DKS Stockholders Have Rights If You Lost Money Investing In Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Recovering Your Losses

The complaint alleges that defendants misled investors regarding Dick's growth and profitability in light of the integration of recently acquired Foot Locker.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP before the November 3, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Dick's Sued?

According to the complaint, defendants misled investors regarding the Company's acquisition of Foot Locker, touting the acquisition as a strategic opportunity to drive growth and profitability while assuring investors that Foot Locker's longstanding inventory and promotional challenges had been resolved. In reality, those problems persisted, as Foot Locker remained heavily dependent on legacy footwear products that were exposed to intensifying promotional pressures across the athletic footwear industry. As a result, Dick's was never positioned to deliver the sales growth and profitability from the Foot Locker acquisition that it had touted to investors.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) Dick's cleanup efforts concerning Foot Locker's inventory were not complete, and, in fact, Foot Locker remained saddled with unproductive and stagnant legacy footwear;

(2) Foot Locker heavily relied on legacy footwear products that were particularly vulnerable to intensifying promotional pressures across the athletic footwear industry;

(3) in turn, Dick's was significantly exposed to an industry-wide environment of excess inventory and resulting promotional activity;

(4) accordingly, Dick's was unable to achieve the sales growth, margins, and profits it touted to investors; and

(5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why Did DKS Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on August 25, 2026, Dick's reported disappointing second-quarter 2026 results, which included revenue of $1.73 billion from Foot Locker that fell well short of analysts' estimates of $1.81 billion. Dick's also reduced its net sales guidance for full-year 2026 and disclosed that it expected Foot Locker's proforma comparable sales to yield a range of negative 2.0% to 0.0% for the year-down from Dick's prior forecast of 1.5% to 3% growth.

In the related press release, Dick's Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors Edward W. Stack revealed that the athletic footwear marketplace had become“increasingly promotional,” which significantly impacted the Foot Locker business because of its“greater exposure to legacy footwear” and“dependence on footwear launch and retro product.” On this news, the price of Dick's common stock fell $55.02 per share, or approximately 30%, to a closing price $124.31 per share on August 25, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Dick's Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. common stock between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP before the November 3, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









