FINTECH.TV Launches Startup To Stock Exchange In Collaboration With The New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FINTECH.TV, the global financial media network broadcasting daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, today announced the launch of Startup to Stock Exchange, a new daily original series produced in collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange. The series will bring founders, investors and capital markets leaders together to document how companies are built, financed and scaled, from the earliest stages of formation through growth, liquidity and, for some, the public markets.









Airing Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. ET from the FINTECH.TV desk on the floor of the NYSE, Startup to Stock Exchange will provide a daily window into the companies, people and capital shaping the private markets. The daily half-hour is anchored by award-winning financial journalist Kristin Myers and will bring together founders and CEOs with investors, board members, exchange leaders, bankers, lawyers, CFOs and other experts across the private capital ecosystem.

The premise behind the series is simple: some of the world's most consequential companies begin in the private markets, yet the information infrastructure surrounding them remains far less developed than it is for public companies. Public markets benefit from an established ecosystem of financial media, analyst research, standardized disclosures, market data and real-time pricing. Information about private companies is often fragmented across financing announcements, company materials, investor presentations, podcasts, social media and other sources. Startup to Stock Exchange is designed to bring more of those stories, data points and perspectives together into a dedicated destination for understanding the companies being built today.

“Private companies are an extraordinary engine of innovation, job creation and economic growth, but we believe their stories remain dramatically undercovered,” said Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV.“Behind every successful company are founders who took risks, financing rounds that changed the trajectory, products that failed, strategies that worked, pivots that had to be made and lessons that can help the next generation of entrepreneurs. With Startup to Stock Exchange, we want to document that entire journey and build a destination where audiences can discover the companies being built today, understand how they are growing and follow the businesses that may shape the economy tomorrow.”

Covering the Entire Private-Company Journey

Startup to Stock Exchange is designed to follow companies across their lifecycle rather than focus solely on the final stages before an IPO.

Coverage will begin at the earliest stages of company formation, including founders, ideas, technology, product launches and initial traction. From there, the series will follow companies through seed financing, angel investment, accelerators and crowdfunding; Series A and growth financing; board formation and product-market fit; later-stage expansion, acquisitions, governance and capital efficiency; and eventually secondary markets, employee liquidity, institutional investment and exchange readiness. For companies that ultimately pursue the public markets, coverage can continue through IPOs, direct listings and other potential routes to a public listing.

A public listing, however, will not be presented as the only measure of success. Some companies will remain private. Some will be acquired. Some may create liquidity opportunities for investors and employees through private secondary markets. Others will change strategies, markets or business models. And some will fail. Startup to Stock Exchange intends to document those realities alongside the successes.

“Great business stories are rarely straight lines,” said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FINTECH.TV.“There are financing challenges, missed targets, pivots, difficult decisions and moments when the original plan simply does not work. We want founders to talk about those moments as openly as they talk about the wins. And we want to keep following these companies, so an interview today becomes part of a story we can revisit six months, two years or five years from now. That continuity is what makes Startup to Stock Exchange more than another founder interview show. We are building an ongoing record of how companies evolve.”

The New York Stock Exchange Becomes Part of the Story

The NYSE will serve as more than the physical setting for Startup to Stock Exchange. Broadcasting from the FINTECH.TV desk on the NYSE floor places conversations with emerging private companies inside one of the world's most recognized institutions for capital formation and public markets, creating a natural connection between where companies are being built and where some may ultimately arrive.

More Than a Television Show

While television is the starting point, FINTECH.TV's vision for Startup to Stock Exchange extends beyond the daily broadcast. Each featured company is intended to become part of an evolving digital record that can grow alongside the business.

FINTECH.TV plans to develop company profiles incorporating information such as company history, leadership, products, financing rounds, investors, milestones and media appearances. As companies return to the program over time, those profiles can evolve alongside the video coverage, creating a growing body of structured information around companies operating across the private markets.

The objective is to connect financial storytelling with information and data, providing audiences with greater visibility into emerging companies while giving investors, business leaders and financially engaged audiences a more structured way to discover, understand and follow private companies over time.

For FINTECH.TV, the series represents an expansion of its financial media model from covering markets after companies become publicly traded to documenting the capital formation process much earlier. By combining daily programming, recurring company coverage and an expanding information layer, FINTECH.TV aims to create a bridge between private-market storytelling and the financial information infrastructure traditionally associated with public companies.

“Financial media has spent decades building an extraordinary information infrastructure around public companies,” Molinari said.“We see an opportunity to bring more of that discipline to private markets. The show is where the story begins. Our longer-term goal is to connect those stories with company information, financing histories, data and continued coverage so audiences can follow a business as it evolves from one milestone to the next.”

That model gives FINTECH.TV the ability to return to companies at meaningful moments in their development. A founder appearing during an early financing round could return as the company expands internationally, completes another capital raise, enters a secondary market, makes an acquisition or begins considering the public markets. For the small number of companies that ultimately reach a public listing, Startup to Stock Exchange could document a journey that began years before the opening bell.

A Daily Window Into Private Capital Markets

Each episode will center on a featured company's story while connecting that journey to broader developments across private capital markets. The format will combine founder storytelling with perspectives on financing, valuation, governance, market conditions and the practical realities of building and scaling a business.

Guests will span the private-to-public ecosystem, including founders, investors, board members, exchange representatives, recently public executives, bankers, lawyers and capital-markets professionals. FINTECH.TV's international presence will also bring global founders and companies considering access to U.S. capital markets into the conversation.

Myers brings extensive financial journalism experience to the series, including previous roles as a daily host of Yahoo Finance Live, SVP of Content and Editor-in-Chief of etf.com, Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, and earlier work with Bloomberg News, MSNBC and other news organizations. Her experience covering markets, investing and financial news positions her to connect founder stories with the broader capital markets context surrounding them.

Together, the daily broadcast, recurring company coverage and developing digital information layer are designed to create a destination for understanding not only which private companies are growing, but how they are being built, financed and positioned for what comes next.

Startup to Stock Exchange airs Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. ET on FINTECH.TV, live from the FINTECH.TV desk on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Episodes will also be available through encore programming, video on demand and FINTECH.TV's digital and social distribution.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global financial media company delivering coverage and analysis across financial markets, capital formation, financial technology, digital assets and global economic trends. FINTECH.TV broadcasts daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, operates studios at Canadian University Dubai, and provides daily live coverage from the Cboe trading floor in Chicago.

FINTECH.TV is part of FINTECH Media Group, a financial media and technology ecosystem that also includes TAP, The Signal and Breakout. Together, the portfolio connects financial media, market intelligence, communications and financial technology within an integrated global ecosystem.

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