Secure Heavy‐Duty Lifting With Certified Endless Round Slings
As a factory‐direct supplier, we provide short lead time to help our global partners maintain sufficient stock. OEM & ODM customization is available, we can adjust length, capacity, label printing according to your local market demands.
From port hoisting, heavy machinery installation to construction‐site component handling, our endless round slings serve wide‐range scenarios. Cheap uncertified lifting slings may seem attractive at first sight, but sling rupture or surface damage will bring huge economic loss and safety risk on site. Investing in certified lifting accessories avoids unnecessary accidents and complaints for your business.
If you are sourcing reliable endless round slings for wholesale, project procurement or custom requirements, feel free to send us a message. We can share full technical datasheets, load‐capacity range and MOQ details for your evaluation.
Safe lifting protects both your cargo and your team.
About Us
Tianjin ZhongQi Growth Technology Co., Ltd. is located in the beautiful coastal city of Tianjin. It has a unique geographical location and is adjacent to the busy Tianjin Port. This geographical location provides us with convenient logistics and global trade opportunities. We focus on the production and operation of safety products. Our factory is located in the industrial belt of the product and has a complete R&D, design, production and after-sales system.
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