MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cupshe is issuing a correction to its previously published announcement,“Cupshe Invites Women to Step Into the Spotlight With the Return of Their Limitless Campaign: We Glow Together.”The original release incorrectly identified Ally Love as one of the campaign's Limitless Mentors. The correct mentor is Ally Renee.All references to Ally Love in the original announcement should be replaced with Ally Renee.All other information contained in the original press release remains unchanged.

Madison Gregg

Pull PR

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Cupshe Issues Correction to Limitless 'We Glow Together' Campaign Announcement News Provided By Pull PR September 24, 2026, 23:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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