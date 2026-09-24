Emerging Growth DRK GLND APUS GCTK Stocks In The News

Dallas TX - Sept. 24, 2026 - Investors are watching DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK), Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) and Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) as new developments span AI data centers, digital infrastructure, Greenland energy exploration and biotechnology financing.

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) is advancing its AI infrastructure and high-performance computing (HPC) data center strategy across the Tennessee Valley Authority region, adding strategic relationships with Empirix Partners, Covectis, Perpetual Grid and Barge Design Solutions to support project planning, equipment procurement, utility coordination, go-to-market strategy, and architectural and engineering design for its Tennessee and Kentucky assets. Initial work is underway to determine improvements, costs and schedules required to prepare sites for AI, HPC and GPU-intensive workloads. DRK has also established a higher recent trading range, reaching an intraday high of $3.27 on Sept. 18 after trading around the low-$2 range in late August, putting both operational progress and recent share-price momentum in focus.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) subsidiary MindWave Innovations has signed a 12-month technology-services agreement with Singapore-based AQUAE Holdings to design, deploy, host and support AQUAEChain, a platform for insured ALCI Credits. MindWave will earn contracted software-development and technology-service fees and is also entitled under the agreement to an allocation equal to 20% of total ALCI Credits issued and outstanding on AQUAEChain, calculated quarterly. The companies also intend to pursue a five-year continuing-services arrangement following the initial term, subject to definitive documentation.

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) has amended its farm-out arrangement with 80 Mile plc (AIM: 80M) covering the Jameson Land Basin in East Greenland, extending the longstop dates for both planned exploration wells to Dec. 31, 2028. Greenland Energy will assume direct responsibility and cost for securing and maintaining required drilling permits and approvals and will pay 80 Mile £500,000 in connection with the amendments. The revised structure provides GLND additional time and greater direct control over advancing Jameson Land while also placing greater permitting responsibility and execution risk with the company.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK), which operates Lōkahi Therapeutics while continuing development of its investigational long-term implantable continuous blood-glucose monitoring technology, has priced a best-efforts public offering expected to generate approximately $3.1 million in gross proceeds. The financing includes 169,388 common shares at $2.04 per share and pre-funded warrants covering up to 1,350,220 shares at $2.039 per warrant, with Dawson James Securities acting as sole placement agent. The additional capital provides financial flexibility as Lōkahi advances therapeutic opportunities through its ai2 platform and Futures Lab model.

Together, DRK, APUS, GLND and GCTK highlight four emerging-growth companies pursuing distinct opportunities across AI infrastructure, digital platforms, energy exploration and biotechnology, with new partnerships, agreements, project milestones and financing activity providing investors with multiple developments to follow.

About the Companies

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) develops energized power and data center infrastructure for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and GPU-intensive workloads across Tennessee, Kentucky and the broader TVA region.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) operates through businesses including MindWave Innovations, which develops technology infrastructure and digital platforms, including its MindChain technology.

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an exploration-stage energy company focused on advancing hydrocarbon opportunities in Greenland, led by its interests in the Jameson Land Basin.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) operates Lōkahi Therapeutics while its Glucotrack Technologies subsidiary continues development of an investigational long-term implantable continuous blood-glucose monitoring system.

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