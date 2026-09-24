EU GPSR Compliance Guide For Kitchen Appliance Importers: General Product Safety Regulation 2023/988 Explained
|Hazard Category
|Examples for Kitchen Appliances
|Relevant Standard
|Electrical
|Electric shock, short circuit, overheating of wiring
|EN 60335-1 Clauses 8, 13, 16, 19, 29
|Thermal
|Burns from hot surfaces, fire from overheating
|EN 60335-1 Clauses 11, 19, 30
|Mechanical
|Cutting from blades, crushing from moving parts, tipping
|EN 60335-1 Clauses 20, 21, 22
|Pressure
|Pressure vessel rupture (pressure cookers), steam burns
|EN 60335-2-15, EN 12778
|Noise/Vibration
|Hearing damage from blenders/grinders
|EN 60704-1, EN 60704-2-15
|Chemical/Food Contact
|Material migration into food (non-stick coatings, plastic parts)
|EN 1186, LFGB §30/31, 1935/2004/EC
|EMC
|Interference with other devices, immunity to external interference
|EN 55014-1, EN 55014-2, EN 61000-3-2
The risk assessment must be documented and must include:
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Identification of each hazard (with reference to the relevant standard clause)
Estimation of the risk level (probability × severity)
Description of the risk reduction measures (design, guarding, warnings, instructions)
Residual risk assessment (what risks remain after mitigation, and whether they are acceptable)
Signature and date by the responsible engineer
Obligation 4: Report Qualifying Accidents Without Undue Delay
A corrective-action process also depends on practical repair and replacement capability. See spare parts and after-sales planning.
Under Article 20 of GPSR, the manufacturer must notify, through the Safety Business Gateway and without undue delay, an accident associated with product use that resulted in death or serious adverse effects on an individual's health and safety. Importers and distributors that learn of such an accident must inform the manufacturer without undue delay. Where the manufacturer is not established in the Union, the responsible person that knows of the accident must ensure notification is made.
What counts as a "serious incident" requiring notification?
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Death or serious injury (requiring hospitalization, surgery, or permanent disability)
Fire or explosion caused by the product that results in significant property damage
Any incident that could reasonably have caused death or serious injury (near-misses)
Product defects identified by authorities or reported by consumers that indicate a systemic safety issue
How to report:Contact the national competent authority in the member state where the incident occurred (or where your business is established) Provide: product identification, description of the incident, number of affected products, corrective actions taken or planned The authority will enter the report into the Safety Gate system (formerly RAPEX), which alerts all EU member states Cooperate with any follow-up investigation and implement corrective actions promptly
5 GPSR Compliance Mistakes That Get Kitchen Appliances Detained at CustomsNo EU responsible person on the label. This is the #1 reason for customs detention. The responsible person's name and address must be on the product, packaging, or documentation. If you are the importer, list YOUR company details. Do not leave it blank or list only the Chinese manufacturer. Technical file is incomplete or inaccessible. Keep the required documentation organised, retrievable and in a language accepted by the relevant authority. An authority may set its own response deadline; do not assume a universal response period. User instructions missing or in the wrong language. GPSR requires instructions in the official language(s) of the target market. A German product must have German instructions. English-only instructions are not acceptable for products sold in France, Italy, Spain, or Poland. Delaying an accident assessment because the cause is unclear. Article 20 uses an accident-and-harm threshold and requires notification without undue delay. Maintain an escalation process, preserve the product and complaint evidence, and seek local legal advice when an incident may meet that threshold. Assuming CE marking means GPSR compliance. CE marking (under LVD/EMC) and GPSR compliance are related but not identical. CE marking demonstrates compliance with specific directives; GPSR adds horizontal requirements (responsible person, technical file retention, accident reporting, online marketplace rules). A product can be CE-marked and still be non-compliant with GPSR.
Obligation 5: Online Marketplace Obligations
GPSR introduces specific obligations for online marketplaces (Article 22), which are defined as services that allow consumers to conclude distance contracts with sellers. This includes Amazon, eBay, Allegro, Cdiscount, and your own e-commerce website if you allow third-party sellers.
Marketplace obligations include:
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Verifying that sellers have an EU responsible person for products sold to EU consumers
Requiring sellers to provide all product safety information (responsible person details, warnings, instructions)
Removing or disabling access to non-compliant product listings
Cooperating with market surveillance authorities on investigations
Designating a single point of contact for authorities in each member state where the marketplace operates
What this means for you as a seller:
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Ensure your product listings include the EU responsible person's name and address (visible before purchase)
Provide digital copies of user instructions and safety information on the listing page
Respond promptly to marketplace requests for compliance documentation
Keep records of all product safety information provided to marketplaces
If a marketplace removes or restricts a listing, provide the requested documentation within the deadline it specifies and preserve the communication record.
GPSR requires that production control measures are documented in the technical file. This includes incoming inspection of critical components, in-process testing, and final inspection. APEXDURA's production lines include 100% electrical safety testing and functional testing before packaging.
Obligations 6-10: The Remaining RequirementsObligation 6: Product Traceability
Under Article 10, you must ensure that products can be traced throughout the supply chain. This means: model number, batch number, production date, and supplier identification must be recorded. For kitchen appliances, the batch number is typically on the product nameplate and on the carton. Maintain records of which batches were shipped to which customers and which markets.
Obligation 7: Corrective Actions and Recalls
If a product is found to be non-compliant or unsafe, you must take corrective action. This can range from updating the user instructions (for minor issues) to a full product recall (for serious safety defects). GPSR requires that corrective actions are proportional to the risk and that consumers are informed effectively. For recalls, you must notify the national authority and provide consumers with a remedy (repair, replacement, refund).
Obligation 8: Consumer Information and Warnings
Products must carry clear warnings for any residual risks that cannot be eliminated by design or guarding. For kitchen appliances, common warnings include: "Hot surface - do not touch," "Unplug before cleaning," "Do not immerse in water," and "Keep out of reach of children." Warnings must be in the language of the target market and must be visible on the product, packaging, or instructions.
Obligation 9: Cooperation with Market Surveillance Authorities
You must cooperate with authorities during inspections, investigations, and enforcement actions. Maintain a controlled technical file, product-identification records, distribution data, and a corrective-action process so that requested information can be supplied promptly. The exact response time and penalties depend on the relevant Member State and the authority's request.
Obligation 10: Staff Training and Internal Procedures
While not explicitly stated in GPSR, competent authorities expect that you have internal procedures and trained staff to ensure ongoing compliance. This includes: a designated product safety officer, documented procedures for handling complaints and incidents, regular compliance audits of suppliers, and training for sales and customer service staff on product safety obligations.
Market-surveillance readiness depends on complete product identification, economic-operator details, technical documentation, and a documented corrective-action process. Keep the file current and confirm local enforcement procedures in every target Member State.
GPSR Compliance Checklist for Kitchen Appliance Importers
Apply the same document-discipline when qualifying a product: use the countertop oven sourcing checklist as a sourcing reference.
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☐ EU responsible person appointed and details on product/packaging/documentation
☐ Technical file complete (risk assessment, test reports, DoC, instructions, labeling)
☐ Technical file available for 10 years after last product placed on market
☐ Risk assessment documented for all hazard categories (electrical, thermal, mechanical, pressure, chemical)
☐ Test reports from accredited lab (EN 60335-1, EN 60335-2-XX, EMC, RoHS, food contact)
☐ User instructions in language of target market (not English-only for non-English markets)
☐ CE marking and required warnings on product and packaging
☐ Batch traceability system in place (model, batch, production date, customer)
☐ Internal process for assessing and escalating qualifying accidents without undue delay
☐ Online marketplace listings include responsible person details and digital instructions
☐ Designated product safety officer and staff training records
☐ Supplier audit includes GPSR compliance verification (technical file, production control)
☐ Corrective action procedure documented (from complaint to recall)
☐ Records of all compliance activities maintained for audit purposes
Next Steps: Audit Your Supply Chain Before the Next Inspection
When your commercial rollout includes Germany, pair this review with the Germany kitchen appliance market guide.
GPSR is not a one-time compliance exercise - it is an ongoing obligation. Market surveillance authorities are increasing inspections, and the cost of non-compliance (detention, fines, recalls, reputational damage) far exceeds the cost of getting it right. Start by auditing your current product range against this checklist, then work with your suppliers to close any gaps.
Get the GPSR Compliance Document Checklist (PDF)
Want a detailed checklist of every document required in the GPSR technical file, with templates and examples? Request the GPSR compliance document checklist (PDF) - it includes a document-by-document breakdown, sample risk assessment format, and a supplier audit questionnaire. APEXDURA's compliance team can also review your existing technical files and identify gaps before your next market surveillance inspection.
APEXDURA manufactures kitchen appliances with full GPSR compliance support. We provide complete technical files (in English), EN 60335 test reports from accredited labs, risk assessments, user instructions in all EU languages, and batch traceability. We can also act as the manufacturer of record and support your EU responsible person with technical documentation. All our products are CE, ETL, CB, RoHS, and LFGB certified by model.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does GPSR apply to products already on the market before December 13, 2024?
A: Products placed on the market before December 13, 2024 are subject to the old General Product Safety Directive 2001/95/EC. However, if you continue to sell the same product after that date (e.g., from existing stock), it must comply with GPSR. The key date is when the product is "placed on the market" - defined as the first time it is made available on the EU market. Products in your warehouse after December 13, 2024 must be GPSR-compliant before sale.
Q: What is the maximum fine for GPSR non-compliance?
A: Penalties are set and applied by individual Member States, so there is no single EU-wide maximum fine to quote. Potential consequences can include corrective measures, withdrawal/recall orders and national penalties. Check the current national rules and obtain legal advice for the countries in scope.
Q: Can I use the same technical file for multiple product models?
A: Only if the models are truly identical in terms of safety-related components and design. If models differ in heating element, control system, pressure rating, or any safety-critical component, they require separate test reports and risk assessments. You can have a "family" technical file that covers multiple variants, but each variant must be listed and its differences documented. When in doubt, ask your testing laboratory - they can advise on whether variants can be covered by the same test report.
Q: Do I need to translate the entire technical file into every EU language?
A: No. The technical file can be maintained in English (which is accepted by most authorities). However, the user instructions, safety warnings, and product labeling must be in the official language(s) of each target market. The Declaration of Conformity should also be in a language understood by the authorities - English is usually acceptable, but some member states (France, Italy) may request a translation. Check with your national competent authority for specific requirements.
About Us
Zhongshan Zhenmei Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. is a premier OEM/ODM partner specializing in the manufacturing of kitchen appliances, including air fryers, electric pressure cookers, blenders, and more. With over 16 years of expertise, we transform concepts into high-quality, market-ready products for leading global brands.
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