Oversold Stocks BENF PRSO WHLR IPDN Poised To Move Now

Dallas TX - Sept. 24, 2026 - Small-cap stocks Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF), Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO), Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) and Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) are drawing trader attention as investors search for oversold and high-volatility situations capable of renewed momentum. The four companies span military drones and tactical communications, alternative-asset financial services, commercial real estate and artificial intelligence infrastructure, with each carrying a distinctly different catalyst.

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Targets Major Balance-Sheet Reset

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) announced a potentially transformational strategy aimed at separating the company from former CEO Brad Heppner and substantially restructuring its balance sheet following Heppner's May 2026 federal fraud conviction.

Beneficient is pursuing a consensual resolution that would eliminate approximately $130 million in contested HCLP principal and accrued interest, exchange Heppner-related equity interests-including preferred equity carrying an aggregate liquidation preference of approximately $850 million -for an aggregate 162,132 shares of Class A common stock, and extinguish approximately $88 million in purported obligations under remaining arrangements.

If completed as proposed, Beneficient says the transaction would eliminate substantially all of its debt, end Heppner's ownership of Class B shares and associated super-voting, board-appointment and consent rights, while addressing the dilution overhang associated with the preferred equity.

The proposal remains subject to execution: no definitive agreement has been reached, making completion of the restructuring an important development for BENF investors to monitor.

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) Targets Next-Generation UAS and Tactical Communications

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) recently showcased its 60GHz mmWave technology for advanced drone communications, highlighting applications across next-generation unmanned aircraft systems and tactical communications.

Peraso develops chipsets, modules, software and intellectual property supporting applications including fixed wireless access, drones, defense and tactical communications, immersive video and factory automation.

The company's defense strategy is increasingly focused on the communications requirements of UAVs, autonomous systems and contested environments. Peraso's 60GHz technology combines highly directional connectivity with low latency and gigabit-class performance, while its PRM2145 module is designed specifically for defense, UAV and autonomous-platform applications.

With military organizations increasingly incorporating drones, robotics and autonomous systems, Peraso is targeting the specialized communications layer needed to connect vehicles, sensors and operators while reducing exposure to interference and electronic jamming.

Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ: WHLR) Brings Grocery-Anchored Real Estate Exposure

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) provides a very different setup. The self-managed commercial REIT owns, leases and operates income-producing retail properties with a primary emphasis on grocery-anchored shopping centers.

As of June 30, 2026, Wheeler owned and operated 59 properties, including 56 retail shopping centers, across multiple U.S. markets. Its focus on necessity-based and grocery-anchored retail gives WHLR exposure to recurring consumer traffic and income-producing commercial real estate.

For traders, WHLR adds a real-estate component to this group of volatile small-cap names, with the company's portfolio performance, capital structure and balance-sheet execution remaining important factors to watch.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ: IPDN) Expands Into AI Infrastructure

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is evolving beyond its workforce-solutions roots into a broader technology holding company spanning remote talent and artificial intelligence.

The company recently formed PDN Intelligence, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary intended to explore opportunities in AI infrastructure and GPU-powered computing. Potential areas include high-performance GPU computing, AI model training and inference, enterprise AI deployment and secure computing.

The initiative remains early stage, and the company has cautioned that it has not yet secured agreements to acquire, lease or access GPU infrastructure. Nevertheless, the expansion gives IPDN an additional technology catalyst alongside its existing workforce and remote-talent businesses.

Four Different Catalysts, One High-Volatility Watchlist

PRSO, BENF, WHLR and IPDN represent four very different small-cap situations. BENF is pursuing a potentially significant balance-sheet and governance reset; PRSO is targeting military drones, tactical communications and autonomous systems; WHLR provides exposure to grocery-anchored commercial real estate; and IPDN is exploring AI infrastructure and GPU computing.

For investors watching beaten-down and volatile small-cap stocks, the next question is whether company-specific catalysts can translate into sustained trading momentum-and which of these four stocks moves first.

About the Companies

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) develops high-performance 60GHz and 5G mmWave wireless technology, including chipsets, modules, software and intellectual property for fixed wireless, defense, UAVs, tactical communications and other applications.

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) is a technology-enabled financial-services platform providing liquidity, primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial REIT focused primarily on owning, leasing and operating income-producing grocery-anchored retail properties.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is a technology holding company operating across workforce solutions, remote talent and artificial intelligence, with its PDN Intelligence subsidiary exploring AI infrastructure and GPU-powered computing.

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