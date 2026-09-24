LEVEL8 Reaches 18 International Design Awards For Its Luggage Design And Engineering

NEW YORK - September 24, 2026 - LEVEL8 has reached 18 international design awards - including the Red Dot, iF, and IDEA honors - for luggage engineered to make travel less stressful. The recognition reflects the brand's engineering-led approach, seen across pieces like the Hegent Carry-On and the Adventure Check-In Luggage, each built around the moments travelers remember most: a comfortable handle through a crowded terminal, quiet wheels that respond to a sudden turn, a case that survives the baggage claim. The average suitcase may only spend a few hours in any traveler's hands, but that time matters. No one wants to deal with awkward handles, stubborn wheels, or cramped packing space when going through security or rushing to catch a flight. All that does is add to the headache of stressful journeys.

LEVEL8 has spent nearly two decades solving the everyday travel issues that most modern fliers experience. The brand was founded in the United States in 2008 and first gained recognition for a patented MacBook compartment with 230 shock-absorbing points, before evolving into a global luggage and travel lifestyle brand. Such innovation is built on a blended philosophy of practical engineering, minimalist design, and client-led inspiration. That focus ensures comfort and appealing visually apealing design for any travel destination.

“Ever since the first day, our brand has been about making life smoother for customers,” says a LEVEL8 spokesperson.“We wanted to bring new products to the market that we ourselves would use when going on a business trip or meeting up with friends for a vacation. That's exactly what our LEVEL8 luggage portfolio is meant to do.”

Award-Winning Design Starts with the Traveler

The best industrial design is found when the consumer doesn't have to think about what they're using. It means a suitcase handle remains comfortable during a run through a busy terminal. Or that wheels respond quietly and naturally to sudden changes in direction from the security terminal to the coffee shop.

LEVEL8 organizes its innovative engineering and design philosophy around four simple principles: innovation, minimalist design, user experience, and sustainability. Those are the priorities guiding top-level decision-making about new structural elements or what material selection will improve the overall luggage aesthetic.

Founded in the United States in 2008, LEVEL8 has received 18 international design awards over the past eight years, including the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, and International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). With so many other luggage brands prioritizing market share and profits, having a team like LEVEL8 sticks to practical design principles ensures a reliable, durable product.

Adventure Check-In Luggage Rethinks Space for Longer Trips

An example of LEVEL8's commitment to superior product design is reflected in the Adventure Check-In Luggage. This makes packing easier by using a large 1/9 split deep-compartment design. It provides more room for bulkier belongings, creating more customizable organization whether traveling internationally, visiting family, or packing for an extended trip.

Inside the Adventure Check-In Luggage are expandable storage options for additional capacity. There's a wider aluminum alloy handle to improve pushing stability and comfort without requiring more interior space that could be used for clothing and luxury souvenirs. Besides more space, the Adventure Check-In Luggage also provides a more relaxing travel experience using easy to control SGS-certified spinner wheels with dual steel bearings and a durable TPU coating. That gives you a much smoother, quieter, and more durable movement across varying travel surfaces.

LEVEL8 uses premium German Covestro polycarbonate for the exterior. Travelers enjoy higher impact resistance, lower overall weight, and better durability. Considering how many travelers worry over airport luggage handling, that is a significant relief. There are also YKK zippers, a TSA-approved lock, RPET recycled interior lining, and lifetime warranty support so every checked travel experience is more stress-free.

Hegent Brings the Engineering Approach to Carry-On Travel

While the LEVEL8 Adventure line is better suited to longer trips, the Hegent Carry-On Luggage is ideal for weekend business trips, quick jaunts to the beach, and frequent fliers. This is a 38L carry-on luggage with total dimensions of 22 x 15 x 9 inches, suitable for most airlines.

All items are better protected inside the Hegent Carry-On Luggage. The suitcase uses a premium aluminum frame with 100% construction and a zipperless design. This ensures stronger structural integrity and lighter weight for ease of travel, easily complementing a minimalist industrial design without sacrificing a secure closure for the LEVEL8 suitcase.

Instead of having to pull and realign wheels on other branded luggage, LEVEL8 provides better grip with an adjustable aluminum alloy handle. There are a TSA-approved lock and a lifetime warranty, both adding the reassurance needed during meals in the lounge before jet-setting for business or extended vacations. Items inside the travel gear remain separated using either the Y-shaped compression straps, detachable partitions, or a waterproof TPU bag for damp items, such as a swimsuit from the hotel.

Two Designs Address Different Modern Travel Needs

LEVEL8 excels at addressing the practical needs of all customers. Engineering and design go hand in hand with everyday usage. Both the Hegent Carry-On Luggage and Adventure Check-In Luggage meet these design principles, supporting LEVEL8's premium, minimalist positioning while delivering flexible and reliable travel solutions.

“The entire idea with our company is to help people get where they want to go with less hassle involved,” continues the spokesperson.“The luggage we make should adapt to the journey rather than make the traveler adapt to the luggage. We've succeeded with both the Adventure and Hegent luggage options.”

LEVEL8 Looks Beyond the Suitcase to Travel Experiences

Since 2008, LEVEL8 has evolved from a simple startup to a reliable international brand. It continues to solve specific travel problems by bringing thoughtful engineering into the broader travel lifestyle. It will redefine the relationship between travelers and the products being used before, during, and after travel.

The 18 international awards recognizing LEVEL8's efforts are only one measure of how its unique approach has been received. Travelers expect more durability, mobility, organization, and style from the same suitcase. LEVEL8 meets that demand with travel luggage designed to thoughtfully support anyone's journey from home to terminal and back again. Learn more by visiting the official LEVEL8 website at level8cases

About LEVEL8

LEVEL8 is a modern travel lifestyle brand providing premium engineered luggage and gear for modern travelers. It blends minimalist aesthetics with functional design, using durable materials, intuitive organization, smooth mobility, and practical features for everyday travel. LEVEL8's luggage and travel gear offers products for everyone, from frequent flyers to business travelers to urban explorers, balanced by performance, reliability, and refined design.