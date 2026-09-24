Petvivo (OTCQX: PETV) Expands Board Advancing Veterinary Biomedicine

Dallas TX - Sept. 24, 2026 - PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV) has appointed Jaime K. Pickett, DVM, MBA, and Michael K. Handley to its Board of Directors, adding experience in veterinary care and life sciences commercialization as the company works to expand adoption of its biomedical products.

PetVivo develops, manufactures and commercializes medical devices, biomaterials and therapeutics for animal health, with potential applications in human medicine. Its lead commercial product, SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, is a veterinarian-administered joint injection for managing lameness and other joint-related conditions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs, cats and horses.

Alongside PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV), investors are watching several low-priced healthcare and technology stocks: BullFrog AI (NASDAQ: BFRG), Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO), Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN), VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS), Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI), IGC Pharma (NYSE: IGC) and Endovia Health (NYSE: EDVA) moving aggressively now.

Dr. Pickett brings more than 20 years of experience in veterinary care, animal-health operations and product commercialization. Her perspective as a veterinarian could help PetVivo strengthen its relationships with veterinary practices and support broader product adoption.

Handley brings more than 25 years of experience across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, including work in capital raising, product launches, licensing and strategic transactions. His appointment adds expertise relevant to PetVivo's commercialization and growth plans.

Both appointments became effective Sept. 22. Pickett and Handley fill vacancies created by the resignations of Diane Levitan and Joseph Jasper, respectively. The board remains at six directors.

About the Company

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV), through subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., Somatrix Technologies, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., develops, manufactures, commercializes and licenses medical devices, biomaterials and therapeutics for animal and human health.

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