year old Texas cheerleader Larissa Rodriguez had filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Hidalgo County District Court against Glazer's Beer and Beverage, LLC and Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas, LLC, two distributors of Alani Nu. The family alleged that Rodriguez died from an enlarged heart caused by drinking Alani Nu energy drinks and that the drinks“had inadequate warnings about the serious cardiac risks” of drinking Alani Nu. According to NBC News, Celsius stated in response, inter alia,“our policy is not to market or sample to anyone under 18”.

On this news, Celsius's stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 4.18%, to close at $34.86 on April 10, 2026.

Then, on June 4, 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into Celsius over concerns that its high-caffeine energy drinks are being marketed to children and teens. Per Attorney General Paxton's announcement, the investigation will specifically examine whether Celsius and its Alani Nu subsidiary had violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misrepresenting the safety of their products.

On this news, Celsius's stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 7.53%, to close at $27.75 per share on June 4, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Celsius Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Celsius Holdings common stock between February 21, 2025 and June 3, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP before the November 3, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Celsius Holdings, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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