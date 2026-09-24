Bookexpo365 Launches AI-Powered 365-Day Book Growth Platform

BookExpo365 AI-powered Virtual Book Booth featuring AI Digital Twin, AI Matchmaking and Smart Recommendations.

BookExpo365 brings AI Digital Twins, AI Assistants, Instant Virtual Booths, AI Matchmaking, AI Search, Network Passport, events, lead generation and opportunity intelligence together in one connected platform to help authors and publishers build visibilit

BookExpo365 equips authors and publishers with a 24/7 AI Digital Twin that helps readers discover books, explore author expertise, ask questions, watch content, connect, and take action. The always-on experience is designed to extend engagement and discov

BookExpo365 helps authors and publishers move beyond one-time traffic by turning discovery into engagement, meaningful connections, recommendations, purchases, referrals and long-term growth. The platform is designed to build Community Capital by strength

BookExpo365 is designed to create value across the publishing ecosystem. Authors can increase discovery, build audiences and showcase books; publishers can promote catalogs, activate authors and capture leads; and readers can discover books, meet authors,

Virtual Book Booths combine AI Digital Twins, AI Matchmaking, Smart Recommendations and HeyGen video to extend author discovery beyond launch day.

- Matt Fok, CEO & Founder, AI X Network, BookExpo365

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BookExpo365, powered by AI X Network and HE365, today announced an AI-powered platform designed to help authors and publishers extend book discovery, engagement and relationship-building beyond the traditional launch period.

Authors and publishers often invest heavily in editing, production, distribution, publicity, digital advertising, video and launch events. Once a campaign ends, however, visibility can decline and the process of generating attention often begins again.

BookExpo365 is designed around a continuous model: Launch → Discover → Engage → Match → Recommend → Connect → Grow.

At the center of the platform is the Virtual Book Booth. Each booth can be equipped with an AI Digital Twin grounded in an author's book, knowledge and approved content. Visitors can learn about the book, ask questions, explore videos and resources, and identify relevant next steps even when the author is offline.

BookExpo365 brings several capabilities together in one environment:

AI Digital Twin and AI Assistant provide 24/7 book and author engagement based on approved content.

HeyGen AI Video supports book trailers, author introductions, interviews and promotional video experiences.

AI Matchmaking helps identify relevant connections among authors, readers, publishers, media, podcasters, bookstores and potential partners.

Smart Recommendations surface relevant books, people, events, content and potential opportunities.

AI Search and Discovery enables conversational discovery across participating books, authors and resources.

Virtual and Hybrid Events support book launches, author interviews, readings, panels, workshops and publisher showcases.

Teleport Network Passport enables participating authors to extend their presence across selected AI X Network communities, including Startup365, LocalBiz365, GlobalTrade365 and StayHealthy365.

“A book launch should be the beginning of the journey, not the end. BookExpo365 is designed to keep authors discoverable, connected and engaged long after launch day,” said Matt Fok, Founder of AI X Network.

BookExpo365 is designed to move book promotion from a short campaign toward an ongoing relationship model. A reader may discover a book, interact with an AI Digital Twin, receive a relevant recommendation and connect with the author or another participant. Those interactions can support continued reader engagement and may also surface media, speaking, partnership or community opportunities.

G. Mick Smith, The Doctor of Digital and Chief Story Strategist & Authority Architect for Thought Leaders, said:

“Matt has created a transformative vision for authors in the digital age. BookExpo365 takes the traditional book launch beyond a single moment and creates an always-on opportunity to build authority, expand reach, tell your story and connect with audiences around the world.”

As part of its founding launch, BookExpo365 is opening a pilot for up to 10 selected authors or publishers to receive a complimentary Virtual Book Booth. Selection is subject to fit, content readiness and onboarding capacity.

BookExpo365 is also seeking collaboration with publishers, publishing associations, bookstores, libraries, universities, book clubs, media organizations, podcasters, sponsors and strategic partners.

More information is available at BookExpo365. Partnership and pilot inquiries may also be scheduled at .

About BookExpo365

BookExpo365 is an AI-powered book launch, discovery and engagement ecosystem designed to help authors and publishers extend visibility beyond a traditional one-time launch. Powered by AI X Network and HE365, the platform combines Virtual Book Booths, AI Digital Twins, AI Matchmaking, Smart Recommendations, AI Search, video experiences, virtual and hybrid events, and year-round community engagement.

Matt Fok

AI X Network

+1 888-718-5333

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BookExpo365 Launches AI-Powered 365-Day Book Growth Platform News Provided By AI X Network September 24, 2026, 23:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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