Coronary Stents Pipeline Insight: 20+ Companies Lead The Charge In Advancing Cardiovascular Device Innovation Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Coronary Stents clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing development of 20+ pipeline Coronary Stents devices, competitive strategies, emerging technologies, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) September 24, 2026 - DelveInsight's " Coronary Stents Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2023 " report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in the Coronary Stents pipeline landscape. It covers the Coronary Stents device profiles, including product description, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities. It also covers the Coronary Stents therapeutic assessment by product type and biomaterial. It further highlights the major players and their pipeline projects in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Coronary Stents Pipeline Report



Owing to the rise in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CAD), the coronary stents market is witnessing remarkable growth, with significant players focusing on expanding their geographical reach to dominate the current market.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, about one-third of the population in the U.S. is obese, and lifestyle changes such as physical inactivity, smoking, drinking, and unhealthy food habits are among the major reasons leading to health problems such as obesity, hypertension, and arterial blockage, driving a significant rise in the coronary stents pipeline.

DelveInsight's Coronary Stents pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline devices for Coronary Stents treatment.

The leading Coronary Stents Companies include Abbott Vascular Inc, Alvimedica Medical Technologies Inc, Arterius Ltd, Biotronik AG, Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Terumo Corp, OrbusNeich, Elixir Medical Corp, and others. Promising Coronary Stents Pipeline Devices such as Cre8 EVO, ArterioSorb, and others.

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Coronary Stents Overview

Coronary stents are small, wire, mesh tubes that help widen a clogged artery and restore adequate blood flow to the heart. During the procedure, the cardiologist places the stent over a thin, long tube with a balloon tip called a catheter and inserts it into an artery in the groin or arm. Once the stent reaches the clogged artery, the doctor inflates the balloon to expand the stent. When the stent reaches the desired size to widen the clogged artery, the doctor deflates and removes the balloon. The stent stays in place permanently to help prop open the artery and decrease its chance of narrowing again. Over time, the inner lining of the artery grows over the surface of the stent, making it a permanent part of the artery.

Types of Coronary Stents

Bare-Metal Stents: Tiny wire mesh tubes that help widen a clogged artery, but are not coated with a polymer or drugs to help prevent re-blockage of the artery. This type of stent may be used in patients who are allergic to either the polymer or drugs used in drug-eluting stents.

Drug-Eluting Stents: A drug-eluting stent is a bare-metal stent that has been coated with a polymer that gradually releases a drug over the time when re-blockage is most likely to happen. This helps reduce the chance of the artery becoming blocked again. There are two types of drug-eluting stents: Permanent Polymer Drug-Eluting Stent and Bioabsorbable Polymer Drug-Eluting Stent.

Coronary Stents Emerging Devices Profile

Cre8 EVO: Alvimedica Cre8 EVO is a highly innovative Drug Eluting Stent (DES) that is designed to face the clinical outcome challenges when treating patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention. It is manufactured by CID S.p.A., a member of the Alvimedica group. It has received CE approval and is currently not available in the US and Japan. The company is also evaluating the safety, efficacy, and deliverability of the CRE8 sirolimus-eluting stent system in the treatment of patients with de novo coronary artery lesions.

ArterioSorb: Arterius ArterioSorb is an innovative medical implant product currently being developed by Arterius, a UK medical device micro/SME, to treat coronary artery disease (CAD). It is a next-generation bioresorbable cardiovascular scaffold (BRS, stent), to be implanted within the coronary arteries in order to open blocked vessels, and to biodegrade within two years when healing is complete and it is no longer needed. Arterius will perform the in-vitro and in-vivo studies necessary to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of ArterioSorb. After completion of this study, the company will enter the First-in-Man trials and commercialization process.

The Coronary Stents Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing devices for Coronary Stents with aggregate products developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the different device candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Coronary Stents treatment.

Coronary Stents Companies are involved in targeted device development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Coronary Stents Devices under development based on the stage of development, product type, biomaterial, and application. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreements, and mergers and acquisitions for future advancement of the Coronary Stents market.

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Coronary Stents Companies

Abbott Vascular Inc, Alvimedica Medical Technologies Inc, Arterius Ltd, Biotronik AG, Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Terumo Corp, OrbusNeich, Elixir Medical Corp, Cordis Corp, InspireMD Inc, Micell Technologies Inc, Medinol Ltd, Stentys SA, and others.

Coronary Stents pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline devices by Product Type. Products have been categorized under various types such as



Bare Metal Stents (BMS)

Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds (BVS)

Coronary Stents Products have been categorized under various Biomaterial types such as



Metallic (Cobalt Chromium (CoCr), Platinum Chromium (Pt-Cr), Stainless Steel, Nickel Titanium)

Polymeric Biomaterial Natural Biomaterial

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Scope of the Coronary Stents Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Coronary Stents Companies- Abbott Vascular Inc, Alvimedica Medical Technologies Inc, Arterius Ltd, Biotronik AG, Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Terumo Corp, OrbusNeich, Elixir Medical Corp, and others.

Coronary Stents Pipeline Devices- Cre8 EVO, ArterioSorb, and others.

Coronary Stents Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Bare Metal Stents, Drug Eluting Stents, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds Coronary Stents Therapeutic Assessment by Biomaterial: Metallic, Polymeric, Natural

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Table of Contents

Key Insights

Coronary Stents: Snapshot

Coronary Stents

Coronary Stents: Product Assessment

Coronary Stents: Competitive Benchmarking: By Company

Coronary Stents – Commercialization Activity

Coronary Stents: Regulatory

Coronary Stents: Reimbursement

Coronary Stents: Market Dynamics

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Conclusion

Appendix

Bibliography

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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