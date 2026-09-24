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Costa Rican Hotel Origins Luxury Lodge Awarded One MICHELIN Key


2026-09-24 07:31:07
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rican Hotel Origins Luxury Lodge Awarded One MICHELIN Key appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Origins Luxury Lodge has been honored with One MICHELIN Ke by the MICHELIN Guide -a recognition that formally places the resort within the official selection of outstanding hotels worldwide.

The resort consists of two main properties: Origins Floral, focused on an immersive rainforest experience for couples, and Origins Astral, which features larger villas designed for families and groups. Inclusion in the MICHELIN Guide with One Key validates the overall concept, design, and hospitality experience offered across the entire resort.

“Receiving One MICHELIN Key is a great honor for the entire Origins Luxury Lodge team. This recognition validates our ongoing commitment to delivering a distinctive, high-end experience in Costa Rica,” noted Claudia Silva, General Manager of Origins Luxury Lodge.

By earning this MICHELIN Key, Origins Luxury Lodge strengthens the international presence of both properties and joins the ranks of award-winning hotels in the country.

The post Costa Rican Hotel Origins Luxury Lodge Awarded One MICHELIN Key appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

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