Nigale At The 21St International Plasma Protein Congress (IPPC) In Milan: Advancing Global Plasma Industry Collaboration

Addressing Industry Frontiers and Advancing Global Plasma Sector Development

From April 28 to 29, 2026, the 21st International Plasma Protein Congress (IPPC) was held in Milan, Italy. Organized by the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association, the congress is recognized as one of the most influential international platforms for academic and industrial exchange in the global plasma sector. The event convened more than 350 experts, researchers and bio-pharmaceutical industry representatives from around the world to discuss emerging trends and strategic developments in plasma-derived medicinal products.

The congress focused on key industry topics including innovation in plasma-derived therapies, supply chain resilience, regulatory harmonization, and sustainable global collaboration. Multiple high-level panel discussions addressed critical issues such as the geopolitical resilience of the EU's essential medicines supply chain, equitable patient access to plasma therapies, and resource allocation across different regions. These discussions reflected the industry's ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination among regulatory compliance, supply security, and patient-centered healthcare delivery.

At the invitation of PPTA, Sichuan Nigale Biotechnology Co., Ltd. participated in the congress with a dedicated delegation and jointly exhibited alongside China Resources Boya Bio-pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.. The joint participation highlighted the growing international presence of Chinese enterprises in the fields of plasma collection technologies and plasma-derived biopharmaceuticals, while further promoting high-level dialogue and cooperation within the global plasma industry.

350+Global Experts & Industry RepresentativesIPPCInternational Plasma Protein CongressMilanItaly - April 28–29, 2026

Intelligent Plasma Collection Technologies Attract Broad International Attention

During the exhibition, Nigale presented its Plasma Separator DigiPla 80, along with supporting disposables and integrated plasma collection solutions. Equipped with advanced capabilities such as real-time monitoring of the collection process, the showcase demonstrated Nigale's ongoing commitment to intelligent, standardized and digitalized plasma separation technologies.

Through product demonstrations, the Nigale team introduced the company's technological capabilities and integrated solution portfolio to international participants from the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, India, and other countries. Our booth attracted extensive professional attention throughout the congress. Industry professionals and potential partners expressed strong interest in Nigale's technologies, particularly recognizing the device's performance in operational stability, safety assurance, and intelligent process management.

Real-Time MonitoringAdvanced real-time monitoring of the plasma collection processSafety AssuranceRecognized for outstanding operational stability and safety performanceIntelligent ManagementIntelligent, standardized and digitalized plasma separation solutions

Deepening International Cooperation and Expanding Global Market Presence

By leveraging the high-level international platform provided by IPPC, Nigale further demonstrated its comprehensive capabilities in plasma collection equipment, disposables, and integrated solutions to global industry partners, continuously enhancing the company's international brand recognition and professional reputation within the plasma industry. Participation in the 21st IPPC not only strengthened Nigale's communication and cooperation with international partners, but also established a stronger foundation for the company's continued globalization strategy and long-term development in the international plasma market.

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About Us

Nigale, co-founded by the Sichuan Academy of Medical Sciences and Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital in September 1994, was reformed into a private company in July 2004 and officially joined China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, a subsidiary of China Resources Group, in January 2025. For over 20 years, Nigale has achieved numerous milestones, establishing itself as a pioneer in the blood transfusion industry in China.