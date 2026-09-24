BBNX Stockholders Have Rights If You Lost Money Investing In Beta Bionics, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Recovering Your Losses

The complaint alleges that defendants misled investors regarding the viability and efficacy of iLet.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information before the November 3, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

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Why Was Beta Bionics Sued?

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants touted the safety, efficacy, and commercial success of iLet-the Company's sole commercialized device. In October 2025, Beta Bionics disclosed that it had received an FDA Form 483 raising concerns about iLet. Defendants stressed that the letter had nothing to do with the safety or efficacy of the device itself. Rather, defendants stated that the FDA had only taken issue with the Company's interpretation of which customer complaints needed to be reported to the FDA, such that the Company would have to backfile some additional customer complaints that were very minor in nature and required no medical intervention. Further, defendants assured investors that the Company was swiftly implementing the FDA's required changes to its complaint reporting system, and accordingly that they did not“foresee any ongoing challenge with this at all.”

Plaintiff alleges that defendants' statements were materially false and misleading. The FDA had in fact raised numerous serious issues with the iLet device itself, namely that the device was malfunctioning and dosing patients with dangerously high levels of insulin, causing hypoglycemic events. Thus, the complaints numbered in the thousands and included hundreds of life-threatening events requiring significant medical intervention. Additionally, the Company had utterly failed to implement any meaningful corrective actions.

Why Did BBNX Stock Drop?

A series of disclosures beginning on January 8, 2026, and concluding on February 24, 2026, revealed that the issues raised in the warning letter went far beyond mere complaint handling.

On February 24, 2026, the full truth was revealed when the FDA publicly released its warning letter detailing a litany of violations and defendants' failure to correct them, and contradicting months of defendants' public statements that all back-filed complaints were for entirely benign issues. The warning letter made clear that defendants' prior interpretation of FDA reporting requirements had not been reasonable and had excluded numerous serious patient incidents that clearly should have been reported.

The stock, which was trading at $31.99 per share on January 9, 2026, fell to $12.89 per share by February 25, 2026.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP before the November 3, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Beta Bionics, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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