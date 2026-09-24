Seven Planetary Boundaries Breached And Worsening Humanity's Team Points To A Root Cause

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A new Planetary Health Check finds 7 of 9 planetary boundaries breached as El Niño builds. Humanity's Team says the data points to one root cause: separation.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- September 25, 2026 - This week, a major scientific assessment and a rapidly intensifying climate event arrived at the same conclusion from different directions: Earth's life-support systems are under mounting strain.The 2026 Planetary Health Check was released September 21 by the Planetary Boundaries Science Lab at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and written by more than 60 scientists. It tracks nine Earth-system processes that keep the planet stable and habitable. Seven are now outside safe limits: climate change, biosphere integrity, land system change, freshwater change, biogeochemical flows, novel entities, and ocean acidification, which crossed its boundary in 2025. All seven show increasing pressure, and PIK director Johan Rockström said pressure on each is now at its highest recorded level. Only ozone depletion and atmospheric aerosols remain within their limits.At the same time, El Niño is strengthening rapidly in the Pacific. On September 10, NOAA gave it a greater than 90 percent chance of becoming a very strong event this fall and winter, and a 75 percent chance of reaching historic strength during October through December, exceeding previous El Niño events dating back to 1950. Pacific sea surface temperatures have already broken a record, with temperatures in one key region reaching 3.05°C above normal. "This is probably going to be the superlative El Niño event of our lives so far," said climate scientist Daniel Swain of UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, as reported by Scientific American.Humanity's Team is a global nonprofit co-founded by Conversations with God author Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell. The organization sees these findings not as isolated data points but as evidence of the single root condition it has focused on since its founding: humanity's belief that we are separate from each other, from the Earth, and from the consequences of how we live."For decades, the data has been telling us something our hearts already know," said Walsch. "Einstein called our sense of separation an optical delusion, and these boundaries are what that delusion looks like at planetary scale. The good news is that a delusion can be seen through.""There's a boundary this report can't measure, and it's us," said Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Worldwide Executive Director of Humanity's Team. "These were never nine separate problems. Carbon, ocean chemistry, nitrogen, biodiversity: they are one interconnected system, just as our lives are. We've built our economies and our politics as if what we extract or discharge stops at our own front door. It never has. When we begin living from our actual condition, which is interdependence, we don't just ease an environmental crisis. We begin to heal the one underneath it."Humanity's Team will take up these questions at its 17th Annual Global Oneness Summit, "The Evidence of Oneness," hosted by Farrell and held online October 22–24, 2026. The Summit is free and open to all, bringing together 50 visionary voices, including Bruce H. Lipton, PhD, Gregg Braden, Suzanne Giesemann, Lynne McTaggart, Neale Donald Walsch, and others from the worlds of science, consciousness research, ancient wisdom, spirituality, and human potential. Register below."We're not asking anyone to take this on faith," Farrell said. "The evidence is in the data. We're asking a simpler question: now that we can see it, what will we do?"Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell are available for interviews on the human and cultural dimensions of the planetary data.About Humanity's TeamHumanity's Team is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in June 2003 by Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell. Its mission is to make conscious living prevalent worldwide by 2040. The organization serves a global community of 1.4 million people in more than 100 countries, supported by a volunteer network of 70 Country Coordinators. It offers programs, coaching, and its Humanity Stream+ platform, all grounded in the understanding that our sense of separation, not a scarcity of resources or goodwill, is the root cause of both personal and planetary dysfunction.

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Seven Planetary Boundaries Breached and Worsening; Humanity's Team Points to a Root Cause News Provided By Humanity's Team September 25, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Religion, Science



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