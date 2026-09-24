Keller Williams VIP Properties Lists Home In The Canyons At Porter Ranch

The $1,299,000 listing at 20655 W Chestnut Circle highlights neighborhood gatherings, shared amenities and nearby Porter Ranch Community School.

- John Serafin

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keller Williams VIP Properties has listed 20655 W Chestnut Circle in The Canyons at Porter Ranch for $1,299,000. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is in a guarded, gated community with shared amenities and neighborhood gatherings.

For listing agent John Serafin, the appeal of The Canyons extends beyond its gates. He describes morning and evening walks when neighbors greet one another, children ride scooters and bicycles, and parents spend time with their children on the grass. Open garage doors and conversations between neighbors in their driveways are another part of the scene.

“Those moments remind me of the kind of neighborhood connection I remember from the 1990s,” Serafin said.“The guarded entrance and familiar faces contribute to a sense of comfort. You see people making memories together and taking an active interest in where they live.”

The Canyons' Oasis Clubhouse features a beach-entry pool, two spas, a splash area, cabanas with seating and televisions, and barbecue grills, with views of the mountains and city. Serafin says residents also organize meet-and-greet gatherings. He says neighbors have discussed additional activities, including book clubs, game nights and events for children.

Nearby Porter Ranch Community School, a Los Angeles Unified School District campus serving transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, received a 2024–25 California Distinguished School award. Sierra Canyon School is another school in the area. The Vineyards at Porter Ranch offers nearby grocery shopping, restaurants and a movie theater. Prospective buyers should confirm enrollment or admission directly with each school.

The 2,007-square-foot home features new wide-plank luxury vinyl flooring, freshly painted interiors, and a main-level bedroom and full bathroom. Sliding doors open to a patio and backyard. The property also has paid-off solar panels and a two-car garage with epoxy flooring. It is vacant and available for showings.

Serafin said the seller set the $1,299,000 asking priced to sell in Porter Ranch market. Photos, property details and showing information are available at .

JOHN SERAFIN

KW VIP

+1 818-554-2398

email us here

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Keller Williams VIP Properties Lists Home in The Canyons at Porter Ranch News Provided By KW VIP September 24, 2026, 23:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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