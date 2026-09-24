Aerospace Counterweight Demand Highlights The Growing Role Of 95% Tungsten Alloy Components

ASTM B77-7 is the standard specification for tungsten and tungsten-based bars, rods, and wires; this standard defines the requirements for pure tungsten and tungsten alloys, covering aspects such as chemical composition, mechanical properties, and dimensional tolerances.

The core requirements for tungsten alloy bars are as follows:

1. Chemical Composition: This standard specifies the purity requirements for tungsten as well as the permissible levels of impurities. For pure tungsten, the primary constituent is tungsten, with the content of other elements such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon being extremely low; for tungsten alloys, the standard defines the specific proportions of other alloying elements (e.g., nickel, iron, and copper) depending on the grade.

2. Mechanical Properties: This standard specifies the performance requirements for tensile strength, yield strength, elongation, and hardness; these properties are critical for ensuring that tungsten rods meet the expected load-bearing requirements for their intended applications.

3. Dimensional Tolerances: This standard specifies the allowable dimensional deviations for bars, rods, and steel wires in dimensions such as diameter, length, and straightness; these tolerance requirements ensure that the products meet the specification requirements for their intended applications.

4. Testing and Inspection: This standard specifies the testing methods for materials, including chemical analysis, mechanical testing, and non-destructive testing (NDT), and also defines the acceptance criteria for these tests.

5. Application Fields: Pure tungsten and tungsten alloy bars, rods, and wires manufactured in accordance with the ASTM B777 standard are widely used across various industries, including electrical contacts, high-temperature applications, medical devices, aerospace components, and welding electrodes.

Level and Classification:

Pure tungsten: High purity with an extremely low impurity content.

Tungsten alloys: Typically, small amounts of other elements are added to enhance specific properties, such as improving ductility or processing performance.

Compliance and Certification:

Manufacturers must comply with the requirements of ASTM B777 to ensure that their products meet the standard specifications; products that comply with the standard requirements are typically certified and are usually accompanied by a Material Test Report (MTR) or a Compliance Certificate.