Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces September Distribution
|Faircourt Funds
|Trading Symbol
|Distribution Amount (per share/unit)
| Ex-Dividend
Date
| Record
Date
| Payable
Date
|Faircourt Gold Income Corp.
|FGX
|$0.034
|September 29, 2026
|September 30, 2026
|October 15, 2026
Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp.
This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.
For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit or
please contact 1-800-831-0304.
You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Shares of the Fund on the CBOE Canada Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an“exchange”). If the Shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
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