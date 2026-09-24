Breezes Bahamas Invites Cruise Passengers And Vacation-Rental Guests To Enjoy An All-Inclusive Escape On Cable Beach

Breezes Bahamas offers a front-row seat to paradise, with its beachfront resort overlooking the soft white sands and brilliant turquoise waters of Cable Beach

Breezes Bahamas, set directly on the powder-white sands of Cable Beach, overlooking the turquoise waters of The Bahamas

A tropical poolside escape with palm trees and plenty of space to relax

Day and Evening Passes Offer Nassau Visitors an Easy Way to Experience the Beach, Dining, Drinks and Resort Life

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Staying in a vacation rental in Nassau or arriving for the day on a cruise ship? You don't have to book a hotel room to enjoy an all-inclusive resort experience on one of The Bahamas' most famous beaches.Breezes Resort Bahamas, located directly on beautiful Cable Beach, offers Day Passes and Evening Dinner Passes for purchase, giving visitors another way to add a relaxed resort experience to their Nassau itinerary.Whether spending a week in an Airbnb, villa, condominium or vacation rental - or enjoying just a few hours ashore during a cruise stop - visitors can trade sightseeing for sunshine and enjoy a taste of the all-inclusive Bahamas lifestyle.Turn a Cruise Stop Into a Cable Beach DayFor cruise passengers arriving in Nassau, a Breezes Day Pass offers the opportunity to leave the bustle of the cruise port behind and spend part of the day relaxing on Cable Beach.Guests can settle into the sand, cool off in the turquoise water, enjoy the resort pool and take advantage of included food, drinks and select resort activities during their visit.It's an easy way to turn a day in port into what many travelers came to The Bahamas for in the first place - sun, sand, sea and a little time to simply relax.Staying in a Vacation Rental? Add an All-Inclusive Resort DayVacation rentals give travelers the freedom to experience Nassau their own way, but sometimes a vacation calls for a day when everything is taken care of.Guests staying at Airbnbs, villas, condominiums and other vacation rentals can purchase a Breezes Day Pass and spend the day enjoying the resort without changing where they are staying.There's no need to pack up and move hotels. Simply add a resort day to the itinerary and enjoy the convenience of an all-inclusive experience on Cable Beach.Prefer an Evening Out? Dinner and Drinks For One Upfront Price is an Option TooThe Breezes experience doesn't have to end when the afternoon does.Visitors can also purchase an Evening Dinner Pass, offering another option for travelers who want to enjoy dinner, drinks and the resort atmosphere later in the day.For vacation-rental guests, it can be an easy addition to a Nassau evening. For visitors with schedules that allow them to stay later, it offers another way to experience Breezes beyond the beach.One Nassau Vacation, More Ways to Enjoy ItWhether staying overnight at Breezes, visiting Nassau by cruise ship or calling a vacation rental home for the week, travelers can choose the experience that works for their trip.Stay for the vacation. Come for the day. Join us for the evening.Either way, Cable Beach is waiting.For information on Breezes Bahamas accommodations, Day Passes, Evening Dinner Passes and current offers, visit Breezes.About Breezes Resort BahamasLocated on Nassau's renowned Cable Beach, Breezes Resort Bahamas offers a relaxed beachfront, all-inclusive experience featuring accommodations, dining, drinks, entertainment and resort activities. In addition to overnight stays, Day Pass and Evening Dinner Pass options allow visitors staying elsewhere in Nassau and eligible cruise passengers to experience Breezes during their time in The Bahamas.

Michelle

Breezes Bahamas

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Breezes Bahamas Invites Cruise Passengers and Vacation-Rental Guests to Enjoy an All-Inclusive Escape on Cable Beach News Provided By Breezes September 25, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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