Secure Heavy‐Duty Lifting With Certified Endless Round Slings

(MENAFN- GetNews) Tianjin,China-September 24, 2026 Our Endless Round Sling are engineered for demanding industrial lifting applications, balancing reliable lifting capacity and maximum surface protection. They support multi‐purpose lifting tasks and are safe for easily‐damaged workpieces. Different from steel chains or wire ropes, our round slings feature high tensile strength while remaining lightweight and soft in texture. Without sharp edges, they can effectively protect workpiece surfaces from scratches, which is critical when lifting painted equipment, finished components or fragile cargo. One major advantage of endless round slings lies in high flexibility. They fit various rigging combination methods. Whether you use basket hitch, choker hitch or vertical lifting mode, these slings adapt well to different load shapes and site requirements. Color‐coded design makes load‐capacity identification quick and straightforward for on‐site operators. Quality and compliance are our core priorities. Our endless round slings fully comply with EN1492‐2, AS4497.1, JB/T8521.2, with CE and GS certifications. Every unit goes through strict production inspection to keep consistent safety performance for heavy‐duty daily lifting.

As a factory‐direct supplier, we provide short lead time to help our global partners maintain sufficient stock. OEM & ODM customization is available, we can adjust length, capacity, label printing according to your local market demands.

From port hoisting, heavy machinery installation to construction‐site component handling, our endless round slings serve wide‐range scenarios. Cheap uncertified lifting slings may seem attractive at first sight, but sling rupture or surface damage will bring huge economic loss and safety risk on site. Investing in certified lifting accessories avoids unnecessary accidents and complaints for your business.

If you are sourcing reliable endless round slings for wholesale, project procurement or custom requirements, feel free to send us a message. We can share full technical datasheets, load‐capacity range and MOQ details for your evaluation.

Safe lifting protects both your cargo and your team.

About Us

Tianjin ZhongQi Growth Technology Co., Ltd. is located in the beautiful coastal city of Tianjin. It has a unique geographical location and is adjacent to the busy Tianjin Port. This geographical location provides us with convenient logistics and global trade opportunities. We focus on the production and operation of safety products. Our factory is located in the industrial belt of the product and has a complete R&D, design, production and after-sales system.