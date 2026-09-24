Graphene Manufacturing (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) Advances In September As $10M Adds Momentum

Dallas TX - September 24, 2026 – Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) is building momentum in September as a series of developments spanning graphene manufacturing, next-generation batteries, AI data center cooling and new growth capital strengthens the company's 2026 commercialization story.

The shares have also rebounded from their August lows. GMG's U.S.-traded shares have risen approximately 20.6%, while its Canadian-listed shares have gained approximately 22.2% from their respective August 2026 lows, reflecting renewed investor attention around the company's recent milestones.

$10 Million Investment Supports Scale-Up

The latest development came September 22, when GMG announced a subscription agreement with a private investor for 6,465,336 ordinary shares at CA$2.15 per share, representing gross proceeds of approximately US$10 million, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

GMG plans to use the proceeds to scale graphene and liquid-graphene production capacity, battery-cell production and commercialization of liquid-graphene products, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The financing could be particularly important as GMG moves from technology development toward larger-scale production and commercialization across multiple product lines. See CEO Fireside Chat Now!

Alongside Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) Investors are watching Maison Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MSS), Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML), Healthcare Triangle, Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI), DarkHorse Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DRK) and Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND) still moving aggressively watch for new trading ranges ahead.

Gen 2.0 Graphene Plant Marks Manufacturing Milestone

GMG's Gen 2.0 Graphene Manufacturing Plant at its Queensland headquarters was also officially opened by Queensland Assistant Minister for Regional Development, Resources and Critical Minerals Bryson Head. The facility had previously started operations on schedule and is expected to produce up to approximately 10 tonnes of graphene annually once remaining work is completed and the plant is optimized.

The plant provides additional manufacturing capacity to support GMG's expanding portfolio, including THERMAL-XR®, G® LUBRICANT, G FLUID and its developing G®CELLS battery technology.

Battery and AI Data Center Technologies Add Catalysts

GMG's September progress extends beyond manufacturing. Its G®CELLS graphene battery program, being developed under a Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto and with support from the Battery Innovation Center, recently completed 489 six-minute charge-and-discharge cycles with no measurable performance reduction, according to company-reported testing.

GMG is also targeting the rapidly expanding AI data center cooling market through G FLUID, its graphene-enhanced coolant additive. Preliminary internal testing reported approximately 20% higher heat transfer, potentially positioning GMG within the growing demand for liquid cooling created by AI, GPU and high-performance computing infrastructure.

CEO Craig Nicol recently discussed the G®CELLS battery results, G FLUID, commercialization initiatives and GMG's broader growth strategy during a fireside chat. CEO Fireside Chat Watch Now!

What Investors Could Watch Next

GMG now enters the remainder of 2026 with fresh capital, expanded graphene manufacturing capacity, advancing battery technology and a growing portfolio of commercial products.

The approximately US$10 million financing does not guarantee higher GMG/GMGMF share prices and introduces additional shares, but it could provide GMG with additional resources to accelerate several programs simultaneously. Key developments to watch include production scale-up, G FLUID commercialization, customer orders, battery-cell development and additional strategic partnerships.

If GMG can increasingly convert its technology portfolio into commercial adoption and recurring revenue, the company could attract greater investor attention across several high-growth markets, including AI infrastructure, data center cooling, advanced materials, energy efficiency and next-generation energy storage.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) is an Australian clean-technology company developing and commercializing graphene-enhanced solutions across energy efficiency, thermal management, industrial applications and next-generation energy storage.

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