Gutter Cleaning In Bellingham, WA: Expert Window Cleaning Brings Professional Gutter Clean Outs To Homes Across Whatcom County

MENAFN - GetNews) "Gutter cleaning in Bellingham, WA: Dillon Baijot, owner of Expert Window Cleaning, clears leaves and fir needles from the gutters of a Bellingham home to keep rainwater moving freely through the downspouts."Gutter Cleaning in Bellingham, WA – Expert Window Cleaning, a locally owned and owner-operated company, now offers professional gutter cleaning in Bellingham, WA and throughout Whatcom County. Homeowners can schedule gutter cleaning on its own or combine it with window cleaning in the same visit. Free estimates are available, there is no minimum job size, and every job is backed by a satisfaction guarantee. Call 360.389.0287 or visit expertwindowcleaningnw/gutter-cleaning

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - September 24, 2026 - Expert Window Cleaning is expanding its local services with professional gutter cleaning in Bellingham, WA for homes and small commercial properties throughout Whatcom County.

The new service is a natural addition for the owner-operated company, which already works on homes throughout the area providing professional window cleaning. Customers can now schedule their windows and gutters together or call Expert Window Cleaning for gutter cleaning on its own.

Gutter Cleaning for Bellingham Homes

Living around Bellingham means living with a lot of trees. Fir, cedar and maple trees are part of what makes neighborhoods like Fairhaven, Edgemoor and Sudden Valley so beautiful, and each fall and spring they send leaves and needles into the gutters.

Regular gutter cleaning keeps gutters and downspouts clear and flowing through the months when Bellingham gets the most rain.

How Often Should Gutters Be Cleaned in Bellingham?

For many Bellingham homes, cleaning the gutters twice a year is a good starting point - typically once in the fall after leaves have dropped and again in the spring.

Homes surrounded by mature fir and cedar trees may need them cleaned more often because needles can accumulate throughout the year.

What Gutter Cleaning Includes

Expert Window Cleaning removes leaves, fir needles, moss and other debris from the gutters and clears the downspouts so water can move freely away from the roof. The work is finished with a check of water flow and cleanup around the property.

"The person who quotes the job is the person you'll see doing the work," said owner Dillon Baijot. "I want customers to know who is coming to their home and know they can call the same person if they have a question. Adding gutter cleaning made sense because so many of the homes we already work on need both."

A Local, Owner-Operated Company

Before starting Expert Window Cleaning, Baijot gained experience working with one of Bellingham's established exterior cleaning companies. Today, he handles his own estimates and works directly with customers from the first call through the finished job.

Expert Window Cleaning works on single-family homes, condos, townhouses and small commercial properties. The company is fully insured, offers free estimates, has no minimum job size and backs its work with a satisfaction guarantee.

Windows and Gutters in One Appointment

Customers can schedule gutter cleaning by itself or combine it with professional window cleaning during the same visit.

For homeowners who prefer regular maintenance, Expert Window Cleaning also offers recurring service plans. Quarterly gutter cleaning saves 15% per visit, while customers who combine recurring gutter and window cleaning save 10% per visit and receive priority scheduling.

"A lot of our customers would rather have one person they know take care of both," Baijot said. "It makes it simple. One appointment for the windows and gutters, and they're taken care of for the season."

Recommended by Local Customers

Expert Window Cleaning currently holds a 5.0-star rating on Google, with customers frequently mentioning the company's attention to detail and personal service.

"Dillon is a real hard worker and has a great attention to detail! I'd be happy to recommend him to anyone," shared Originals Building Co. in a Google review.

Gutter Cleaning in Bellingham and Whatcom County

Expert Window Cleaning provides gutter cleaning in Bellingham, Fairhaven, Sudden Valley, Ferndale, Lynden, Blaine, Birch Bay, Custer, Everson, Nooksack, Sumas and Alger.

Fall appointments are now available. Homeowners can request a free estimate by calling 360.389.0287 or visiting expertwindowcleaningnw/gutter-cleaning.

About Expert Window Cleaning

Expert Window Cleaning is a locally owned and owner-operated company serving homes and small commercial properties throughout Bellingham and Whatcom County. Founded by Dillon Baijot, the company provides professional window cleaning and gutter cleaning with straightforward pricing, clear communication and a satisfaction guarantee on every job.