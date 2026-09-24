Faith, Providence, And Purpose: Deborah D. Johnson's Stones Of Hope And Esther And You

MENAFN - GetNews)"Stones of Hope and Esther and You By Deborah Johnson"

Ohio, USA - September 24, 2026 - Faith can become a source of strength when life brings grief, uncertainty, change, and unanswered questions. In her two books, Stones of Hope and Esther and You, Deborah D. Johnson, MDiv, explores Christian faith through two different yet complementary perspectives. Both books encourage readers to look beyond difficult circumstances and recognize God's presence, purpose, and guidance.

Stones of Hope follows Rachel Adams, a musician and singer coping with the devastating loss of her husband, Christopher. Although she continues performing and sharing her faith through music, Rachel privately struggles with grief and uncertainty. Her journey reveals the emotional challenges of moving forward after loss while seeking strength through God. Her relationships with friends and others around her become important sources of encouragement as she learns to trust God. In Esther and You, Johnson turns to the biblical story of Esther to examine divine providence, personal calling, individual abilities, and God's purpose. The book explores how God can work quietly through people and circumstances, even when His presence is not immediately apparent. Esther's story becomes a reflection for modern readers, encouraging them to recognize their own God-given abilities and consider how those gifts can serve others.

Together, these books offer a message of faith and hope. Stones of Hope presents that message through a contemporary story of grief, healing, friendship, music, and renewed trust, while Esther and You draws from Scripture to explore purpose, calling, and divine providence. Johnson's writing reflects her deep love for God's Word and her desire to help readers discover the comfort and richness Scripture offers.

Through both works, Johnson invites readers to consider how faith can guide them through challenging seasons and how their own lives, abilities, and experiences may have a greater purpose than they can currently see.

About the Author

Deborah D Johnson, MDiv, lives in Ohio with her mom and cat. She loves watching the NFL and some British mystery shows. She also loves the Lord with all her heart. She wishes for everyone to come to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. She is a devoted Christian whose writing reflects her deep love for God's Word. Insightful and caring, she approaches Scripture with a thoughtful heart, always seeking to understand its truth more deeply.

Her passion for encouraging others grew from a simple moment years ago: while reading a familiar passage, she felt God highlight a single verse in a way she had never noticed before. That experience, an unexpected whisper of clarity in an ordinary day, sparked a desire to look beyond the surface and truly listen for God's voice in every part of Scripture. Ever since, she has carried that sense of wonder into her writing, hoping to inspire others to discover the richness and comfort found when you take time to look deep into the Word.

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