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Custom-Made High-Density Tungsten Alloy Round Bars Gain Attention In Advanced Industrial Applications


2026-09-24 07:18:22
(MENAFN- GetNews) Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province,China - September 24, 2026

Tungsten alloys in long round bars are renowned for their high density and high strength, making them ideal for various industrial applications where durability, heat resistance, and corrosion resistance are critical. As a supplier of tungsten-based heavy alloy bars, we offer customized 90/93/95 tungsten-nickel-iron round bars. These long round bars are easy to handle and process, and are widely used in industries such as aerospace, defense, and automotive manufacturing – for the production of counterweights, radiation shielding components, balancing weights, high-temperature furnace assemblies, and other related products.

Tungsten alloy long round bars are available in a variety of sizes and grades to meet specific application requirements. The composition of tungsten alloys can be tailored to achieve different performance characteristics-such as increased density, improved machinability, or enhanced corrosion resistance. With their high density, strength, and resistance to extreme environments, tungsten alloy long round bars represent a reliable choice for demanding applications.

Tungsten Application

1. Aerospace Industry: Tungsten alloy bars, due to their high density, high strength, and excellent thermal and corrosion resistance, are widely used in the aerospace sector. They are employed as ballast weights, control surfaces, and counterweights in aircraft.

2. Defense Industry: Tungsten alloy bars are utilized in defense applications owing to their high density and ability to absorb and dissipate energy. They are used in armor-piercing projectiles, kinetic-penetration projectiles, and armor plates.

3. Medical Industry: Due to their non-toxic nature and high density, tungsten alloy bars are extensively used in the medical field. They are employed for radiation shielding, in radiotherapy equipment, and as collimators for X-ray machines.

4. Sports Equipment: Tungsten alloy bars are used in sports equipment such as darts, fishing dumbbells, and golf club heads. The high density of tungsten enables precise weight distribution and enhances performance.

5. Automotive Industry: Tungsten alloy bars, owing to their high density and strength, are widely used in the automotive industry. They are employed in crankshafts, camshafts, and balancing weights to enhance engine performance and reduce vibration.

6. Electrical Industry: Tungsten alloy bars, due to their high melting point and thermal resistance, are extensively used in the electrical industry. They are used in components of high-temperature furnaces, electrical contact points, and heating elements.

7. Oil and Gas Industry: Tungsten alloy bars, owing to their high strength and corrosion resistance, are widely used in the oil and gas industry. They are employed in drilling tools, stabilizers, and fishing equipment. The tungsten alloy long cylindrical bars, owing to their unique combination of properties, are widely applied across various industries and are ideal for applications requiring high specifications and high performance.

Rank Mil-T-21014
Class1 Class 1 Class 2 Class 3 Class 3 Class 4
Proportioning 90W6Ni4Cu 90W7Ni3Fe 92.5W5.25Ni2.25Fe 95W3.5Ni1.5Cu 95W3.5Ni1.5Fe 97W2.1Ni0.9Fe
Proportion(gm/cc;lbs/in3) 17;0.614 17;0.614 17.5;0.632 18;0.65 18;0.65 18.5;0.668
Hardness (RC) 24 25 26 27 27 28
Extreme tensile stress(PSI) 110,000 120,000 114,000 110,000 120,000 123,000
Yield strength 2% (PSI) 80,000 88,000 84,000 85,000 90,000 85,000
Ductility (% in1′′) 6 10 7 7 7 5
Proportional elastic limit(PSI) 45,000 52,000 46,000 45,000 44,000 45,000
ASTM-B-459-67 Grade1 Grade1 Grade2 Grade3 Grade3 Grade4
TypeII&&III TypeII&&III TypeII&&III TypeII&&III TypeII&&III TypeII&&III

About us

Established in 2001, Zhuzhou Jiuding Metal Technology Co., Ltd is a professional joint venture company which engages in manufacturing, machining and sales of tungsten heavy alloy, tungsten copper, cemented carbide, pure tungsten and other relevant tungsten alloy products. Our products mainly include tungsten heavy alloy, tungsten carbide, tungsten alloy fishing sinker, tungsten darts, tungsten Alloy swaging rod, bucking bar, copper tungsten electrode, tungsten alloy bullets, tungsten alloy syringe, tungsten alloy shielding vial, tungsten alloy boring bar, etc.

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