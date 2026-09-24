Infrared Red Light Therapy Device DY-LY609A Highlights Emerging Trends In Light-Based Wellness Technology
Muscle soreness, joint discomfort, slow tissue recovery and poor blood circulation are common troubles for home users, physiotherapy shops and wellness centers. Our DY-LY609A infrared red light therapy device adOpt s professional infrared red light source, delivering safe thermal phototherapy. It helps relieve body discomfort, boost circulation and support tissue repair. Suitable for home self-care, physiotherapy studios, postpartum recovery centers and health-care salons.
Core Functions
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Promote Blood Circulation: Infrared thermal energy penetrates skin tissue, boost local blood flow and micro-
Reduce Inflammation & Swelling:Assist to ease local swelling and inflammatory discomfort.
Relieve Joint & Muscle Pain: Alleviate stiffness and soreness of joints, muscles and soft tissues.
Accelerate Metabolism:Improve local metabolism for faster physical recovery.
Tissue Repair Support:Assist recovery for tired body and minor tissue damage.
Widely applied for joint auxiliary care, postpartum recovery, fatigue relief, prostate auxiliary care and body relaxation.
Key Advantages
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Adjustable 1-5 intensity levels: Flexible intensity settings to fit different skin tolerance and treatment needs.
1-99 minutes timer setting: Custom-set working time, auto-stop function for safer operation.
Flexible adjustable arm: Multi-angle swing arm, freely adjust irradiation angle and distance.
Clear LED display screen: Read intensity and time status directly, extremely easy-to-operate for users of all ages.
Wide-voltage support: 110V-60Hz / 220V-50Hz optional, fits most countries worldwide.
Class I safety instrument: Stable 250W power output, reliable for long-time daily use.
Dual-use for home & commercial wellness shop scenarios.
Who Needs This machine?
- Home users suffering from muscle aches, joint stiffness, physical fatigue or insomnia
- Postpartum recovery centers for maternal body rehabilitation care
- Physiotherapy shops, wellness spas and health-care clinics
- People looking for non-drug auxiliary body relief therapy
- Patients for adjuvant therapy of osteoarthritis and local swelling discomfort
Why Choose Our DY-LY609A Infrared Red Light Therapy Device?
This infrared red light therapy device balances household convenience and commercial-grade performance. It covers multIpl e daily physiotherapy needs without complicated consumables multi-gear intensity and timer function avoid over-irradiation risk. Adjustable swing arm brings comfortable treatment experience.
It is a cost-effective health-care product for retail sales or clinic service use.
Get In Touch
Add reliable infrared physiotherapy solution for your customers or personal care. Contact us for factory price, full technical datasheet. OEM & ODM customization is supported.
About US
Guangzhou Danye Optical CO., LTD was founded in 2010, located in Guangzhou China, is the professional high quality of non-surgical beauty and medical equipment manufacturer and exporter. Our business ranges from original research, development, production, international sales & marketing, after services to professional training
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