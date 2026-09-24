Low Carbon Steel Pipe: The Complete Engineering Specification And Applications Guide
|Material Specification
|Steel Grade
|Carbon (C) Max %
|Manganese (Mn) %
|Phosphorus (P) Max %
|Sulfur (S) Max %
|Min Yield Strength
|Min Tensile Strength
|Min Elongation
|ASTM A53 (Type E/S)
|Grade A
|0.25%
|0.95% max
|0.050%
|0.045%
|205 MPa (30,000 PSI)
|330 MPa (48,000 PSI)
|≥ 25%
|ASTM A53 (Type E/S)
|Grade B
|0.30%
|1.20% max
|0.050%
|0.045%
|240 MPa (35,000 PSI)
|415 MPa (60,000 PSI)
|≥ 20%
|ASTM A106 (Seamless)
|Grade B
|0.30%
|0.29 – 1.06%
|0.035%
|0.035%
|240 MPa (35,000 PSI)
|415 MPa (60,000 PSI)
|≥ 22%
|API 5L (PSL1 / PSL2)
|Grade B
|0.22% – 0.26%
|1.20% max
|0.030%
|0.030%
|245 MPa (35,500 PSI)
|415 MPa (60,200 PSI)
|≥ 23%
|ASTM A500 (Structural)
|Grade B
|0.26%
|1.35% max
|0.035%
|0.035%
|290 MPa (42,000 PSI)
|400 MPa (58,000 PSI)
|≥ 23%
Seamless vs Welded Low Carbon Steel Pipe Manufacturing Methods
Low carbon steel pipes are manufactured through two standard industrial routes, each tailored to specific operational pressures and project capital expenditure requirements:
Seamless Low Carbon Steel Pipe (SMLS Process)
Manufactured from a solid round steel billet heated to approximately 1200°C (2200°F). The red-hot billet is pierced through its center using a rotary forging mandrel (Mannesmann piercing process) to create a hollow shell, which is subsequently sized through multi-stand reducing rolls. Because seamless pipe has no longitudinal weld seam, it carries an ASME code joint efficiency factor of E = 1.00, making it the standard choice for high-pressure process steam, hydraulic circuits, and critical refinery equipment.
Welded Low Carbon Steel Pipe (ERW Process)
Formed continuously from flat hot-rolled steel strip (skelp). Progressive forming rolls shape the strip into a cylinder, and high-frequency electrical current (100 kHz to 500 kHz) melts the longitudinal edges, which are simultaneously forged together under heavy mechanical squeeze rollers without external filler metal. Modern ERW lines utilize automated inline seam normalizing to refine the weld grain structure, matching the ductile parent metal. Welded pipe provides tight wall thickness uniformity and lower procurement costs for large-scale distribution projects.
Low Carbon Steel Pipe Dimensions: ASME B36.10M Sizing and Weight Chart
Dimensional parameters for low carbon steel pipe are standardized under ASME B36.10M (Welded and Seamless Wrought Steel Pipe). Outside diameter remains constant across different wall schedules, with extra steel thickness added toward the internal bore:
|Nominal Pipe Size (NPS)
|Nominal Diameter (DN)
|Outside Diameter (OD) - mm
|OD - Inches
|SCH 40 Wall (mm)
|SCH 40 Weight (kg/m)
|SCH 80 Wall (mm)
|SCH 80 Weight (kg/m)
|NPS 1/2
|DN 15
|21.3 mm
|0.840 in.
|2.77 mm
|1.27 kg/m
|3.73 mm
|1.62 kg/m
|NPS 3/4
|DN 20
|26.7 mm
|1.050 in.
|2.87 mm
|1.69 kg/m
|3.91 mm
|2.20 kg/m
|NPS 1
|DN 25
|33.4 mm
|1.315 in.
|3.38 mm
|2.50 kg/m
|4.55 mm
|3.24 kg/m
|NPS 1-1/2
|DN 40
|48.3 mm
|1.900 in.
|3.68 mm
|4.05 kg/m
|5.08 mm
|5.41 kg/m
|NPS 2
|DN 50
|60.3 mm
|2.375 in.
|3.91 mm
|5.44 kg/m
|5.54 mm
|7.48 kg/m
|NPS 3
|DN 80
|88.9 mm
|3.500 in.
|5.49 mm
|11.29 kg/m
|7.62 mm
|15.27 kg/m
|NPS 4
|DN 100
|114.3 mm
|4.500 in.
|6.02 mm
|16.07 kg/m
|8.56 mm
|22.32 kg/m
|NPS 6
|DN 150
|168.3 mm
|6.625 in.
|7.11 mm
|28.26 kg/m
|10.97 mm
|42.56 kg/m
|NPS 8
|DN 200
|219.1 mm
|8.625 in.
|8.18 mm
|42.55 kg/m
|12.70 mm
|64.64 kg/m
|NPS 10
|DN 250
|273.0 mm
|10.750 in.
|9.27 mm
|60.31 kg/m
|12.70 mm
|81.55 kg/m
|NPS 12
|DN 300
|323.8 mm
|12.750 in.
|10.31 mm
|79.73 kg/m
|12.70 mm
|97.46 kg/m
Industrial Applications of Low Carbon Steel Pipe in Pressure and Structural Systems
Due to its high structural rigidity, excellent thermal conductivity, and cost-effectiveness, low carbon steel pipe serves as the primary piping material across diverse industrial sectors:
Municipal Plumbing and HVAC Distribution
In district heating, chilled water circulation, and non-potable water transmission, contractors utilize Schedule 4 low carbon Carbon Steel Pipe or lightweight ERW Steel Pipe to achieve dependable pressure containment while optimizing overall material costs.
High-Pressure Energy and Refinery Piping
In chemical processing units and steam boiler manifolds, engineering specifications mandate heavy-wall Seamless Steel Pipe conforming to ASTM A106 Grade B, ensuring long-term resistance against thermal expansion stresses up to 425°C (800°F).
Fire Sprinkler and Outdoor Infrastructure
When exposed to high-moisture commercial fire protection loops or outdoor environments, low carbon steel is hot-dip galvanized. Specifying heavy hot-dip Galvanized Steel Pipe options (with zinc coating mass ≥ 550 g/m2) provides sacrificial cathodic protection, preventing internal scale formation and structural rust.
Low Carbon Steel Pipe Quality Inspection and Certified Mill Sourcing
Sourcing certified low carbon steel pipe requires verifying raw material heat chemistry, dimensional wall consistency, and pressure containment reliability. Certified mill production guarantees that pipes are free of internal laminations, weld seam defects, or surface scoring.
Every shipment delivered by Cortec Steel is accompanied by complete EN 10204 3.1 Mill Test Certificates (MTCs). These reports verify ladle chemical compositions, mechanical yield and tensile testing, flattening and bend ductility results, 100% hydrostatic pressure holds, and non-destructive examination (NDE) including full-body ultrasonic or eddy current inspection. For certified carbon steel inventories, custom pipe beveling (30° / 37.5°), and global project shipping, contact the technical engineering desk at Cortec Steel today.
About Us
CORTEC STEEL is specialized in integrated steel pipe solutions covering manufacturing, stocking and distribution, Certified to ISO 9001, ISO 45001, ISO18001, API 5L, API 5CT, EN 10219, FM, UL and CNAS certificates. With advanced manufacturing systems, we make 200,000 metric tons of steel pipes annually and maintain a 30,000-ton stockpile to ensure rapid response times without compromising quality.. Rigorous quality assurance protocols, including ultrasonic testing (UT), radiographer inspection (RT), and laser-based dimensional verification, guarantee material traceability and compliance with global engineering benchmarks.
As an independent entity specializing in integrated steel pipe solutions, Cortec Steel Limited is proud of its history and is not affiliated with any other company sharing a similar name, such as Cortec Corporation.
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