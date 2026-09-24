Darkhorse (NASDAQ: DRK) Strategic Partners Power Up AI Data Center Expansion Across TVA Region

DALLAS TX - Sept. 24, 2026 - DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) is advancing its transformation into an AI infrastructure and high-performance computing (HPC) data center company, adding four strategic partners to support the conversion and development of its power and data center assets across the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region.

DarkHorse added Empirix Partners, Covectis, Perpetual Grid and Barge Design Solutions to support planning, procurement, utility coordination and engineering for its Tennessee and Kentucky sites. Initial work is underway to prepare the properties for AI and HPC customers, advancing the company's power-first AI infrastructure strategy focused on smaller, distribution-connected sites that could potentially reach operation faster. With demand for AI data centers, GPU computing and HPC capacity increasing attention on energized power, DarkHorse is positioning its existing footprint as a foundation for broader expansion across the TVA region.

Alongside DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK), investors are also watching Apimeds Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: APUS), Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND), Profusa, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSA) and Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK), as trading activity puts these emerging-growth stocks in focus.

The stock has also established a substantially higher trading range from its August levels. DRK closed at $3.09 on Sept. 18 after reaching an intraday high of $3.27, compared with trading around the low-$2 range earlier in September. On Sept. 23, shares closed at approximately $2.84, keeping the stock near the upper end of its recent range.

From a technical perspective, the $3.09 closing level and $3.27 recent intraday high now provide reference points for investors watching DRK. A sustained move through those levels could establish a new higher trading range, while failure to hold recent gains could leave the shares consolidating below resistance. Price action alone does not determine whether such a move will occur.

The bigger story, however, is operational. By bringing together specialized partners covering power coordination, engineering, project execution and customer strategy, DarkHorse is moving from identifying energized assets toward defining what will be required to convert those sites into revenue-producing AI and HPC infrastructure.

For investors following the rapidly expanding AI data center and power infrastructure market, DRK is increasingly positioning its story around a straightforward proposition: control strategic power capacity, prepare sites for AI compute and shorten the path from energized land to operating data centers.

About DarkHorse Technologies

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) is a digital infrastructure company focused on energized power and data center development for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and GPU-intensive workloads. The company operates power infrastructure across Tennessee and Kentucky and is pursuing expansion throughout the broader TVA region.

About The Street Reports

The Street Reports (TSR) is a financial media awareness platform focused on emerging-growth, small-cap, micro-cap and nano-cap companies. The Street Reports publishes and distributes market-focused content across financial news, media and digital channels, providing companies with expanded visibility and exposure to a broad audience of readers and market participants.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.