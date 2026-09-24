Nigale Makes A Major Debut At The 2026 ISBT Kuala Lumpur

From June 20 to 24, 2026, the 39th International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) Global Congress was held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia. As one of the most influential international academic gatherings in the field of transfusion medicine, the Congress brought together experts, clinical researchers, and industry delegates from over 90 countries and regions, engaging in profound exchanges on cutting-edge topics including blood safety, digital blood collection and supply, and blood testing.

Sichuan Nigale Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a leading enterprise in China's blood collection and transfusion sector, made a prominent appearance at the Congress with its plasma separator, blood component separators, and disposables product lines. The company comprehensively showcased its end-to-end technical capabilities-from equipment to integrated solutions-demonstrating the innovative strength of China's transfusion equipment manufacturing industry.

Throughout the exhibition, the Nigale booth maintained consistently high visitor engagement. The DigiPla 80 plasma separator, the NGL XCF 3000 blood component separator, and the disposables drew sustained inquiry interest, positioning them as one of the focal points of the Congress.

Nigale's plasma separator, distinguished by its superior performance, intuitive user interface, and intelligent management functions, has deeply integrated digital capabilities into the entire plasmapheresis workflow-delivering a fully closed-loop digital control system from donor identity verification to plasma bag traceability. Live equipment demonstrations at the booth effectively conveyed the systems' stability and precision under continuous operation, earning high recognition from attending experts and clients.

With the rapid advancement of healthcare services and the growing demand for blood safety across Southeast Asia, Nigale, leveraging its mature technological solutions and comprehensive service systems, is well-positioned to offer high-quality“China Solutions” to local blood collection and transfusion institutions.

Industry Standards

As one of the few high-tech enterprises in China capable of providing fully integrated systems encompassing blood collection and transfusion equipment, consumables, and software, Nigale has consistently pursued an innovation-driven development strategy. By the end of 2025, Nigale had participated in the drafting of 13 national and industry standards, with 3 corporate standards elevated to national and industry standards. The company has obtained a total of 352 intellectual property certificates, including 93 invention patents.

Global Presence

Nigale's products now cover the entire domestic market and are exported to more than 50 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, having established a distinguished“Made in China” brand image in the global blood collection and transfusion equipment market.

Looking ahead, Nigale remains steadfast in its mission to“ensure blood safety and safeguard human health,” and will continue to provide more practical and value-driven China Solutions for the safety upgrade of the global transfusion industry chain, contributing to the advancement of transfusion medicine worldwide.

About Us

Nigale, co-founded by the Sichuan Academy of Medical Sciences and Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital in September 1994, was reformed into a private company in July 2004 and officially joined China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, a subsidiary of China Resources Group, in January 2025. For over 20 years, Nigale has achieved numerous milestones, establishing itself as a pioneer in the blood transfusion industry in China.