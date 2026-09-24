Multi-Bag Filters Enhance Filtration Efficiency In Chemical Enterprises

Project Background

This customer is located in North America and mainly engages in the production and processing of fine chemical products. In their production process, multiple steps require filtering of the intermediate liquid to remove the particulate impurities and suspended substances generated during the reaction, protecting downstream equipment and ensuring stable product quality. As production capacity expanded, the original filtering equipment gradually failed to meet the demand in terms of processing capacity and operational stability. The customer decided to upgrade the filtration system.

Before the upgrade:

The customer originally used six small single-bag filters operating in parallel, which had the following problems:

Each single device had limited processing capacity. To meet the flow demand, a total of 6 single-bag filters were connected in parallel, with more than 20 pipeline connection points, and there were many leakage risk points.

The total area occupied by the 6 devices was approximately 4.5 square meters, and the on-site layout was crowded, with narrow inspection and operation channels.

Each device was separately equipped with filter bags, and each replacement required a shutdown and operation of each device separately. The total replacement of 6 devices took approximately 90 minutes.

Due to the inconsistent pressure difference rise speed of each device, the filter bag replacement cycle was not uniform. On average, each batch of replacement was required every 2 weeks, and the annual filter bag consumption was approximately 220 pieces.

The flow distribution of each branch in the parallel pipeline was uneven, and some filter bags had a higher load, with a faster pressure difference rise. The average operating pressure difference fluctuated between 0.08-0.12 MPa.

The flanges and quick-opening connection points were dense on-site, with an annual maintenance time of approximately 180 hours, and the maintenance cost was high.

After the upgrade

After adopting the JYMF-7P-304 type 7-bag filter, the operation data comparison is as follows:

The number of devices was reduced from 6 single-bag filters to 1 7-bag filter, the number of pipeline connection points was reduced from over 20 to 4, and the leakage risk points were significantly reduced.

The occupied area was reduced from approximately 4.5 square meters to approximately 1.8 square meters, saving about 60% of space, and the on-site layout was significantly improved, with a spacious operation channel.

The filter bags were centrally installed in a single device, and the replacement of 7 filter bags took approximately 25 minutes, which was about 72% shorter than the previous 90 minutes.

The 7 bags operated uniformly, the pressure difference rose synchronously, and the filter bag replacement cycle was unified at approximately 4 weeks, with the annual filter bag consumption reduced to approximately 90 pieces, a decrease of about 59% compared to before.

The side-in bottom-out flow design made the liquid distribution in the shell more uniform, with an average operating pressure difference stable at 0.05-0.08 MPa, a reduction of about 30%-40% compared to before.

After the flanges and connection points were reduced, the annual maintenance time was reduced to approximately 60 hours, a decrease of about 67%.

The SS304 stainless steel shell, with a 5.0mm wall thickness, operated stably under a 1.0 MPa working pressure, without any shell deformation or leakage problems. The sandblasted surface treatment made it easy to clean, and the equipment appearance remained good after 12 months of operation, with no obvious rust or coating peeling.

Customer review

The customer stated that after upgrading to the 7-bag type filter, the number of equipment, the floor space required, the consumption of filter bags, and the maintenance hours all decreased significantly. However, the processing capacity and operational stability improved instead. This equipment met the expectations in terms of pressure-bearing capacity, corrosion resistance, and maintenance convenience, especially being suitable for the large flow and medium filtration accuracy requirements of chemical liquid filtration. The equipment structure is mature and the operation is reliable, providing a guarantee for the filtration stage in the subsequent expansion of production capacity.

About Us

Shanghai Junyi Filter Equipment Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacture and sale of industrial filtration equipment. The company's headquarters is located in Zhengzhou. It has a team of over 40 professionals, including 4 core R&D engineers with bachelor's degrees or above. It is always committed to providing high-quality and highly reliable solid-liquid separation and filtration solutions for global customers.