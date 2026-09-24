Irvine School Of Music Brings 29 Students To Carnegie Hall, Showcasing Music Education Across Every Stage Of Life

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-nine students from Irvine School of Music, ranging from age seven through adulthood, recently traveled from Southern California to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall, marking a major milestone for the Orange County music school and its community of students, families and educators.

For Cameron Tong, Director of Irvine School of Music, the significance extended beyond performing at one of the world's most celebrated concert venues.

“In terms of just the students playing at their highest level, I don't remember a time when, especially at a destination concert, where all the elements came together,” Tong reflected following the performance.

Four faculty members formed an accompanying faculty band, supporting students across ages, experience levels and genres. The musicians spent months preparing repertoire for the cross-country performance, with adjustments continuing through final rehearsals.

The result reflected a larger philosophy behind Irvine School of Music: extraordinary musical experiences do not have to be reserved exclusively for musicians who have already reached an advanced level.

From Irvine to Carnegie Hall

For the students, the magnitude of the opportunity was unmistakable.

“I've looked at the list of people who have performed there like the Beatles and Led Zeppelin,” Vocal student Roya said in From Irvine to Carnegie Hall: An Irvine School of Music Journey, a video documenting the experience.“And that's crazy that we have the opportunity to play there.”

For young piano student Melissa, the journey represented something more personal.

“If I find a piano in a mall I am already scared to go there, but when I play all those feelings melt away, when I just play,” she said.“Because of music I feel more confident... for anything, not just piano.”

That growing confidence would eventually take her from Irvine to the Carnegie Hall stage.

Tong believes giving students access to experiences of this magnitude can help demystify excellence. Rather than treating a world-class stage solely as a reward at the end of musical development, it can become part of the learning process itself.

Making the Foundations Fun

The opportunity still comes with expectations. Tong describes the school's approach as“firm but fun,” creativity supported by discipline and freedom built upon strong foundations.

His philosophy, developed throughout more than two decades as an educator, emphasizes fostering musical expression, developing problem-solving skills for life and“making the foundations of learning fun.”

Young piano student Alessandra expressed that lesson in her own way.

“Don't quit, keep going. Because everyone makes mistakes, even if it's not music,” she said.“Even though mistakes feel like a bad thing, they're actually a way in life to learn.”

That willingness to work through imperfection became visible on the road to Carnegie Hall.

Shortly before the performance, Tong became concerned about the preparation of one young student. With limited time remaining, he adjusted his approach, concentrating on expression, tempo and what she could accomplish before taking the stage. She ultimately performed beautifully, an experience Tong described as a reminder of students'“limitless potential” and the importance of educators remaining open to how individual students learn.

At the other end of the age spectrum, an adult saxophonist, Ibraiz, who has studied with Irvine School of Music for nearly nine years opened the Carnegie Hall concert with music by Thelonious Monk. Approximately 20 friends attended in support, and Tong said the confidence and expression of the performance moved him to tears.

One student was discovering what she was capable of. Another was demonstrating that such discovery has no age limit.

A Milestone, Not a Finish Line

Irvine School of Music serves students from early childhood through adulthood, with instruction spanning multiple instruments and genres. Its approach combines healthy technique, listening, theory, creativity and individualized instruction with the goal of developing skills for a lifetime enjoyment of music.

Tong applies the same expectation of continued development to himself. He regularly travels to New York to study with a mentor and continue developing as a musician, believing an educator's continued artistic growth ultimately filters through faculty and students.

Carnegie Hall is also part of a longer performance history for the school, which previously performed there in 2017 and has presented students at other major venues.

Now, Tong's focus is bringing the preparation, artistry and possibility experienced in New York back into regular lessons, showcases and community performances in Southern California.

At the reception following the Carnegie Hall concert, he reminded students and families that the performance was“a milestone, but... also just the beginning.”

One young singer featured in the documentary summarized what music had given her more simply:

“Because of music I feel complete.”

About Irvine School of Music

Irvine School of Music provides music education from early childhood through adulthood, emphasizing individualized instruction, healthy technique, strong musical foundations, creativity and lifelong engagement with music. Led by Director Cameron Tong, the school works with professional musicians and educators across a range of instruments, genres and learning formats. To learn more about Irvine School of Music, its programs and enrollment opportunities, visit the school's official website:

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